The best Apple Watch bands for men and women

Getting a swanky Apple Watch band is the easiest way to customize and improve the look of your smartwatch.

The only problem with the Apple Watch’s unprecedented ubiquity is that it results in us all wearing the same watch. So, the main way to customize the look and feel is to pair it with a smart new Apple Watch band.

Despite their excellent quality, the official Apple options are expensive. Instead, you can employ one of the thousands of third-party options.

If you’re looking for leather, stainless steel, Milanese loop bands, or something sweat-proof for the gym, there are plenty of high-quality, cost-effective options for men and women.

Apple Watch case and band sizes: Will it fit?

Since the original Apple Watch, the clasp and mechanism for adding and replacing straps have remained the same. Still, it’s natural to ask: which size bands fit my Apple Watch?

Well, Apple is now on its fourth set of sizes. The latest design is only found on the Series 10, which gives users a choice of 46mm or 42mm case sizes.

This is different from the Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9, which give users a choice of a 41mm or 45mm case. For the Series 4-6, case sizes were 40mm and 44mm, while the Series 0-3 were 38mm and 42mm.

It can sound confusing, but it’s not as bad as it may appear; bands will fit universally across smaller or larger case sizes. This is best demonstrated through the incredibly useful graphic below, which we’ve borrowed from this Reddit post.

For example, if you have a watch band that fits the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6, it should also fit the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10.

However, that band won’t work with the 42mm Series 10 or 41mm Series 8. Still with us?

Of course, the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 each feature a 49mm case. However, straps that fit 44mm/45mm/46mm Apple Watch models will also work with the Ultra devices.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 : 49mm

: 49mm Apple Watch Ultra: 49mm

49mm Apple Watch Series 10 : 42mm and 46mm

: 42mm and 46mm Apple Watch Series 9 : 41mm and 45mm

: 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 : 41mm and 45mm

: 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7: 41mm and 45mm

41mm and 45mm Apple Watch SE 2 : 40mm and 44mm

: 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 : 40mm and 44mm

: 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 : 40mm and 44mm

: 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 : 40mm and 44mm

: 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 3 : 38mm and 42mm

: 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 : 38mm and 42mm

: 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch: 38mm and 42mm

Apple Winter Blue Sport Loop

Price: $49/£49 | Apple

Size options: 42mm/46mm

The Sport Loop (not to be confused with the clasp-less Solo Loop) is a velcro nylon strap that has increasingly become the standard issue Apple Watch strap.

It’s comfortable and wicks sweat, so it’s fine to run with, although pool swimmers will want to stick with silicone. With adjustment, it’s easy to get a tight fit– and best of all – it’s carbon neutral. As with standard Apple straps, this is only available in current-gen sizes.

Apple Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop (2024)

Price: $99/£99 | Apple

Size options: 42mm/46mm

Apple launches straps that support LBGT+ groups every year – but the 2024 edition is probably our favorite. It incorporates the colors of the Progress Pride flag and is a Solo Loop band, which means it’s a single, clasp-less loop that stretches over the hand.

The woven material is high quality and stands out, pairing nicely with pretty much any finish in the selection.

Please make sure you do the Apple Solo Loop sizing properly. I sized mine wrong and the fit has never felt right.

Longvadon Caiman Series 2.0 Men’s Mahogany

Price: $109/£84.90 | longvadon.com

Size options: 38mm/40mm/41mm/42mm/45mm

With a proper leather strap made from cowhide leather on the outside and suede on the interior, the Longvadon is a high-quality bit of kit that’s comfortable to wear.

The clasp is a little fiddly but does manage the excess leather well.

WITHit Lizard Grain Leather Band

Price: $40 | withitgear.com

Size options: 42mm/44mm/45mm/46mm

WITHit’s leather options are more wallet-friendly than competitors and far better quality than what you’ll find in the budget regions of Amazon.

What’s more, there are a variety of grains to choose from. We enjoyed this lizard leather number, with an eye-catching pattern that compliments darker Apple Watch cases well. The stainless steel lugs and buckle also ensure durability and a secure fit.

Casetify Titanium 3-Link Band

Price: $249 | Casetify

You can pick up plenty of cheap stainless steel link bands, but it will add to the weight of your smartwatch. That’s where Casetify’s excellent titanium band comes in.

The three-link style is a timeless, high-quality option made from Grade 2 titanium for extra durability and a superb finish. There’s a tool included for link removal and adjustment, which you can do at home, and, refreshingly, we didn’t find that a total ordeal.

It’s pricey, yet $50 less than Apple’s own link strap and far nicer.

Southern Straps Brown Leather

Price: $40/£40| Southern Straps

Size options: Sizes for all ‘Small’ and ‘Large’ case sizes

Southern Straps

Southern Straps Horween leather offers fantastic value, coming in at under $50. The leather is tanned and treated in California and fits wrists sized 14cm – 25cm in circumference. You can also choose black leather if that’s more your cup of tea.

Watch Strap Co. leather strap

Price when reviewed: $69/£55 | Watch Strap Co

Size options: 38mm/40mm/41mm/42mm/44mm/45mm/46mm

The Watch Strap Co’s leather options again undercut official prices, while still adding quality – but customization is our favorite part of the offering.

You can color-code all of the metal elements to the color of your Apple Watch’s body, meaning you can accent rose gold, stainless steel, or space gray with your choice of leather.

There are dark, light, and black leather options, and you can choose stitching options, too.

Nomad Modern Leather

Price when reviewed: $69.95 | Nomad

Size options: 42mm/46mm/49mm

Nomad’s leather straps are unlike others. The Modern Strap has a bold, minimalistic style that’s reminiscent of a sports band in the right lighting – but it’s not, with slim-to-nil stitching and a refreshing slate grey color.

The straps are made out of Horween leather and are designed to patina over time, giving you a rugged long-term look to complement its modern design.

Nomad Sport Band

Price: $59.95 | Nomad

Size options: 41mm/42mm/46mm/49mm

The Apple Watch is a pretty formidable sports tracker and Nomad’s fluoroelastomer band is fit for workouts both on land and in the water.

The ventilated-style look promises a breathable fit and it comes in five different colors including marine blue and dune looks. It’s fit to work with the latest sizes, letting you put that improved dust resistance design to good use.

Twelve South ActionSleeve

Price: $29.99/£29.99 | TwelveSouth US | TwelveSouth UK

Size options: 40mm/41mm/44mm/45mm

Twelve South has become one of the more inventive brands producing bands, with the Apple Watch able to live on your body in this example. The ActionSleeve holds the Apple smartwatch inside a terry cloth armband, making it a good fit for workout time.

It’s placed on the upper arm, where many people keep their smartphones, and allows the heart rate monitor to sit against the skin, so you don’t lose biometric data.

Why would you want that? Well, it’s brilliant for gym workouts where having the Watch on the wrist can be troublesome, both for dodgy heart rate during flexing wrist moves and a magnet for scratches from weights and kettlebells.