The Apple Watch Series 10 just returned to its lowest-ever price

The Apple Watch Series 10 has received a substantial price cut on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, with the smartwatch returning to its lowest-ever price.

The 42mm version of the current-gen Apple Watch is listed for $329 ($70 off its RRP) – back to the price offered during Black Friday 2024.

For those considering upgrading to the bigger Series 10, the 46mm edition is also available.

Again, the deal is available via Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, each stocking the latest model for $359 (also $70 off the RRP).

These are the entry-level prices, though you can also upgrade to the GPS + Cellular model and untether from the iPhone.

The same trio of retailers has reduced various versions of Series 10 models with that added functionality by $70, too.

Wareable’s advice

No matter which deal you favor, you can’t lose here. The Series 10 only arrived last September and isn’t expected to be replaced until later this year. That means you get ample time with the latest technology at a reduced rate.

Current rumors don’t suggest the next generation will debut an overhaul from a design perspective, either. This makes sense, given the Series 10 was used to usher in all-new sizes, display brightness, and case thinness. With these upgrades and more, we believe it will remain a top smartwatch for the next few years (at least).

When we tested the 46mm edition of the smartwatch last year, we said: “The Apple Watch Series 10 is a great upgrade for older Apple Watch users and first-timers alike.

Confirmation that the Series 10 has returned to its lowest-ever price on Amazon | Credit: Wareable

“Adding sleep apnea detection makes the Apple Watch an even stronger health-focused smartwatch – and it has improved in nearly every regard, including the new finishes. Overall, it’s another step forward for Apple Watch, keeping clear of the competition.”

As shown in the graph above, this deal does come and go. Previous price dips lasted around 10-12 days, and there’s no reason to suspect that will change this time around.

However, as we always note with limited-time deals like this, it’s better to act fast. Typically, a retailer will offer a certain amount of stock before prices return to RRP.

Note: We’ll update this story as and when the price of the Series 10 changes, and to reflect stock levels at each retailer offering the price cut.