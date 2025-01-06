Circular Ring 2: Hands on with the ECG smart ring

CES 2025: Circular has launched its new Circular Ring 2 — which packs in ECG and FDA-cleared Afib detection, along with a more premium design

The previous generation, the Circular Ring Slim, didn’t impress us too much in our review testing process.

But the company has been hard at work righting some of those wrongs. It updated the Ring Slim with a new scratch-resistant coating and fixed up some accuracy issues — but it’s gone even further with the Ring 2.

First up is a design overhaul, with premium materials that help it stand up to the Oura Ring 4, Ultrahuman, and Samsung Galaxy Ring. It comes in gold, silver, black, and rose gold — and as you can see below, is a big step up on the bland design of the Ring Slim.

The headline feature is that the Ring 2 will pack ECG out of the box. Only Ultrahuman has offered Afib detection on a smart ring thus far, and that’s via a PowerPlug which costs around $4 per month.

Circular’s Afib detection is part of the Ring’s subscription-free set of features — and it’s FDA-cleared thanks to a partnership with B-Heart, which is handling the algorithms. On the inside of the ring are two small electrodes, which enable the watch to take the reading.

Circular is also busting out some big battery life numbers. It claims eight days between charges, the same as Oura Ring 4 (although we rarely get Oura past five days).

The Circular Ring Slim will cost $380 in February or March 2025, after a crowdfunding campaign launching in January.

Clever new ring sizer app

If there’s one aspect we’re looking forward to trying out, it’s the innovative-sounding digital sizing kit. As anyone who’s used a smart ring will know, getting the right fit is essential, and that usually means the manufacturer sending a sizing kit with 10 different 3D printed rings for you to wear and try. It’s a complete waste of time and plastic — and a buzzkill that delays people getting the ring they bought.

The test works by placing your hand next to a credit card. It then uses AI to measure your fingers next to that known item. It’s a really clever idea, and it works. I tried it on the Circular stand at CES Unveiled, and as shown below, the app recommended a size 10 ring. Clever stuff.

Wareable says

The Circular Ring 2 is a big step up on the Ring Slim, and the company is back on track after settling its dispute with Oura. That sucked up a lot of time and energy, and it’s good to see it challenging the big guns of the smart ring world again. It’s fallen behind, but adding ECG is a strong message that it means business for 2025 — and enhances the burgeoning smart ring space.