Garmin Instinct 3 arrives at CES 2025 with AMOLED display – and in two sizes

James StablesBy 3 Mins Read
garmin instinct 3 lifestyle image
Credit: Wareable

Garmin has announced the long-awaited arrival of the Instinct 3 at CES 2025, with a big design overhaul including an AMOLED display.

The Instinct 3’s specs have been widely leaked online over the last few months, and it’s no surprise that Garmin has given it the AMOLED treatment. It’s been rolling out the superior screen tech across its range over the last two years, notably introducing it to the Fenix 8 in 2024.

There are now two versions of the latest Instinct: an AMOLED version (which starts at $449) and a ‘Solar’ version that retains the MIP display and offers extra battery life. This stays at $399.

The Instinct 3 is also available in 45mm and 50mm sizes. So, as with every Garmin, there are many options within each range to suit every need and wish.

Credit: Garmin
It’s even tougher than before, too. The case is reinforced with metal, a MIL-STD 810 toughness rating, and 10ATM water resistance.

The Instinct 3 gains the built-in flashlight – an unexpected hit within the Garmin range since it was rolled out more widely in the 2023 Epix Pro/Fenix 7 Pro range. It enables users to light their way and hunt around in the dark while camping, or it can be used as a safety feature when running or trekking at night.

However, moving to an AMOLED display has resulted in the loss of the tiny inset MIP display – a distinct and neat feature of the range. Aside from this, the interface retains this virtually on the digital screen version – and it remains in full on the Instinct 3 Solar version.

There aren’t too many seismic feature additions, either. The same array of health tracking and sports features headline, along with standards like Garmin Pay, Garmin Messenger, and others.

The battery life, though, does look very strong – even for the AMOLED version. Garmin estimates it will last 24 days as a smartwatch, with the Solar/MIP version obviously going for longer.

Garmin has also launched a new heart rate monitor at the show: the HRM-200.

garmin hrm 200 lifestyle image
The HRM-200’s module is detachable, making the strap washable | Credit: Wareable

It all looks standard practice at first glance, with the typical year of battery life and an entry-level cost of around $79.99.

However, unlike Garmin’s top-end HRM-Pro Plus strap, the removable module makes the strap itself washable. It can also deliver HRV data on top of typical HR workout readings.

We’ll be getting hands-on with the devices in Las Vegas this week, so stay tuned for our full first impressions.

