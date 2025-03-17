Best Samsung Galaxy Watch faces: 10 epic free options and how to download

Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches have the ability to tap into tons of superb watch faces and personalize the look on your wrist.

Whether you own one of the latest releases—the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, or Galaxy Watch FE—or an older edition, you can access new faces via the Google Play Store.

To take some of the searching out of the process, we’ve hand-picked some of our favorites and explained in detail how to add them—whether you want to do so from your phone or the watch.

Our 10 favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch faces

Blaine 021 Hybrid Watch Face

If you like your smartwatch to feel more like an analog watch, this face also makes room for your smarts, including your heart rate, step count, and how much ground you’ve covered for the day. You can also change the background and shade of the analog face.

Free | Google Play

Minimal & Simple Watch

The name says it all. This face keeps things clean with a pared-back look that elegantly displays data such as step counts, the date, heart rate, and even makes room to showcase the time digitally, catering to those who enjoy the best of both worlds.

Free | Google Play

NR03: Watch Face

This is another clean-looking option that ditches the extra stats to simply serve as a place and face that tells the time and nothing else. Unsurprisingly, there’s no customization support here, so it’s all about maintaining a minimal and sleek design.

Free | Google Play

Vanishing Hour – Watch Face

This design caters to minimalist and analog enthusiasts, featuring extensive customization options such as color adjustments, dial styles, a 24-hour display format, and various minute hand styles to choose from.

Free | Google Play

Sci-Fi Digital Watch Face

Transform your Galaxy Watch face into a more futuristic design by changing the neon colors. This allows ample space for displaying essential stats, such as temperature, daily step count, and reminders for sunrise and sunset.

Free | Google Play

Digital OLED

This is a fantastic digital watch face that prominently displays the time, date, and battery statistics while neatly showing the day at the top. It offers organized options to change the background and color for your Galaxy Watch.

Free | Google Play

Moon Steps Watch Face

This digital watch face utilizes the full screen to present the time, date, and day, while discreetly showing the moon phase in the corner, ensuring you don’t miss the opportunity to see a full moon.

Free | Google Play

SG Sport 2

This data-rich watch face effectively merges the functionality of Google’s Tiles with traditional styles, offering the best of both worlds. Additionally, it provides an impressive variety of color options to match your desired aesthetic.

Free | Google Play

Outdoor – Mountain & Sea

Ideal for Galaxy Watch Ultra enthusiasts, this face stands out in the Play Store with a variety of visually striking themes and space for several complications, putting the most important stats right at your fingertips.

Free | Google Play

MNM

This vibrant analogue watch face infuses bold colors into your Galaxy Watch while providing robust support for complications. It allows you to track your sleep, stress, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels, although the multitude of lively colors may make these stats harder to distinguish.

Free | Google Play

How to download Galaxy Watch faces from your phone

Thousands of watch faces are available to download for the Galaxy Watch. There are no restrictions, so anything goes.

While the Galaxy Watch comes pre-loaded with tons of watch faces via the Galaxy Wear companion app, there are even more to choose from in the Google Play Store.

In true Wear OS style, the process is a little fiddly and differs depending on your watch face. Read on for how to download faces.

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store

Head to the Google Play Store on the Android phone paired to your Samsung smartwatch. This comes pre-downloaded onto all Android phones.

Step 2. Find watch faces

The Google Play Store interface is quite chaotic. However, watch faces are found in the ‘Apps’ tab. Choose ‘Categories’ from here and ‘Watch Faces’ for the full selection.

Step 3: Find a watch face you like

Browse through the watch faces and tap anything that catches your eye. There are thousands available, which is why we’ve highlighted only our favorites in this guide.

Remember, there are also dedicated watch face apps (rather than just individual faces) to download and explore.

Step 4: Install

The watch face will then be installed. Wait a few seconds, and then press ‘Open’. ‘ You’ll then get a preview of the watch face app on your smartphone, and you’ll need to agree to some permissions.

After this, you’ll see a message that the watch face has been installed on your smartwatch. Usually, you’ll see this happen on the Galaxy Watch as well.

5. Find it on your Galaxy Watch

Now head to the Galaxy Watch. Press and hold the watch face and slide across to Add. Now scroll all the way down until you get to Downloads, which is usually last on the list. You will see your watch face there.

Downloading Galaxy Watch faces from the smartwatch

Step 1: Go to the app tray

Swipe up from the watch face to get to the screen where all of your apps live. Look for the Google Play Store icon (a big play button sign) and tap to launch.

Step 2: Search for a watch face

From the main Google Play Store screen you’ll find some recommended watch faces to pick from. You can also tap the magnifying glass icon to search by using the virtual QWERTY keyboard to find something.

Step 3: Install the watch face

Once you’ve found a good one, tap the install button. It might take a few seconds or a minute to complete that download process so don’t be surprised if it isn’t instantly done.

Step 4: Choose the new watch face

Once downloaded, you can tap on the watch face and ‘Set’ it. Tap that prompt (as shown above); then you can return to the main watch face screen and find your new watch face in place.