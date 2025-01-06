Apple Watch Ultra 3: All the latest rumors and new features we want to see

Get ready for the release of Apple's next supercharged smartwatch.

After failing to materialize at the brand’s last annual event in September, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is one of the most anticipated watches of 2025.

The no-show was a significant surprise given most pre-event rumors and showed that we can’t necessarily expect a yearly upgrade for the outdoor smartwatch in the future.

That said, the lack of an update to the line in 2024 almost certainly means the Ultra 3 will arrive this year. And that’s where this guide comes in.

Below, we’ll tell you when Apple is rumored to announce the Ultra 3, detail the most concrete upcoming changes and price information, and even sneak in the new features we want to see most.

Advertisement

When will the Apple Watch Ultra 3 be announced?

Credit: Wareable

We’re only two generations into the Apple Watch Ultra line, and predicting the company’s plans has already proven trickier than the company’s Series smartwatches.

Apple has updated its mid-range smartwatches annually since the first edition was unveiled in 2015, with the most recent being the Apple Watch Series 10 released in September 2024.

We now know the Ultra won’t necessarily receive the same treatment, but a reliable report from famed Apple tipster and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests it is coming in 2025.

1. Apple Watch Ultra 3沒有在今年的新產品發佈會出現，這與我約一年前的預測相符。

2. 2025年新款Apple Watch將包括Ultra 3與SE升級版。



—

1. Apple Watch Ultra 3 was absent from this year's media event, which is in line with my prediction from about a year ago.

2. The 2025 new Apple… https://t.co/j457raXTgf — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 10, 2024

That’s the only major nugget of information we have so far regarding the Ultra 3’s release date – but it is safe to assume it’s accurate given Kuo’s track record (and the unlikelihood of Apple skipping an update in consecutive years).

Advertisement

Latest Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumors

Credit: Wareable

Being so far from an official announcement, it won’t surprise you to learn that Ultra 3 rumors are minimal. However, we’ll summarize all the information that has trickled out below.

Design: A new chip is very likely, but not much else

The key design rumor relating to the next generation of Apple Watch Ultra relates to microLED displays – but, at present, there’s very little else.

Rumor mill merchants and supply chain stalkers have remained transfixed on the idea of a microLED Apple Watch for years (or even a MiniLED Apple Watch). Yet, it’s a development that’s consistently swung between ‘nailed-on’ and ‘delayed’ or ‘canceled’.

The latest reports suggest the plan to bring the improved display type – delivering increased brightness and contrast, plus improved battery efficiency – to the Ultra 3 has been postponed indefinitely, with a rumored key supplier seemingly being dropped by Apple.

We would be stunned if this is the latest twist on this one – but, as ever when it comes to a potential microLED Apple Watch, don’t get your hopes up.

Advertisement

No other major hardware changes have been rumored or are expected; a new chip to help things run smoother is about as exciting as things could get.

Wareable

Features: Blood pressure tracking may debut

Apple’s take on blood pressure monitoring is the most likely health feature to be added next year, given that reports over the summer suggested the feature was delayed for the 2024 models due to reliability issues during testing.

“There have been particular concerns about the blood-pressure feature working properly with the new Series 10 design,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted.

Apple Intelligence has been strongly rumored to be a key focus in future smartwatches, and this will likely be built upon in the Ultra 3.

Price: Expected to remain in line with previous generations

Price leaks are relatively uncommon with any smartwatch, and that’s especially true with the Apple Watch.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, though, we very much expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to cost the same as the first two generations: $799 / £799.

We think the only thing that could influence this is a pricing shift for Series 11. If that jumps up considerably – and it’s possible – Apple could keep things aligned by bumping the Ultra 3.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 features we want to see

Credit: Wareable

We will only learn about the major features of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 when the company officially confirms the smartwatch next September.

Yet, after extensively testing the first two generations, a few things are on our wish list.

1. A smaller (and maybe larger) case size

A large part of the Ultra line’s appeal is the in-your-face 49mm case, but it’s also prohibitively large for those with smaller wrists. And a bigger case also means it’s heavier, too, which won’t be to everyone’s taste.

Advertisement

We think it’s time Apple mimics what Garmin provides with its options in the Fenix 8 range with a smaller version of the Ultra 3. For those who find the current 49mm size insufficient, perhaps even a 51mm ‘Max’ version could be rolled out.

2. Improved durability

The Ultra range provides a step-up on the Series models in terms of durability, largely thanks to the sapphire crystal display and raised edges, but it’s still not up for being battered outdoors.

We still see plenty of cracked displays and scratched cases from Ultra users on Reddit, and we’d love to see Apple improve the Ultra’s durability (or at least reduce the price of repairs).

Credit: Wareable

3. Multiple case colors

We thought it was virtually guaranteed that Apple would release an additional case color with the Ultra 2, but we had to wait until this year’s black edition to receive our first change to the standard smartwatch.

Here’s hoping Apple revisits the idea of more colors for the Ultra 3 – it’d be nice to have a couple more to choose from, perhaps in line with the iPhone Pro range.

Advertisement

4. Improved battery life

We find it difficult to return to the Apple Watch Series 10 after a spell with the Ultra 2 – and the extra day or so of battery life is the biggest reason.

We’re not expecting the Ultra 3 to arrive with staying power on par with something like the excellent Garmin Fenix 8 or Enduro 3. Yet, squeezing an extra day out from somewhere (perhaps a larger edition, as mentioned earlier) would be most welcome.

Wareable

5. Optimized sensors

This is a bit of a sneaky one, as it’s more software-related than a wish specifically related to the Ultra 3, but we’re hoping for some deeper insights from the next-gen model.

Apple is expected to leverage AI for the next Apple Watch models, and we’d love to see the wide range of sensors already present optimized to introduce exclusive training and health insights – or potentially coaching programs.