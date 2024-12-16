Best hiking and outdoor watches for adventurers and ultra runners

We've hiked and trekked with all these devices to create the ultimate buying guide.

If you love hiking, trail running, or tracking anything else in the great outdoors, a reliable GPS watch with long-lasting battery life and mapping support is essential.

Along with tracking off-piste adventures, these rugged sports watches from brands like Garmin, Suunto, Apple, and Polar can be great safety tools.

Buying the right outdoor watch is mostly about avoiding features you don’t need. Long battery life is great, but you don’t necessarily need 100 hours of GPS tracking if you mostly plan on performing 10K trail runs.

Those involved in multi-stage races with insane elevations, on the other hand, will likely require every iota of battery life and detail.

We have extensively tested every sports and smartwatch on the market – and here are our picks of the best hiking and outdoor GPS watches for every budget and need.

Summary: Our top outdoor sports watch picks

Best outdoor watch: Garmin Fenix 8 – Full review

The broad Garmin Fenix 8 range offers the most complete tracking features, mapping support, and battery combination to cover your needs.

Best outdoor smartwatch: Apple Watch Ultra 2 – Full review

For weekend warriors who don’t necessarily need multi-week battery potential, Apple’s Ultra line offers superb tracking accuracy and plenty of integrations with third-party platforms.

Best cheap outdoor watch: Amazfit T-Rex 3 – Full review

The T-Rex follows the great strides Amazfit made with the previous generation – and it still severely undercuts rivals. It offers free offline mapping, real-time breadcrumb navigation, the ability to upload and follow routes, a great color touchscreen, and long-lasting battery life.

Key considerations when choosing an outdoor watch

Credit: Wareable

Design

Compared to traditional smartwatches, GPS watches should offer an upgrade in robustness, room for sensors, and a bigger capacity battery. The main sacrifice is comfort.

A smaller, lighter watch may be better suited to anyone planning trail runs or ultra runs where every extra gram of weight matters.

Yet, if you want a watch that can withstand high-velocity water sports such as surfing, opt for a watch with a 100m waterproof rating (as opposed to the standard 50m).

Mapping

Mapping support is one of the core reasons you may be hunting for an outdoor watch instead of a standard smartwatch or running watch.

Some watches will also allow you to upload maps and routes to the watch by first uploading them to a companion app and then syncing them.

Before you buy, check the supported file formats and the ease of importing/exporting. The key format is GPX, one of the most common mapping file types.

Other watches will offer full maps preloaded onto the watch. Garmin’s top-end outdoor watches offer TOPO-style maps that are either preloaded or downloadable depending on the model.

That means you’ll be able to see rich levels of mapping data on your watch screen instead of a simple line directing you, which we’ll get into next.

Navigation

Most good outdoor watches offer the ability to follow routes with simple breadcrumb navigation. So, following a line on the screen that will nudge you in the right direction.

Breadcrumb navigation and features that guide you back to your starting point are desirable features if you plan on a lot of hiking, trail running, mountain biking, and the like.

Battery life

The key here is GPS battery life. While most outdoor watch-makers will primarily express battery performance in terms of typical smartwatch usage, you’ll want to pin down hours of actual tracking time.

Some watches offer different GPS battery life numbers based on the option to reduce the accuracy of GPS tracking to improve battery performance.

These power-saving modes will ensure you have good data for expeditions where you might need to spend multiple days tracking and don’t have the facilities to charge.

Garmin Fenix 8

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Fenix 8 key specs and features

43mm, 47mm, or 51mm case size with built-in flashlight

Multi-continent TopoActive maps are preloaded

Dual-frequency GNSS (Multi-Band; SatIQ; All Systems)

Tracking modes for 60+ sports (including hiking, mountain biking, and surfing)

Touchscreen AMOLED or MIP display and five waterproof buttons

10-48 days smartwatch battery; 6 hours-118 days GPS battery life

Garmin Pay

Garmin Connect IQ app store

Waterproof up to 100 meters

A 2024 update, the do-it-all Fenix 8 is the best outdoor watch by some distance. Garmin’s flagship outdoor watch provides battery life and tracking might to power for virtually every outdoor tracking type, and is available in seemingly endless premium designs and sizes.

The visuals are improved over previous Fenix models, with the adoption of the AMOLED panel previously only found on the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) range. Yet, Fenix 8 Solar variations still exist for those who prefer the old-school transflective MIP look and solar charging functionality (though unfortunately not the 43mm version).

We prefer AMOLED—it ensures the preloaded maps work like a dream out in the wild, with full GPX support for imports remaining easy to use. Garmin has also increased the detail on its maps for this generation, now featuring terrain contour lines, and added dynamic round-trip routing (great for occasions when you want to simply enter a target distance and be directed).

Once you’re done tracking, integrations with Strava, TrainingPeaks, Runalyze, and others provide even more detail – perfect for when the data inside Garmin Connect isn’t enough to satiate. Dual-frequency GNSS is also in tow, offering industry-leading accuracy for conditions ranging from skyscraper villages and dense forests to open coasts and remote hills, and the fifth-gen Elevate HR sensor is among the best we’ve tested.

Simply, there are hundreds of reasons to choose the Fenix 8; too many to cover in this summary. We haven’t even mentioned the improved flashlight, leak-proof buttons, strength training programs, redesigned operating system, or voice assistant support – all new for this generation.

However, the key reason to look elsewhere is the price.

Choosing a Fenix 8 is considerably more expensive than in the previous generation (and not just because most models now have AMOLED). For those put off by the price tag, we recommend the Fenix 7 Pro (detailed below).

Check out our full Garmin Fenix 8 review

Pros Great AMOLED battery life

Great AMOLED battery life Class-leading mapping and navigation support

Class-leading mapping and navigation support A more thoughtful approach to strength training Cons It's a lot more expensive than the Fenix 7 Pro

It's a lot more expensive than the Fenix 7 Pro Core performance not too dissimilar to previous Fenix

Core performance not too dissimilar to previous Fenix Heart rate tracking during exercise still not flawless

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Credit: Wareable

Apple Watch Ultra 2 key specs and features

49mm case size

Dual-frequency GNSS

Digital Crown and extra button designed for use with gloves

36-hour battery, 12 hours of GPS

Apple Pay

App Store for WorkOutDoors, Komoot, Footpath and more

100m water resistance and suitable for diving

Apple’s flagship smartwatch is pitched as an outdoor partner, and it certainly boasts credentials that make it a good fit for iPhone users who want a blend of mapping, slight ruggedness, and smart features.

The 49mm Ultra is a different beast from the mainstream Apple Watch. It has a sturdy reinforced case, sapphire glass display, 100m water resistance, dual-frequency GNSS, dive-rated functionality, and a compass app that can navigate to waypoints.

Pound-for-pound, it can’t compete with a watch like the Garmin Fenix 8 in outdoor tracking. The main miss is the battery, which, although able to last 2-3 days (with around 12 hours of GPS tracking), pales next to the multi-day hours promised by top Garmin watches.

We also couldn’t help but miss native GPX navigation, even a growing number of top Ultra apps are plugging feature gaps like that.

The Apple Watch Ultra is no flop – especially considering the rest of the package. It’s an incredible smartwatch for weekend warriors, day hikers, and trail runners who will enjoy the standard Apple Watch features when not conquering the wilderness.

Perhaps most of all, we love the macho design. It adds some much-needed personality to the Apple Watch collection.

Read our full Apple Watch Ultra 2 review

Pros Great screen

Great screen Supreme GPS accuracy

Supreme GPS accuracy Gestures are cool AF

Gestures are cool AF Carbon neutral Cons Wellness feels a tad stale

Wellness feels a tad stale Short on prosumer metrics

Short on prosumer metrics New carbon neutral bands slightly dull

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro key specs and features

42mm, 47mm, or 51mm case size with built-in flashlight

Multi-continent Topoactive maps

Dual-frequency GNSS (Multi-Band; SatIQ; All Systems)

Tracking modes for 60+ sports (including hiking, mountain biking, and surfing)

Touchscreen MIP display and five waterproof buttons

18-22 days smartwatch battery, 10 hours-74 days GPS battery life

Garmin Pay

Garmin Connect IQ app store

Waterproof up to 100 meters

Are you put off by the price or eye-popping AMOLED display on the Fenix 8? The Fenix 7 Pro might provide some solid middle ground between (relative) affordability and features.

Though the transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display isn’t as crisp for mapping, the core of the experience is still accessible with this 2023 release. You also still get a similar range of rugged case options, colors, display glass, and neat touches you won’t get on the standard Fenix 7 range, such as the built-in flashlight and Gen 5 Elevate optical sensor.

It’s still pricier than most other watches, but, as we say, you’re getting full-color Topo maps (with multi-continent maps either preloaded or downloaded) and Multi-Band GNSS support to increase outdoor tracking accuracy in those typically problematic satellite coverage areas.

Plus, there’s outstanding battery life to enjoy – mostly due to the less power-hungry display. Depending on the case size (42mm, 47mm, or 51mm), you can track everything from an ultramarathon to a multi-week adventure.

The 7X Pro, for example, can still give you around 40 hours in Garmin’s most power-intensive All-Systems + Multi-Band setting. It’s bonkers stuff.

Outside of the core outdoor tracking, you get all the same sports profiles, integrations, and data as you would with the newer Fenix 8. You miss out on slightly more advanced mapping, voice control, a sensor guard, and leak-proof buttons, but you can save plenty of cash here and still receive an incredibly premium outdoor watch. And if you want all that with a slightly better screen—but still not the price of the Fenix 8—consider the Epix Pro (Gen 2).

Check out our full Garmin Fenix 7 Pro review

Pros Multi-Band, flashlight, and solar charging are now standard

Multi-Band, flashlight, and solar charging are now standard Unparalleled fitness tracking

Unparalleled fitness tracking Improved heart rate accuracy Cons Other premium Garmin watches offer much better value

Other premium Garmin watches offer much better value ECG hardware not yet used

ECG hardware not yet used Smart features are lacking

Garmin Enduro 3

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Enduro 3 key specs and features

Sapphire display/titanium bezel & case

120-hour GPS battery that extends to 320 hours with solar charging

1.4-inch, 280 x 280 transflective MIP display

Touchscreen and button controls

Size: 51 x 51 x 15.6 mm

Weight: 63g

Dual-frequency GNSS (Multi-Band; SatIQ; All Systems)

Essentially a Fenix 8 Solar 51mm with supernatural battery powers, the Enduro 3 is the absolute best option for those who crave battery longevity.

Unlike the overwhelming task of choosing the right Garmin Fenix model, the Enduro is a refreshingly simple proposition. It’s only available in a 51mm titanium case featuring a transflective, touchscreen MIP display and sapphire glass covering.

We think the design tweaks make for a much cleaner look compared to the Enduro 2, and you also get the same new mapping benefits offered on the Fenix 8, such as dynamic trip routing. The software overhaul, improved torch, strength training plans, and Focus Modes are here, too, as is the upgraded Gen 5 Elevate optical sensor.

It’s much the same as the previous generation when you’re tracking. You get a gamut of features covering everything from ultra runs to multi-day hikes. It will track rest stops at aid stations, offers ClimbPro analysis of hills on routes, waypoints, and points of interest, trail runs VO2 Max, and full performance and recovery analytics.

Almost unbelievably, Garmin has achieved even better battery performance. We recommend checking out our Enduro 3 review for the full scale of real-world, ultramarathon testing (and more). But, suffice it to say you’ll only have to charge this watch every few weeks even with incredibly heavy use. No rival can come close.

Read our full Garmin Enduro 3 review

Pros Incredible battery life

Incredible battery life Lighter design

Lighter design Boosted nav smarts/Offline music

Boosted nav smarts/Offline music Price drop Cons Only one size

Only one size No AMOLED

Coros Vertix 2S

Credit: Wareable

Works with Strava, Komoot, TrainingPeaks, and more

Preloaded landscape maps and downloadable TOPO regional maps

1.4-inch LCD touchscreen display

Dual-band mode for improved outdoor tracking accuracy

ECG sensor to measure HRV

32GB music player and GoPro/Insta 360 camera controls

40 days battery in daily use and 118 hours GPS battery life

Waterproof up to 100 meters

The Coros Vertix 2S may not be a standout pick here, but the mammoth battery life and addition of dual-frequency GNSS make it a viable alternative to some of Garmin’s top options, like the Enduro 3.

Its upgraded dual-frequency GNSS was much more accurate than the Vertix 2 during testing, and also more aligned with what we see from Garmin and Apple.

As before, the 2S comes with preloaded landscape maps, and you can also download TOPO maps from the Coros or draw routes in the Coros app and easily sync them to the watch for navigation. The turn-by-turn feature worked well, and the back-to-start option was a lifesaver on some trails.

Battery life also remains a strong point in the latest Coros outdoor watch. The brand promises 40 days in regular use, which is a slight drop from the previous model, but still impressive. During our tests, an hour outdoors using the dual-frequency mode only depleted the battery by about 2%. This means you can comfortably go weeks without charging it, which is fantastic for long trips.

All in all, it’s a robust choice for anyone who loves the outdoors. The mapping features are great for navigating trails, and the battery life is more than enough for multi-day adventures. It lacks the polish and smartwatch features some competitors offer, but solid tracking and battery performance make it a reliable alternative.

Check out our full Coros Vertix 2S review

Polar Grit X2 Pro

Credit: Wareable

Polar Grit X2 Pro key specs and features

1.39-inch, 454 x 454 resolution AMOLED touchscreen

Dual-frequency GPS

Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and 43 hours in high-accuracy GPS mode

Preloaded TOPO maps

Waterproof up to 100 meters

Supports over 150 sport modes

Nightly recharge measurements

While we don’t rate the Polar Grit X2 Pro nearly as highly as the Garmin Fenix 8, it’s still a robust outdoor watch that brings significant upgrades over its predecessor.

One of its standout features is the AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and improved usability, making it easier to navigate even in bright conditions and mapping.

The Grit X2 Pro also boasts dual-frequency GPS, enhancing accuracy and reliability in challenging environments, and features a full gamut of pre-loaded offline TOPO maps for North America and Europe. As before, you can also download additional maps, with support also remaining for route syncing from Komoot and Strava.

The Grit X2 Pro performed well in our battery life testing, roughly matching up with Polar’s claims of 43 hours in high-accuracy GPS mode (which can extend to 140 hours in Eco Training Mode). The watch also maintains reasonable battery drain during sleep tracking, averaging just 3% overnight – a notable improvement compared to earlier models.

Despite these strengths, the Grit X2 Pro does have limitations, particularly in smartwatch functionalities and occasional connectivity issues with the Polar Flow app.

While it is a formidable option for outdoor enthusiasts, those seeking extensive smartwatch features will be better served elsewhere. And if you don’t need the rugged design, the Vantage M3 or Vantage V3 provide plenty of the same experience for less.

Check out our full Polar Grit X2 Pro review

Pros Big and bright AMOLED screen

Big and bright AMOLED screen Strava route syncing

Strava route syncing Good HR performance

Good HR performance Comprehensive navigation tools Cons Flaky phone connection

Flaky phone connection Frustratingly slow raise to wake

Frustratingly slow raise to wake Not many smartwatch features

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Credit: Wareable

Amazfit T-Rex 3 key specs and features

177 sports modes

Up to 27-day smartwatch battery life

180 hours of GPS time

Dual-frequency tracking mode

Real-time breadcrumb trail navigation

Free offline maps

PeakBeats training insights

Zepp OS

Works with Android and iOS

Waterproof up to 100 meters

Building on the T-Rex 2, Amazfit’s latest budget outdoor watch has had a bit of a facelift. And despite the angular redesign, this is still a sports watch built for rugged use.

The design changes ensure it’s a good chunk bigger than the predecessor. The case is 48.5mm, up from 47mm, while the display has grown from 1.39 to 1.5 inches (with a peak brightness now reaching 2,000 nits).

The AMOLED panel still isn’t as sharp as the ones you’ll find from Samsung or Apple, even if the brightness specs are roughly the same, but it’s still more than good enough for outdoor excursions and following maps.

The dual-frequency mode introduced through the T-Rex 2 also remains, and, while stability has improved a little here, it still lags behind the gold standard (Garmin and Apple). It can now be paired with offline maps that show terrain and landscape contours, too, with breadcrumb navigation remaining from the previous generation.

Elsewhere, you’re getting 177 sports modes (up from around 150) to pick from, including a Hyrox Race, Ultramarathon, and an improved strength training preset. Amazfit has also included its PeakBeats training insights and tweaked the companion app.

Battery life is also improved, boasting 27 days (up from the T-Rex 2’s 24 days) in smartwatch mode, or 13 days in heavy usage. Yet, while we loved the battery longevity, it’s still frustratingly slow to recharge. It always took us around three hours to go from flat to 100%.

Still, the T-Rex is a healthy upgrade from the previous generation. It remains our go-to recommendation for those who don’t want to spend big and require a good mix of tracking and smartwatch features.

Suunto Race S

Credit: Wareable

Suunto Race S key specs and features

1.32-inch screen; 45mm case

Up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, 30 hours in high-performance GPS mode, and 120 hours in power-saving mode

Offline map support with turn-by-turn directions, synced via Wi-Fi.

Dual-frequency GNSS

Supports over 95 sports

Rated for 50 meters

The lack of Suunto watches on this list is largely due to improved competition, but the Race S is a solid option for those who prefer the brand to Garmin or others.

It’s compact, featuring a 45mm case, Gorilla Glass for display protection, and a waterproof rating of up to 50 meters—sacrificing some durability compared to the larger Suunto Race model. Battery life is also slightly lower than its predecessor, delivering up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, 30 hours with high GPS accuracy, and 120 hours in power-saving mode, yet we love the feel of this smaller design.

Mapping capabilities are also here, including offline support with turn-by-turn navigation Panning and zooming work well, even on the smaller display, and the dual-frequency GNSS support provides accurate tracking, rivaling higher-end models.

Training insights are comprehensive, featuring recovery insights, interval workouts, and energy-level tracking. Yet, data presentation in Suunto’s app needs serious improvements. Heart rate accuracy can also be inconsistent, especially in interval workouts, so we recommend putting some of those savings towards an external monitor for more precise data.

Overall, though, the Suunto Race S is an effective, wallet-friendly option with respectable navigation and GPS accuracy. Although it has minor drawbacks, like occasional display lag and limited smartwatch features, it’s a solid choice for those prioritizing sports tracking over advanced smartwatch functionality.

Check out our full Suunto Race S review

Pros Affordable pricing – compared to rivals

Affordable pricing – compared to rivals Mapping features

Mapping features Good display quality

Good display quality Strong GPS accuracy Cons Reduced durability

Reduced durability Laggy touchscreen

Laggy touchscreen Questionable heart rate tracking

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

Credit: Wareable

Comes in solar and standard models

Upload routes and breadcrumb navigation

Heart rate and Pulse Ox sensor

Safety and tracking features

Rich tracking modes

28 days-unlimited battery in smartwatch mode, 30 hours-unlimited in GPS battery

Garmin Pay and Connect IQ store support

Waterproof up to 100 meters

The Garmin Instinct 2 packs many of the same hiking features found on Garmin’s Fenix series watches, but for substantially less money. If you opt for the solar edition and spend enough time outdoors with it, you’ll also enjoy a seriously big battery runtime for your adventures.

The Instinct 2 is an excellent outdoor watch and cheaper at $349/£299. Adding in solar pushes the price up to $449/£329, but outside of Garmin’s PowerGlass lens, offers the same features as the regular Instinct 2.

The Instinct’s biggest omission compared to the Fenix 8 and others is mapping features, but you do get course navigation of uploaded GPX routes, elevation data, storm alerts, and TrackBack (for following waypoints back to your starting location).

There’s a heart rate monitor on board that should be good enough for your big treks, Garmin’s Pulse Ox sensor to aid trekking and training at altitude, and now offers all of the training analysis available on Garmin’s Forerunner watches.

In battery life, the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2X offer a significant jump in performance compared to the original Instinct and Instinct Solar. You’re now getting 28 days in smartwatch mode and 30 hours of GPS battery.

That’s boosted when you factor in solar support, which can technically help the watch enjoy unlimited battery.

Pros New workout stats

New workout stats Great battery life

Great battery life Extremely versatile Cons Design won't be for everyone

Design won't be for everyone Sleep tracking questionable

Garmin Forerunner 965

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Forerunner 965 key specs and features

AMOLED touchscreen display

Multi-continent TopoActive maps

Dual-frequency GNSS (Multi-Band; SatIQ; All Systems)

Tracking modes for 60+ sports (including hiking, mountain biking, and surfing)

6-7 days in always-on mode; 20 hours of GPS battery life

Garmin Pay

Garmin Connect IQ app store

Waterproof up to 5ATM

The most premium of Garmin’s Forerunner models, the 965 is the perfect option for those who don’t require the heft of the Fenix range – or don’t want anything to do with the price tag.

It’s still a considerably expensive watch, but the AMOLED display ensures the built-in mapping and navigation are much improved over the last-gen Forerunner 955.

With touchscreen support also included, it can feel like a run-focused Fenix. It still offers all the premium training features, superb battery life, and smart features like offline music playback, but does so in a more lightweight package.

You’re not missing out on many mapping features, either. You get the same key ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, and compass) powering turn-by-turn navigation, Garmin’s extremely accurate Multi-Band GNSS/GPS tracking, and 32GB of internal storage to help store all those maps.

However, we still have reservations about the Forerunner 965 as a pure outdoor device. In testing, the display and titanium bezel weren’t as durable or hard-wearing as the sapphire display or case present in the Fenix/Epix ranges, so keep this in mind if your outdoor excursions can get a little rugged.

It also features the last-gen Garmin Elevate sensor, so not the absolute best pick for those who crave maximum accuracy from the wrist.

Everything else makes it a superb option, and still certainly one to consider – especially if you aren’t fussy about dings and scratches, or plan on protecting it with a couple of third-party accessories.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 965 review