Pebble name officially returns as upcoming watches get shipping update

Following the recovery of the iconic trademark, founder Eric Migicovsky details new shipping estimates and development progress for the upcoming smartwatches.

In a significant update for the project reviving Pebble-style e-paper smartwatches, Eric Migicovsky, the original founder, has announced that his new company, Core Devices, has successfully recovered the ‘Pebble’ trademark.

As a result, the upcoming watches have been officially renamed. The ‘Core 2 Duo’ is now the ‘Pebble 2 Duo’, and the ‘Core Time 2’ will be known as the ‘Pebble Time 2*’.

Migicovsky shared the news in a blog post, confirming that while the company will remain as Core Devices, the watches will carry the iconic branding. The asterisk in “Pebble Time 2*” is a deliberate nod to the original 2016 model of the same name that was famously canceled before shipping.

When will the upcoming smartwatches ship?

The post also provided a crucial update on production timelines.

The initial July shipping window for the Pebble 2 Duo has been missed, and the team’s best estimate is that the first batch will now begin shipping at the end of August, with the second batch following in mid-September. The delay is attributed to an effort to improve the watch’s waterproof rating beyond the initial IPX8 target, a process complicated by the new model’s speaker.

The development of the Pebble 2 Duo is also progressing, the blog notes, with over 100 units having been shipped to ‘alpha’ testers for feedback. This testing phase helped identify and fix a software bug that was causing a clicking sound from the speaker. For US customers, it was also confirmed that a tariff of around $10 will be added to each order.

Progress has been reported on the higher-end Pebble Time 2*, as well, with the smartwatch entering the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) phase.

On the software side, a new companion mobile app is in closed beta, and the underlying open-source library has been released to developers.

With units still scarce, we’re unsure when we’ll get our hands on the relaunched Pebble pairing for full reviews. However, Core Devices securing the original name is another nice boost for the feel-good wearable tech story of the year. So, fingers crossed for no more delays in shipping.