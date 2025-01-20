Study reveals the new biowearable that’s gaining traction among younger users

Continuous glucose monitors are gaining traction among non-diabetics — according to a new study.

Continuous glucose monitors are gaining traction in the UK, with a new survey finding 16% of users are tracking their glucose for non-diabetic conditions.

The survey was commissioned by Lingo, the metabolic health service from Abbott.

The study found that CGM adoption is particularly high among the 25-34 demographic, with nearly 38% of this age group using the technology.

This group is also drawn to other advanced features, such as blood pressure tracking (29%), reflecting a desire for deeper insights into overall well-being.

The survey, which involved 2,000 UK adults, underscores a striking shift in attitudes toward health and fitness. Over half (52%) of respondents reported owning at least one wearable device.

The study also found that wearables are driving tangible lifestyle changes, with 52% of users saying they exercise more, 50% reporting improved sleep, and 33% making more informed food choices.

Advertisement

Step tracking remains the most popular feature (59%), while heart rate monitoring (37%) and sleep tracking (37%) are close behind.

“The growing awareness of CGMs and their adoption among people without underlying health conditions demonstrates a proactive interest in maintaining health,” said Dr. Amy McKenzie, medical and clinical director at Abbott’s Lingo business.

“Even within normal ranges, glucose fluctuations can influence sleep, energy, and hunger. CGMs provide actionable data that empowers people to make healthier choices, potentially transforming long-term health outcomes.”