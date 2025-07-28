The outgoing Google Pixel Watch 3 just got an enticing price snip

In a rush to upgrade your wrist to the latest smartwatch from Google? Lucky for you, we’ve found the best deal available right now.

Even though the brand appears to be in the final stages of finalising a new watch generation, the Google Pixel Watch 3 remains a great option for Android users. Plus, it’s now an even better value option thanks to a 20% discount on the typical MSRP.

At full price, the Google Pixel Watch 3 wasn’t exactly a budget smartwatch. Yet, with $80 bringing the device to $319.99 (from $399.99), there’s now more incentive to pick up the current-gen device over a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Save $80 on the Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm): Now Just $319.99! Amazon now $319.99 View Deal

Why should you pick the Pixel Watch 3?

Not only is the Pixel Watch 3 packed with a range of fitness, health, and safety features, but the 45mm version (as featured in this deal) also delivers excellent battery life. Even with the always-on display (AOD) enabled, we managed around two days between charges. At the time of writing, it’s the smartwatch we recommend as the best option for most Android users.

That display is twice as bright as the Pixel Watch 2, which allows for easier readability both indoors and during your evening or morning jogs. The added screen space on the 45mm edition also means it’s much easier to enjoy swiping through widgets and checking notifications.

Advertisement

While Google’s ecosystem of apps and notifications is always great to have on a smartwatch, the real treat of the Pixel Watch 3 comes with its integration of Fitbit. Though Samsung’s fitness tracking has improved in recent generations, we still rate the overall package of Google’s GPS and heart rate accuracy (among other features) slightly above it.

We also believe this outgoing generation will remain excellent for at least the next few years, with Google previously proving it’s as good as Apple for delivering software updates to older watches. However, with the Pixel Watch 4 on the horizon, just be sure to do your required reading before pulling the trigger on this deal.