The imperfect solution to separating an iPhone alarm from the Apple Watch

Recently, I’ve been wearing the Apple Watch full-time again. As I outlined in a love letter to the Apple Watch SE, it’s been an overwhelmingly positive experience.

Yet, the Apple smartwatch has also wreaked havoc in one key area: my morning alarm.

I’m a serial snoozer of wearable alarms. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from testing smartwatches over the last decade, it’s that I’ll quickly tap away an alarm while half-asleep if given the option. And with Apple granting me control of the otherwise trusty iPhone alarm from the smartwatch, my morning schedule has suffered greatly.

I enjoy the Apple Watch’s uncomplicated and accurate sleep tracking and some of the synchronization of the Sleep Focus mode from the iPhone. However, I’ve concluded that I must separate my trusty iPhone alarm from the Apple Watch before things get out of hand.

For fellow alarm snoozers who want a solution to this same problem, I have it. But I will say that it’s not perfect. You lose the benefits of the iPhone’s ‘Sleep | Wake Up’ mode (and other timers or alarm syncing between iPhone and Apple Watch).

Yet, since performing the steps below, my wake-up pattern has returned to normal and I’m back to working harder to turn off my morning alarm. Join me.

Solution: Unmirror push alerts from iPhone and disable Sleep | Wake Up

As things stand with watchOS 11, this is the only solution I’ve discovered (from my menu trawling and Reddit scouring) to have an iPhone alarm that doesn’t sound on the Apple Watch.

Most guides online will only explain the first set of steps shown above (turning off mirroring), but performing these didn’t work for me.

The iPhone Clock app’s ‘Sleep | Wake Up’ option must also be disabled.

As mentioned, you’ll have to forego the benefits of Sleep Focus on the Apple Watch (and this is particularly annoying because it means notifications will still come through), but at least you won’t have an easy route to snoozing your alarm.

To separate your iPhone alarm from the Apple Watch:

