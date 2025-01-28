Apple’s 2025 Black Unity Collection delivers a quietly clever new watch band

Apple has unveiled the 2025 iteration of its Black Unity Collection, featuring the annual special-edition watch band and matching face for the Apple Watch.

As ever, the collection honors the upcoming Black History Month and integrates the typical Pan-African flag colors of black, green, and red into the new additions.

However, unlike last year’s playful Sport Band and accompanying watch face, this year’s entry is a more subtle Sport Loop. It features a neat lenticular effect that shows green from one angle and red from the other, with yellow appearing as the user moves their wrist.

This effect is echoed by the watch face, which shows intertwined threads of red, green, and yellow on a black background. As raise-to-wake is performed, these threads transform into readable digits to show the hour (behind watch hands). When this watch face is used, Apple also describes a distinctive rhythmic chime that can be enabled to mark every hour and half-hour.

The new watch band ($49) is compatible with any model newer than the Series 4, given that it has options for a 42mm or 46mm case (and these are, of course, backward compatible with their respective smaller or larger variants). This also applies to both generations of Apple Watch Ultra and the current-gen Apple Watch SE.

The watch face, meanwhile, will roll out in an upcoming software update. However, given the requirements for watchOS 11, you’ll need at least a Series 6 paired with an iPhone XS.