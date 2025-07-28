Google Pixel Watch 4: Key leaks and everything we know so far

Google's next smartwatch is landing soon—get ready for the launch with this comprehensive guide

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is shaping up to be one of the best smartwatches to pair with your Android. While current leaks don’t suggest an overhaul of the look or functions of Google’s smartwatch series, plenty of improvements and new features are being touted.

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series recently arriving, and Apple reportedly preparing its 2025 update for release in September, the official details of Google’s next watch are highly anticipated.

And while the brand is naturally tight-lipped as it approaches its upcoming ‘Made by Google’ event, a steady stream of rumours has painted a clear picture of what we can expect from the next-generation device.

From a brighter display and boosted battery life to enhanced fitness tracking and improved repairability, here’s a comprehensive guide to everything we know about the Google Pixel Watch 4.

It’s almost certain that Google will announce the Pixel Watch 4 on August 20, with the smartwatch expected to be unveiled alongside various other Pixel wares at the confirmed ‘Made by Google’ event.

Pre-orders are anticipated to begin shortly after the announcement, with devices shipping to customers around August 28. This timeline aligns with Google’s previous launch schedules, suggesting a late summer release for the new wearable.

How much will it cost?

In terms of pricing, the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to maintain a similar price point to its predecessor. Leaks suggest that the 41mm Wi-Fi model will start at €399, with the LTE version priced at €499. The larger 45mm model is expected to retail for €449 (Wi-Fi) and €549 (LTE).

While these are European prices, we can expect similar pricing in other markets, with the Pixel Watch 4 likely to launch at around $349.99 in the US and £349 in the UK. As we know from other brands’ releases in 2025, however, there has been plenty of market tumult that could easily result in a slight price increase in some regions.

Display upgrades, new charging, and improved repairability

Side-charging support and faster charging speeds set to be added

Rumours point to 3,000 nits peak brightness and 1-60Hz refresh rate

While the overall design of the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to remain largely unchanged, with its signature circular, domed display, there are some key upgrades in store.

The most significant of these is said to be a substantial boost in display brightness, with the new model rumoured to reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

This would put it on par with the Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung’s latest offerings, ensuring excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. The display will also feature a variable refresh rate of 1-60Hz, which is expected to contribute to improved battery efficiency.

Credit: Android Headlines

Another notable design change is the introduction of side-charging. As shown in the leaked renders above, first shared by Android Headlines, the Pixel Watch 4 will be able to charge on its side via an included dock, making it more convenient for use as a bedside clock.

That function feels like a minor new feature, considering most users will likely want to take advantage of the sleep and recovery insights instead of using the device as a bedside clock.

However, two additional significant upgrades are being suggested in rumors as a result of this change. One is that it will result in charging speeds that are 25% faster than those of the Pixel Watch 3, and the other is that this change could make the watch infinitely more repairable than previous models.

Battery life and performance upgrades

Credit: Wareable

41mm: 30 hours (AOD enabled) / ~48 hours (Battery Saver)

45mm: 40 hours (AOD enabled) / ~72 hours (Battery Saver)

New co-processor could help deliver Google Gemini efficiency

Interestingly, Android Headlines suggests that the Pixel Watch 4 is expected to retain the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset that powered the previous two generations. However, this doesn’t mean there won’t be a performance boost.

Google is reportedly introducing a new M55 co-processor, which is said to handle up to 5x the AI workload at a fraction of the power. This could lead to a smoother and more responsive user experience, as well as enable new AI-powered Google Gemini features that the brand showcased in its Wear OS 6 reveal.

The new co-processor, combined with larger batteries, is also expected to deliver a significant improvement in battery life. The 41mm model is rumoured to feature a 325mAh battery, while the 45mm version will house a 455mAh cell.

This should translate to up to 30 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled for the 41mm model and 40 hours for the 45mm model. In battery saver mode, these figures are expected to jump to 48 and 72 hours, respectively.

As ever with battery numbers, things are very variable based on usage, and we likely won’t know the full extent of each model’s capability until we begin testing.

However, the leaked estimates are very encouraging, considering we found the Pixel Watch 3 greatly exceeded Google’s claims of 24 hours (36 hours in its battery-saving mode) for the 45mm edition. If that trend continues, the Pixel Watch 4 would feature a massive battery boost in both case sizes.

Improved fitness, health, and safety tracking features

Credit: Wareable

‘ Workout builder’ set to debut via Fitbit

Dual-frequency GPS and tracking tweaks for swimmers/cyclists

Minor feature additions suggested for health and safety

Google is poised to make significant strides in the fitness and health tracking capabilities of the Pixel Watch 4, according to current rumors. This includes a new workout builder that will allow users to create custom interval training sessions, complete with warm-up and cool-down phases.

For runners, the Pixel Watch 4 will also seemingly provide daily running recommendations powered by Google’s in-house AI. These recommendations will be delivered in real-time and will be based on a range of metrics, including cadence, stride length, and ground contact time.

Swimmers and cyclists will also benefit from tracking tweaks, according to Android Headlines, alongside the long-awaited addition of dual-frequency GPS. Automatic activity detection for the 40+ sports on the watch is also said to have been tightened for the upcoming watch.

According to additional information shared by Android Headlines, the Pixel Watch 4 is also expected to introduce two new health and safety features. The health feature—rumored to be called ‘Breathing Emergencies’—appears to be an evolution of the current blood oxygen analysis, notifying the user when their SpO2 levels are low.

Meanwhile, ‘Emergency Satellite Communications’ is also set to allow users to contact emergency services even without a cellular signal—similar to the feature currently on Pixel phones.