Apple’s grand plan for AR and smart glasses revealed in leaked roadmap

A detailed forecast has outlined an ambitious multi-year roadmap for Apple’s future in augmented reality and smart glasses, with at least seven distinct devices reportedly in the works.

The plan, outlined in a blog post by noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, extends to 2028 and beyond. It details a steady stream of new hardware, including updates to the Vision Pro, a more affordable ‘Vision Air’ model, and two distinct lines of smart glasses.

The roadmap kicks off with a minor refresh for the Apple Vision Pro later this year, with the model expected to get a spec bump to the M5 processor. This update, Kuo says, is seen as a move to maintain market presence and support the growing ecosystem, rather than a full-fledged second-generation device.

A debut in smart glasses

The real excitement begins in 2027, which is shaping up to be a landmark year for Apple’s wearable ambitions. First, Kuo is expecting Apple’s first smart glasses—which would align with the many rumors swirling regarding their development.

Similar in concept to the Meta Ray-Ban glasses (our top recommendation, currently), they will reportedly focus on audio, voice control, and camera capabilities, but will not feature a display.

Later that year, Apple is projected to launch the ‘Vision Air’, a more affordable version of its mixed-reality headset that will reportedly also be 40% lighter and feature an iPhone-like processor.

Credit: Ming-Chi Kuo

A ‘true’ Vision Pro successor—and more

Looking further ahead, 2028 is slated for the arrival of a proper second-generation Vision Pro, featuring a new design, a Mac-grade processor, and a more accessible price point.

This will also allegedly be followed by the launch of Apple’s first XR glasses, featuring a built-in display and a more advanced model that will compete with other display-enabled smart glasses expected to hit the market in the coming years.

Kuo’s report also mentions a second generation of the XR glasses and a “display accessory” for Mac and iPhone, though development on the latter has been paused.

How reliable is this roadmap?

While the timeline is long, it’s clear that Apple is not just dipping its toes in the water but is planning to build a comprehensive ecosystem of wearable devices that could redefine the category.

That’s if all of this information from Kuo is to be believed, anyway. Before Vision Pro’s announcement in 2023, we’d spent most of the previous decade reporting on various rumors regarding Apple’s ambitions for face-worn wearables. In that time, everything from projects being cancelled to production beginning was touted by various ‘in-the-knows’.

So, even when the information comes from somebody as reliable as Kuo, take it with a pinch of salt. Smart glasses and AR are two rapidly evolving markets, and that means roadmaps can change at the same pace.