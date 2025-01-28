Pebble is back: New smartwatch inbound as Google open-sources software

Pebble smartwatches are making an unlikely comeback, after Google announced that the acquired brand’s software will be available to the open-source community.

Pebble devices have survived on drips from its ‘Rebble’ enthusiast community following Fitbit’s acquisition of the company in 2016.

The software was supported until the end of 2017, though Fitbit never did anything meaningful (that we know of) with Pebble’s algorithms and software. And when Google’s Fitbit deal finally went through in 2021, Pebble was again under new stewardship.

Now, the landscape has changed. In a blog post, Google notes the source code has been released to allow Pebble’s still-buzzing community to develop software updates and tweaks.

“This repository contains the entire OS, which provides all the standard smartwatch functionality – notifications, media controls, fitness tracking, and support for custom apps and watch faces – on tiny ARM Cortex-M microcontrollers,” Google says.

Advertisement

The campaign for the Pebble Time broke crowdfunding records | Credit: Wareable

‘RePebble’ plans for 2025: What we know so far

Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky has wasted no time getting the band back together. Following Google’s post, they announced a new watch running Pebble OS is already being imagined.

It won’t have the ‘Pebble’ name, given that this still belongs to Google. However, once the new brand has a name and has sifted through the old software, Migicovsky says die-hards will finally have an updated, supported option to buy.

“This time round, we’re keeping things simple,” Migicovsky said.

“I’m building a small, narrowly focused company to make these watches. I don’t envision raising money from investors or hiring a big team. The emphasis is on sustainability. I want to keep making cool gadgets and keep Pebble going long into the future.

“The new watch we’re building basically has the same specs and features as Pebble, though with some fun new stuff as well. It runs open-source PebbleOS, and it’s compatible with all Pebble apps and watch faces. If you had a Pebble and loved it… this is the smartwatch for you,” they said.

Advertisement

That’s all we know so far. However, there is a waitlist and news sign-up at a website called RePebble. In the meantime, we’ll eagerly await any more information.