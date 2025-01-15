Ultrahuman partners for BloodVision advanced biomarker integration

Ultrahuman has launched a new partnership for its Ring Air smart ring that could unlock a host of blood data biomarkers.

The Indian smart ring giant has partnered with InsideTracker for Blood Vision, a platform that can offer seriously deep blood marker insights. The partnership will be available in the US.

InsideTracker can provide data from a blood test, including lipid profiles, inflammatory markers, and metabolic health parameters, offering personalized recommendations based on the latest longevity research. The company says that it’s moving away from blood testing for disease detection, and toward understanding it from a wellness and longevity point of view.

Ultrahuman says that the partnership will enable users to get more personalized recommendations, by meshing data such as inflammation markers with lifestyle data from the smart ring.

The hope is that by melding these two data sets together, users will be able to make more sense of their health.

The company also revealed that users will soon be able to see blood biomarkers within the app, with insights into metabolic health, immunity, and hormonal balance.

When we spoke to Mohit Kumar, Ultrahuman CEO in PULSE by Wareable last year, he talked up smart rings and wearable tech’s potential for longitudinal health insights. And the idea of being able to mesh data such as hormone levels or immunity into a wellness platform are pretty crazy.