Withings teases Omnia smart body mirror concept 

CES 2025: Withings has shown off a conceptual AI mirror than can track and analyze over 60 health metrics and biomarkers.

Withings has unveiled a concept smart body mirror that consolidates all its wearable and connected health markers into one (very large) device.

The Omnia is like a giant set of scales with a smart mirror feature that displays wellness information on the screen.

It uses built-in sensors to track weight, body mass, and all the other metrics from its scales. It also integrates heart rate and lung function information, combining this data with inputs from its wearables and sleep monitors. Altogether, Withings claims that Omnia can parse, analyze, and track over 60 metrics and biomarkers—making it a potentially impressive piece of technology.

When standing on the Omnia, users see useful tidbits of information displayed on the mirrored screen.

The company also highlights its tracking of metabolic health, which includes features from its scales, such as muscle-to-fat ratio, water mass, bone mass, visceral fat, and weight trends.

Advertisement

Withings has added AI voice functionality to the Omnia, enabling users to ask questions about their health status and receive personalized feedback and advice. Withings describes this as fostering “proactive” health management—helping users address potential issues before they escalate, rather than simply reacting to metrics like poor sleep.

CES is always a showcase for such concepts, though many never make it to production.

Connected body mirrors aren’t entirely new; products from brands like Tonal and Lululemon have offered similar features, often focused on tracking workouts. However, Lululemon recently canceled its mirror project, suggesting that this might be a niche market.

And that’s perhaps what makes the Omnia unlikely to progress beyond a concept. Its size alone raises questions—who has room for something this large in their home?

If there’s a working model of the Omnia available at CES, we’ll be eager to give it a try.