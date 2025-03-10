Garmin Fenix 8 vs. Epix Pro vs. Epix (Gen 2): What we recommend

Comparing Garmin's elite outdoor watches can be complicated—this guide clears up the confusion and helps you pick between Fenix and Epix.

Six months following the release of Garmin Fenix 8, the older Epix (Gen 2) and Epix Pro (Gen 2) remain two of the best alternatives.

The brand consolidated its lineup considerably with the Fenix 8 design choices. It became the first Fenix to feature an AMOLED display, the Epix line’s only exclusive feature.

Thus, the need for an Epix 3 effectively died with its arrival. That means there’s no Epix 3 and very little chance of one being released in the future.

So, for anybody searching for an elite outdoor Garmin watch cheaper than Fenix 8, the last-gen Epix (Gen 2)—also known as Epix 2— and its Pro equivalent (released later, in 2023) remain the closest comparisons.

In this detailed guide, we’ll use our first-hand testing experience with all these watches to guide you toward the best fit for your needs.

What happened to the Epix 3?

The Garmin Epix and Epix Pro were essentially a Fenix with an AMOLED display. So, now that technology has trickled down to the Fenix 8, it’s left the Epix series redundant.

That means the Epix 3, which is effectively retired, will not be launched. However, as mentioned, the older Epix lineup is still excellent and is now available at a bargain price.

Price comparison

Credit: Garmin

The absurd number of versions in these lineups makes comparing them challenging, so we’ll keep things simple here.

The Fenix 8’s MIP models are the cheapest in the range—$999—and are priced similarly to the Epix Pro. The most budget-friendly AMOLED model (43mm) also begins at $999, which jumps by $100 for the 47mm case and another $100 for the 51mm.

Meanwhile, the most expensive Epix Pro—51mm with sapphire glass—is $1,099, while the remaining sapphire glass/non-sapphire models for the 42mm and 47mm cases are now offered between $899 and $999.

This means you will generally pay a premium of around $100 to have the equivalent model of Fenix 8 instead of the Epix Pro.

Meanwhile, the standard Epix (Gen 2) is still available for as little as $799. This makes sense, given its similarity to the all-new Fenix E, also available for $799.

Remember, though, this is all based on Garmin’s RRP prices. In reality, with third-party retailers looking to clear stock of the Epix range, we’ve seen it offered for much less over the last few months. Our widgets are a handy guide, as they will always show the best live price.

Versions

We’ve tested the 47mm AMOLED editions of the Fenix 8 and Epix Pro for this comparison | Credit: Wareable

We’ve touched on the sheer number of versions by outlining and comparing some of the prices in the section above. However, to recap here, we need to spell out the specific versions available in each generation.

Again, note that each option has a ‘Sapphire’ equivalent (should you wish to boost the display scratch resistance) and multiple case colors to pick from. Some even have stainless steel and titanium case options. More on this below.

Fenix 8 case sizes:

Fenix 8S 43mm AMOLED

Fenix 8 47mm AMOLED / MIP + SOLAR

Fenix 8 51mm AMOLED / MIP + SOLAR

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) case sizes:

Epix (Gen 2) 47mm

Garmin Epix Pro case sizes:

Epix Pro 42mm

Epix Pro 47mm

Epix Pro 51mm

The Fenix line has always comprised many versions, whether for different SKUs of case sizes, bezel material, display glass, or GNSS type.

With Garmin adding AMOLED displays to the Fenix 8 series (available in 43mm—changed from 42mm in the previous generations—47mm and 51mm), this is essentially the next iteration of the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm. There is only one size option for the older Epix (Gen 2): 47mm.

However, those who favor a memory-in-pixel (MIP) display are still catered for in the Fenix 8 range. Model variations exist for 47mm and 51mm editions. Though, to be clear, there is no third edition this time. For a smaller Solar/MIP model, you’ll have to look at the Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro range.

So, to summarize: if you consider the case size/display type, there are five models of Fenix 8, three for the Epix Pro and one for the Epix, with things then split by titanium/stainless steel case, the upgrade of sapphire crystal display glass, and, of course, case colors and band differences.

There are 10(!) different variants of the Epix Pro in total, so you’re forgiven for taking a while to get to grips with the lineups.

Design and smart features

Credit: Wareable

Aside from the slight changes to case sizes detailed above, you would be hard-pressed to decipher the differences between these ranges at a glance.

However, Garmin has added some significant upgrades to the design for Fenix 8. A built-in speaker and microphone now enable phone-free commands (like timers, shortcuts, and easy navigation). All buttons are now leak-proof, and the case is rated to dive-proof to 40m.

There’s a sensor guard included, too, and the flashlight has been boosted (though not to any discernable difference, in our opinion).

After testing for over six months, one of the most noticeable changes (but not necessarily a heavily marketed change) is the slightly bigger screen of the Fenix 8. On the spec sheet, the diameter has only increased by 2.56mm compared to the Epix Pro, but it feels substantial when the watches are compared side by side.

Credit: Wareable

Overall, the Epix Pro isn’t quite as durable or smart. However, it still possesses the essential design features: the latest, most accurate version of Garmin’s Elevate optical sensor, the potential for Multi-Band (dual-frequency) GNSS, and the built-in flashlight.

These three things aren’t on the standard non-Pro version, the Epix (Gen 2), though you can confusingly get the upgraded GNSS by picking the Sapphire version.

The overall design language and core styles are incredibly similar, though, as we say. Whichever you pick, you’re receiving a 10 ATM water resistance rating, the potential upgrade to a very scratch-resistant display glass, and a smart experience that includes support for offline music playback (from the likes of Spotify), access to the Garmin Connect IQ store, and mirrored notifications.

Activity and health tracking

Credit: Wareable

The breadth of the tracking experience offered in each edition of these watch lines is immense, meaning it’s virtually impossible to summarize it all in just one section. Whichever you choose, you’re getting gold-standard activity tracking accuracy, in-depth feedback on the watch and in Garmin Connect, and more sports profiles than you’ll know what to do with.

With the Fenix 8 also being a relatively iterative update, its exclusives are minimal in the tracking department. The mapping has also been upgraded to include terrain contours on the TopoActive mapping, while route guidance will dynamically update throughout a route.

That improved, leak-proof design now allows it to be used for scuba and apnea tracking, though we are yet to test this.

Guided strength training plans tailored for different disciplines—including trail running and skiing—are now also available, while premium features debuted on the Epix Pro—like Endurance Score and Hill Score—are also available, as you would expect.

We’ve tried the strength plans out, but we wouldn’t say they’re a game-changing addition. They’re handiest when coupled with a Coach plan for running/cycling, so your essential strength workouts are factored in against your cardio workouts. However, at least in our case, we found them wildly intense—sometimes 90-minute gym workouts—so we’ve stuck to freelancing.

Credit: Wareable

These are the key upgrades Garmin has given the Fenix 8 from the Epix Pro, though it’s also possible the software additions will come to the latter in 2025.

Again, we wouldn’t necessarily recommend upgrading from the Epix Pro to the Fenix 8 for any of the above. However, the hardware differences make it slightly more enticing for standard Epix users. These changes have a decent impact on activity tracking, but the Epix (Gen 2) also doesn’t have the necessary design (like the Fenix 8 /Epix Pro) for Garmin’s ECG feature.

Now, Garmin’s health tracking has a reasonably small scope, with significant features like sleep tracking and HRV Status still very much geared toward training. Yet, it’s a consideration nonetheless.

Battery life

Battery life GPS battery life Garmin Epix Pro (42mm) Up to 10 days Up to 28 hours Garmin Epix Pro (47mm) Up to 16 days Up to 42 hours Garmin Epix Pro (51mm) Up to 29 days Up to 82 hours Garmin Epix (47mm) Up to 16 days Up to 42 hours Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm, Solar) Up to 29 days Up to 57 hours/**73 hours with solar Garmin Fenix 8 (51mm, Solar) Up to 48 days Up to 89 hours/122 hours with solar** Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm, AMOLED) Up to 10 days Up to 28 hours Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm, AMOLED) Up to 16 days Up to 42 hours Garmin Fenix 8 (51mm, AMOLED) Up to 29 days Up to 82 hours *Assumes all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions

**Solar charging, assuming use in 50,000 lux conditions



Garmin didn’t update the estimations between generations, and it’s usually pretty dead-on with what it quotes. However, at least in our test units (47mm Epix Pro vs. 47mm Fenix 8 AMOLED), we found the Fenix 8 to have slightly better staying power.

Even with heavy GPS use and a reasonable amount of Spotify streaming on the Fenix 8, you can get a whole week of battery life. However, the Epix Pro tends only to last around six days in those conditions.

Both are consistent with the AOD disabled and last the 16 days Garmin references in its spec sheet. We haven’t directly tested the Solar models (or the smaller/larger case sizes), but the above examples show that Garmin’s internal testing is relatively reliable.

It also means the battery equation remains the same: you’ll get the most life out of the Solar/MIP models, while the bigger case size will also equate to longer battery life in every aspect – always-on time, smartwatch mode, and tracking (no matter which GPS mode you have enabled, and whether you have music playing or not).

Fenix 8 vs. Epix (Gen 2) and Epix Pro: Which is best?

Credit: Wareable

The Garmin Fenix 8 is undoubtedly a better watch series than the Epix (Gen 2) and Epix Pro in every area.

It has a much-improved UI, a more prominent display, improved design options, better durability, and long-awaited smart feature additions such as a speaker/microphone and assistant support.

If one of these upgrades matters to you—or you prefer the latest Garmin tech on your wrist for longevity purposes—we think it’s worth the extra outlay. It will remain an outstanding watch for years to come.

Still, we think most people would be better off saving some cash and opting for the Epix Pro. It features the most critical elements of the Fenix 8, and some of the savings can potentially go toward a top-of-the-line version (such as the sapphire glass, which we thoroughly recommend) and a top chest heart rate monitor.

Recommending the Epix (Gen 2) instead of the Fenix 8 is more complicated, and not something we would suggest for most comparing these watch series’ in 2025.

The Epix is very comparable to the 2024 Fenix E release, which we don’t necessarily recommend. We think there’s a substantial gulf between it and its Pro sibling—certainly more than the difference between Epix Pro and Fenix 8.