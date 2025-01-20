Major Garmin update brings passcodes and Body Battery upgrades to these watches

Garmin is rolling out five major upgrades in its latest public software beta, including Body Battery changes, strength workouts for Coach plans, and passcode support.

As shown in the table below, these Q1 upgrades will arrive on many of the latest devices; the latest outdoor watch lineup (Fenix 8, Enduro 3, and Fenix E), their last-gen equivalents, current and (some) former Forerunner devices. The latest smartwatch generation (Venu 3, Vivoactive 5, and Lily 2) will also receive new features.

Not all watches will receive all five upgrades, though the Body Battery changes will appear on each.

After calculating in naps and restful periods in its most recent Body Battery update, the company will now test out integration for its TrueUp platform. This means data gathered from multiple trackers will now feature in the score, with calories, floors, steps, and Intensity Minutes all read by the Garmin watches.

The long-awaited addition of passcodes is also coming to the latest generations of Garmin’s smartwatches, outdoor watches, and running watches. Like the Apple Watch, the Garmin watch will prompt for the PIN when it can’t detect a wrist.

Credit: Garmin

The new additions to the Garmin Coach plans are also interesting to watch. Per the release notes, the Fenix 8, Fenix E, Enduro 3, FR255/FR265, and FR955/FR965 will now have access to strength workouts incorporated into Garmin Coach plans for running and cycling.

At first glance, it would appear to be a natural progression from the lone strength training plans launched in 2024. Plus, the new workouts also seem to be opt-in for existing plans. Garmin says users choose to include these supplementary workouts, with options for bodyweight-only exercises or full gym access.

Users of last-gen premium Garmin outdoor watches won’t get this upgrade. However, they are, at least, the only devices in this Q1 update to receive the updated Workout Execution Score that landed on the latest generation.

The last update rolling out is improvements to the QWERTY keyboard, which will remain exclusive for Fenix 8/Fenix E/Enduro 3 testers. According to the release notes, this should provide a simpler typing experience thanks to autocorrect, predictive text suggestions, and easier keyboard switching.

A few of these should significantly improve the Garmin experience or some features, so we’ll keep you posted on the full rollout of these updates over the next few months. We’ll also prepare a preview once we have full access.