How to reset the Apple Watch: Unpair from iPhone and restore factory settings

Start again with your Apple Watch with these simple steps.

Performing a hard reset on the Apple Watch is the best solution if you’re preparing the smartwatch for somebody new or planning to start from scratch yourself.

Doing so restores the factory settings and gives you an Apple Watch setup identical to what you’ll have received out of the box.

In this guide, we’ll detail the two methods for resetting the Apple Watch: one for those who have their paired iPhone, and one for those who don’t.

Both are effectively hard resets that erase all your data and settings. The only difference is how the Apple Watch’s Activation Lock feature is affected.

Skip to your preferred route, follow the steps, and check out our other guides below if you require a different kind of Apple Watch explainer.

Reset the Apple Watch (if you have the paired iPhone)

Credit: Wareable

If you still have the iPhone your Apple Watch is paired to, you’ll want to follow the steps below. Doing so will remove any content and settings on the smartwatch – and remove the Activation Lock. This means that it’ll be in the correct state to give away, sell, or turn off once complete.

1. Start by opening the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

2. From the ‘My Watch’ tab, tap ‘All Watches’ in the top-right corner.

3. Tap the ‘i’ icon next to the Apple Watch you wish to reset.

4. You should now see ‘Unpair Apple Watch’ at the bottom of the page – select it.

5. If you have a GPS + Cellular model, you’ll be prompted to choose whether to keep or remove your mobile data plan. Keep hold of it if you want to pair your Apple Watch and iPhone again. If not, remove it – and contact your network provider to cancel it if you don’t plan on pairing a new watch or iPhone.

6. Next, you’ll have to type in your Apple ID password to disable Activation Lock, at which point you can complete the process by tapping ‘Unpair’.

Note: Before all your data is erased on the Apple Watch, the iPhone will create a backup. You can use this to set up a new Apple Watch.

Resetting the Apple Watch without the paired iPhone

Credit: Wareable

If you’ve lost your phone – or given it away or sold it before you could erase your Apple Watch (as shown above) – it is still possible to reset your Apple Watch.

However, the device’s Activation Lock will remain in place.

To reset the Apple Watch without an iPhone, go from Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings.

If you have a passcode set up, you’ll be prompted to enter this before going any further.

Like in the instructions above, those with a GPS + Cellular model will next have to choose what to do with their plan.

Again, if you want to pair the Apple Watch and iPhone again, make sure to keep it. If not, remove it. You’ll then simply have to confirm your choice by tapping ‘Erase All’.