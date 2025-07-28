The Apple Watch Ultra 2 just returned to its lowest-ever price

Those already on the hunt for a top smartwatch know that they don’t come cheap, but this deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 takes some of the sting out.

Despite being around for nearly two years, the premium Apple smartwatch remains one of the best watches on the market—and that’s what makes this $150 saving so enticing. It matches the biggest price drop I’ve seen for Apple’s top-tier smartwatch on Amazon, returning to its lowest-ever figure after previously spending a couple of days at the same price earlier this month.

With the price cut, the Ultra 2 is now available for $649.99—representing a 19% discount off the usual $799.99 price tag. As shown below, the watch hasn’t reached a price this low (aside from an early July dip) since its launch in September 2023.

Save $149.01 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – Now Just $649.99! Amazon now $649.99 View Deal

Key details if you’re considering the Ultra 2:

The watch itself should need no introduction for most readers at this point. Still, in case you have yet to be swayed, the Ultra 2 is designed to be the definitive device for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike, with a robust 49mm titanium case and an included Blue Ocean Band that can withstand the elements with ease.

When it is time to track your latest marathon or local 5K, the Ultra 2 is more than up to the task. We rate the GPS accuracy among the very best (alongside Garmin’s Multi-Band tracking), which utilises dual-frequency technology to hone in on your location.

Advertisement

Credit: Wareable

The real magic of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, however, lies in its (relatively) game-changing battery life. Apple’s Series watches still need to be charged near-daily, but the Ultra 2 is capable of running for several days on a single charge (when used correctly). It’s a massive quality-of-life upgrade, leaving you to track workouts and sleep without unnecessary battery anxiety.

We should mention that an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is on the horizon; however, as we recommend in our comprehensive guide to choosing the best Apple Watch for your needs, the Ultra 2 will remain a very competent device in the years to come. If you can snag it on a deal like this one, it’s still very much worth considering.