The 15 best apps if you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch

Give your Samsung smartwatch superpowers with these top downloads.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch models allow users to access the Google Play Store and explore various third-party apps and services.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4-7, you can access a vast catalog of high-profile apps, with plenty more options than found on the company’s older Tizen watches.

For those looking for an app companion to help track fitness, gain better music control, or something in between, we’ve tested tons of Samsung Galaxy Watch apps. Below are 15 of the best.

How to download apps on the Samsung Galaxy Watch

There are two ways to get apps on your Galaxy Watch. The first is from the Google Play Store via the Samsung Galaxy Wearable companion phone app.

Once the Galaxy Wearable app is installed on your phone and your smartwatch is paired, scroll down from the main screen until you see the Google Play Store.

Download apps directly from the Galaxy Watch

If you want to download apps directly from the Galaxy Watch, do the following:

1. Swipe up from the main watch screen to reveal the app screen.

2. Look for the Google Play Store app icon.

3. If you haven’t done so already, you’ll need to link a new or existing Google account to start downloading apps.

4. You can return to the app and start searching for apps by voice, using the keyboard, or drawing out letters to spell the app you’re searching for. There are also curated lists of the most popular that you can scroll through.

Weather 14 Days – Meteored

Free: Google Play

We love a weather app that improves on the native experience, and this is a good one for the Galaxy Watch.

The Wear OS version has been revamped, featuring weekly and hourly forecasts and additional data like UV index and visibility to keep you safe if you’re heading out in your car.

Spotify

Free (subscription required for full access): Google Play

When Google first announced Wear OS 3, Spotify was among the first apps being rebuilt for the new platform. And it’s only improved since then.

The main features are offline playlist support (if you have a Premium subscription), the ability to control where the music is streamed from, and the ability to ‘like’ songs by tapping that heart icon. It’s not just limited to music, either—podcasts are also supported.

There’s a dedicated screen to download playlists and Tiles support, which means you can add a screen to access and start playing something quickly.

YouTube Music

Free (subscription required): Google Play

If you’re not a Spotify subscriber, YouTube Music is also available as an on-wrist streaming service.

Like others, you’ll need a YouTube premium subscription to get the most out of the app, which lets you download music when offline.

YouTube has also added a smart download feature, which will download 50-500 songs over Wi-Fi when your watch is on the charger. Tiles support is also on hand to help you jump in quickly.

To-Do List – Schedule Planner

Free: Google Play

Some of the best apps are the simplest ones, and To-Do List is one of the most effective.

It gives you an interface that’s easy to see what you need to do, and you can then easily mark them when they’re complete.

You can also stick lists into folders to ensure you’re dealing with the important stuff that needs to get done first.

Strava

Free: Google Play

Strava doesn’t need any huge explanation, but it is important to note for seasoned users that the app has undergone profound changes in the past few years.

For the uninitiated, it’s a place to track your workouts—perfect for those who are not interested in the native insights from Samsung’s workout app.

You can track runs, rides, walks, hikes, and even indoor bike rides, with the ability to turn on audio cues and enable/disable auto pause modes for running and cycling.

It’s simple to use and pushes tracked sessions to the main Strava app, ready to soak up all the Kudos. If you’re a premium subscriber, the post-workout insights are also relatively unparalleled, unlocking much deeper training trends than you’ll find on a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch.

Komoot

Free (subscription required for full access): Google Play

The mapping platform for hikers, walkers, runners, and anyone who likes spending time outdoors has updated its Wear OS app, and the integration is now much more solid.

There are now two third-party Tile options, as well, ensuring easy access.

The first lets you quickly track workouts, and the second offers a place to see Tours, which are recommended places to visit and explore near your current location. Handy stuff.

Cardiogram: Heart Rate Monitor

Free ($6.99 for the Pro version) | Google Play

The health features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch are impressive, with ECG, blood pressure, AGEs index, and body composition analysis all included in the latest models. Yet, the focus on heart rate could be improved, and that’s where Cardiogram comes in.

It focuses more on heart rate and trends, although its focus on arrhythmias mirrors that of the Galaxy Watch’s ECG feature. The pro version costs $6.99, but it’s a comprehensive app that expands on the good-quality data provided by the Galaxy Watch 6/7.

Hole 19

Free | Google Play

Wareable’s favorite golf distance-tracking app, Hole 19, is also a social network for golf. It’s free (there’s a premium tier) and offers seamless use on Wear OS. You get front, back, and middle of the green yardages and some basic scoring.

Todoist

Free (Paid features available) | Google Play

We’re also personal users of Todoist, and the Wear OS app here is solid. It will sync your to-do lists from the smartphone app, and you can add, remove, or manage entries from the wrist.

We think it could use some color and better functionality, but it’s a solid task manager that works well on the wrist—especially if you’re already a user.

Fotmob

Free | Google Play

Get soccer (football) scores on the wrist with Fotmob. You don’t need a companion app; you can have standalone scores with the Wear OS version. If you use the mobile app, you will get more features, such as score alerts.

Calm

Free (paid features available) | Google Play

Samsung has partnered with Calm in the past, so if you’re looking for a mindfulness hit, it’s the app to download.

Again, there’s no need actually to download or sign up for an account, and you can access Mindfulness stories, sessions, and sleep stories that can be played back through headphones.

Walk with Map My Walk

Free: Google Play

Just because the Galaxy Watch can track runs, swims, HIIT workouts, and a whole lot more, it doesn’t mean it can’t also be handy if you like to slow things down and monitor your walking.

The Walk with Map My Walk app offers training and workout plans and real-time updates as you get moving.

It’s a strong alternative to Samsung’s tracking apps if they don’t quite do it for you.

Walkie-Talkie

Free: Google Play

Yes, Apple already did this one, and now, if you’ve got a friend with a compatible Galaxy Watch, you can use the Samsung smartwatch to have instant chats via the onboard microphone.

It can search your contacts for people to chat with, and enabling permission to your location will help you find friends to talk with over Bluetooth.

Outdooractive

Free: Google Play

Like Komoot, Outdooractive is another useful app that lets you download hiking and cycling OS maps and store them offline when you venture into locations where getting a good phone signal is going to be an issue.

It can use Samsung’s PPG heart rate monitor to track heart rate and display details like coordinates and elevation data.

The third-party Tiles support also means you can swipe to see a handful of recommended routes to check out near your current location.

Citymapper: All Your Transport

Free: Google Play

We are probably not alone in saying that Citymapper is one of our favorite apps for getting around, and the app for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch devices is very well built.

Once the phone app has assigned a city, you can choose to let it take you home or to work. It will then give you step-by-step instructions on trains, buses, and other modes of transport.

Good travel smartwatch apps need to be easy to use, and this is one of them.

Adidas Running

Free (in-app purchases available): Google Play

The Adidas Running app has been available on the Google Play Store for Wear OS watches for a while, and with later versions of Wear OS, it’s been revamped.

You can view your most recent tracked workouts and log activities beyond running.

You can use the Galaxy Watch’s heart rate monitor to track effort levels and decide whether to keep auto-pause on. This is handy for those who don’t want to capture those traffic light stops.

Swim.com

Free: Google Play

This is one of the best swimming apps for Wear OS smartwatches, having been rebuilt for Wear OS 3.

Once you’re all signed up, you can track swims, including metrics like distance tracked and heart rate, and it can detect stroke type, too.

There are also two options for adding tiles, which let you see weekly swim progress and details of your most recent swim.

Lifesum

Free: Google Play

There aren’t many great ways to track your nutrition through Samsung’s own app, but LifeSum is one of the simplest calorie-counting options available on the Google Play Store.

Aside from being a very simple app to use, it offers dedicated screens to track exercise minutes, calories left for the day, and water intake.

Facer Watch Faces

Free: Google Play

If you own a shiny new Galaxy Watch, then you need Facer.

The app enables you to add and customize watch faces on the Galaxy Watch, vastly expanding the stock options on the standard experience.

Not only can you choose from the massive library, but you can also build your own.