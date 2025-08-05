Google Pixel Watch 4 release could be delayed until October

An announcement is still expected later this month, but the rumored smartwatch may not hit shelves for some time yet

If you were hoping to get Google’s next-generation smartwatch on your wrist before the end of summer, you may need to temper your expectations.

That’s if a new report from WinFuture is anything to go by, at least, with the outlet claiming that the Google Pixel Watch 4 may not be released until 9 October.

According to the site’s sources, the upcoming smartwatch will still be unveiled alongside the Pixel 10 smartphone lineup at Google’s rumored hardware event on 20 August.

However, it will seemingly be part of a second wave of releases, launching well over a month later alongside the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the new Pixel Buds 2a. The standard Pixel 10 models are still expected to ship shortly after the August event, which would go some way to explaining why the event has been scheduled this early.

The report cites supply chain issues as a potential reason for the staggered launch, but no specific cause was given. And though it’s a little surprising, given that the Pixel Watch 3 arrived last September, this kind of delayed gratification is not without precedent for Google.

Advertisement

Though it arrived earlier in the earlier than what the Pixel Watch 4 appears to be slated for, the third-gen was part of a similarly staggered release schedule, arriving alongside the Pixel Buds Pro 2 hitting shelves weeks after the Pixel 9 phones.

It seems that announcing the full lineup at once, even if some products aren’t ready to ship, is becoming part of Google’s hardware playbook. However, we won’t know for sure until Google gives the much-rumored watch the full billing at its next hardware event. Stay tuned for more until then.