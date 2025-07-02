Strava makes its first big move since acquiring Runna: a combined subscription

The two forces combine for the first time—here's what it means for new and existing subscribers.

Just a few months after Strava acquired the popular running coaching app Runna, the pair have bundled their services for the first time with a unified subscription.

The new offering combines Runna’s personalized, adaptive training plans with Strava’s activity tracking, social features, and route discovery tools. However, the two platforms will continue to act separately, with this change only affecting the subscription options.

The combined membership is priced at £119.99/$119.99, representing a 60% saving compared to subscribing to both services individually (compared to a monthly payment, that is). The bundle is available globally in the 180+ markets where both apps operate, although the Runna interface is currently only available in English.

The announcement comes at a time when a significant portion of Strava’s user base is focused on event preparation. According to Strava’s 2024 Year In Sport Trend Report, 43% of its users plan to compete in a race or major event this year. This new subscription directly targets those athletes, offering a toolkit for training, tracking progress, and race-day preparation.

At the time of the acquisition, both companies indicated they would continue to operate as separate apps, and this new bundle is the first major integration of their services.

It looks fairly simple to access this new subscription offer in the Strava app, too, and the good news is that this isn’t just an offer available to new subscribers. However, there are a few quirks, such as it not being available via the Runna app, and the support page currently not including any details about what existing Runna subscribers can do to upgrade and tack on Strava).

Credit: Strava

Things are a bit clearer if you’re already a Strava subscriber. The brand states on its FAQ support page that users who upgrade through the Strava website will have the remaining days of their current subscription calculated, and a credit will be applied to their Strava + Runna subscription (and be visible before completing the switchover).

Interestingly, the process is slightly different if you upgrade through Strava’s mobile app. Instead, will receive a prorated refund for the remainder of the current subscription and then be charged immediately for your new Strava + Runna subscription.

We’ll update this section as more info becomes clear. For now, those who have accounts with both can combine them by following these steps:

Combine your existing Strava and Runna accounts