Garmin Fenix 8 vs. Garmin Fenix 7: Eight key differences explained

Everything you need to consider when choosing between Fenix 8 and Fenix 7.

Six months have passed since Garmin unveiled the Fenix 8, giving us plenty of time to test all its key differences from the last-gen Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro.

Released in 2022, the Fenix 7 remains an outstanding watch for outdoor adventurers and those serious about tracking their fitness. With notable upgrades in the sensor accuracy and the addition of a built-in flashlight, the Fenix 7 Pro (released in 2023) is also a top watch to consider.

Yet, the allure of a new Fenix is hard to escape – and Garmin made some significant changes for the latest generation. A revamped UI helps align the Fenix 8 range with the latest Forerunners, and there’s also a brighter flashlight and a speaker/mic array with assistant support.

But which is best in 2025 and beyond? Well, we now have enough experience with both of these Garmin Fenix generations to provide an updated assessment. Here are the eight biggest factors to consider when choosing between the Fenix 8 and Fenix 7/7 Pro.

1. Price

Advertisement

Of course, it’s not surprising that the Fenix 8 range is more expensive than the Fenix 7 models, but this is slightly confused by the fact the display types have also changed between generations.

This makes comparing across the lines a little more complicated—and it’s difficult enough, given that each generation generally has double-digit model variations.

What we do know, though, is that Garmin’s MSRP for the Fenix 8 series begins at a pretty eye-popping $999. That also jumps to $1,099 for the 43mm/47mm sapphire models and $1,199 for the sapphire editions of the 51mm model.

The Fenix 7 was available for as little as $429/£449 when we checked in February 2025. The Pro models are a bit more expensive at $649-$749/£629-£739.

Advertisement

There’s been a reduction of roughly $100/£100 across the board on Fenix 7 models in the six months since the Fenix 8 was released. However, stock is naturally now harder to come by.

You can check the latest prices below and check out our best Garmin Fenix deals tracker.

2. Choose between AMOLED and MIP

The Fenix 8 comes with an AMOLED display option | Credit: Wareable

The most significant change for the Fenix 8 generation is undoubtedly Garmin’s overhaul of the display options. This decision has effectively seen the demise of the Epix range.

If you want an AMOLED version of the Fenix 7/Fenix 7 Pro, consider the Epix (Gen 2) or Epix Pro (Gen 2). Save for some minor quirks and the displays – explained in this Garmin Fenix 7 Pro vs. Epix Pro (Gen 2) guide – these are the same watches.

However, for the Fenix 8, you no longer choose between Fenix and Epix. The Epix has been ditched and is now part of the Fenix 8 family, though not at the expense of the classic memory-in-pixel models.

Advertisement

If you prefer the old-school technology, Garmin has retained the MIP panel available on the Fenix 7 and 7 Pro. As with the latter release, the solar charging feature is still standard (on the 47mm and 51mm models; more below).

To summarize, there are now five standard Fenix 8 watches to choose from instead of the usual three: three sizes of Fenix 8 AMOLED and two sizes of Fenix 8 Solar (MIP).

Got all that? Good, because Garmin has thrown in another curveball…

3. Don’t get caught out by changes to Fenix ‘S’ models

Credit: Wareable

Since the Garmin Fenix 5 launched, fans could pick between 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm case sizes, with the smaller and larger versions denoted by ‘S’ and ‘X’ tags.

For the Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro lines, that’s the choice of sizes.

Advertisement

However, with the Fenix 8, Garmin quietly increased the size of the smallest model to 43mm—and it’s now only available if you choose the AMOLED model. The Solar edition/MIP model starts at 47mm.

4. Durability specs

Credit: Wareable

The Fenix range has always boasted a rugged look and specs to match. The 10 ATM water resistance rating, titanium case, and option of a sapphire crystal glass display have ensured that we’ve never experienced significant bumps, scrapes, or scratches during long-term testing of the Fenix 7 Pro.

Yet, Garmin has bumped things up slightly for the Fenix 8. Each model now features leakproof metal buttons as standard, as well as a new sensor guard. This now encompasses more of the case’s right edge, shown above, rather than around the ‘Start/Stop’ button on the Fenix 7 series.

We don’t suspect this will be a dealbreaker for most, but it is a worthy reason to upgrade if you plan on routinely using your Fenix in outdoor water conditions like diving.

5. Operating system skins

Fenix 8’s OS skin is more colorful and modern | Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

One of our great wishes for the Fenix 8 range was that Garmin would switch from its ‘outdoor’ operating system to that seen in the AMOLED Forerunner range, like the Forerunner 965.

That was granted, with Garmin citing ‘improved graphics’ for the latest models that match what we’ve seen in its modern running watches.

We don’t have anything against the Fenix 7/Fenix 7 Pro’s (and Epix Gen 2) skin, but graphics like Morning Report and the list of glances are much more basic and don’t pop in quite the same way as they do on the Fenix 8.

Fenix 7 UI | Credit: Wareable

It’s a superficial difference. However, from our experience over the last couple of years using both skins, we would grade it as one of the biggest differentiators in daily use with these devices.

It’s not a change slated to roll back in a software update to the Fenix 7 series, either.

Advertisement

6. Strength training and mapping

Credit: Wareable

Garmin typically throws in the odd exclusive software cherry for each new generation. For the Fenix 7 Pro, the last update, we saw Endurance Score and Hill Score debut before rolling back to other premium Garmin watches.

For the Fenix 8, this has taken the form of guided strength programs and improved mapping. The former comprises 4-6-week, personalized follow-along workouts designed to help athletes like trail runners, surfers, and others meet their goals.

The mapping changes, meanwhile, are mainly down to that new skin. Garmin says the interface allows users to view terrain contours on the TopoActive maps, customize map layers, and enjoy easier round-trip routing. Suggested routes also feature.

None of these Fenix 8s have since been rolled back to the Fenix 7 generation. Given that a December 2024 update from Garmin brought some of these features to premium Forerunner devices but not the Fenix 7 range, it’s not in the plans.

7. Communication and voice commands

New voice features for Fenix 8 | Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the Fenix 7 series doesn’t have a built-in speaker or microphone. Instead, you must pair headphones to receive readouts about guided workouts, lap times, or other updates.

It’s an omission that’s never particularly bothered us, but, either way, it’s changed for the Fenix 8. As standard, each model comes with a speaker and microphone. This not only enables feedback regarding workouts but opens up voice commands, too.

No matter which model you choose, setting timers, starting workouts, and plenty else is now possible. And you won’t have to have your phone connected for this to work, which is a real boon.

In truth, we’ve barely used the speaker feature in the six months we’ve been wearing the Fenix 8—primarily due to always pairing headphones for workouts. However, the novel inclusion of smart commands can sometimes prove handy (and ups the line’s otherwise paltry smarts).

8. Solar charging

Credit: Wareable

Garmin says that the Fenix 8 is much more capable of harnessing the sun’s energy than the Fenix 7. The 51mm has improved in this regard by 50%.

Advertisement

We’ve tested the Fenix 7 Pro Solar 47mm and other Garmin devices with the feature but remain unconvinced it’s a valuable addition.

That solar panel has to spend a lot of time in direct sunlight to have any meaningful impact on battery life. If you spend upwards of 10 hours in those kinds of conditions, it might be a factor. But also, if staying power means much to you, consider the Garmin Enduro 3.

Note, too, that this feature isn’t offered for the 43mm Fenix 8. If you want a smaller Fenix with solar support, choose between the Fenix 7S and 7S Pro models.

Verdict: Fenix 8 vs. Fenix 7/7 Pro

Six months on from the launch of the Fenix 8, we still believe it’s the superior watch.

Once you’ve lived with the improved OS, flashlight, and mapping support, returning to the Fenix 7 is difficult. The new model is the best Garmin watch money can buy in 2025.

Yet, that doesn’t mean it’s the best choice for everybody.

Advertisement

We’ve experienced some serious teething issues with Fenix 8 bugs since launch, and some still occasionally rear their head. Plus, the fact remains that most of the features of the Fenix 8 are available on the Fenix 7 for less than half the price of some models.

It’s a similar equation for the Fenix 7 Pro, which boasts the same optical sensor and flashlight capabilities as the Fenix 8—again, for much less money.