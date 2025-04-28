How to get the most out of Siri on your Apple Watch

Become a Siri master with these commands, tricks and troubleshooting techniques

Apple’s smart assistant Siri is constantly learning clever new tricks, and it’s now one of the many formidable tools available on the Apple Watch.

The same digital helper that’s been living inside your iPhone for years is also available on the wrist and ready to answer your every command.

What can Siri on Apple Watch do? Aside from handling the typical random questions, the voice assistant is excellent as a shortcut for opening your library of Apple Watch apps, answering health queries, and plenty more.

There’s a lot you can do with Siri, but you need to know all the details before you can tap into its potential.

We can help with that. Below, we’ll explain how to set up and use Siri, what to do if you want to mute the smart assistant, and provide some example commands to try out.

How to use Siri on Apple Watch

So, how do you ask Siri a question or deliver a command when using the Apple Watch?

The good news is that it couldn’t be simpler. Siri lives natively within every Apple Watch, so there’s nothing to download, and it will work provided you have an LTE/Wi-Fi connection.

To activate Siri, perform one of the actions below – we’ve explained all three.

Push the Digital Crown

The simplest way to wake Siri up is to hold down the Digital Crown. Once you’ve done so for a couple of seconds, the listening indicator will pop up, and you can release it.

This is the best way to wake Siri without making a sound.

Say “Hey Siri”

An easy way to activate Siri without using your hands is by just saying hello to the voice assistant.

All you need to do here is make sure the screen is lit before greeting Siri, and you should then see it wake up and show the listening indicator.

Raise your wrist

Nowadays, you don’t even need to utter “Hey Siri” to get the voice assistant’s listening indicator to show.

Simply raise your wrist and wake the Apple Watch before holding it near your mouth. The listening indicator should appear automatically if the feature is enabled in Settings > General > Siri > Raise To Speak on the Watch.

Tips and tricks for Siri on Apple Watch

Everybody is different when interacting with smart assistants, so it’s great to have more control over how Siri works on the Apple Watch.

These six tips and tricks will help you tailor your experience.

Type to Siri instead of speaking

You can always trigger Siri by holding the Digital Crown, but you can also type instead of speaking.

1. Open the Settings app on the Apple Watch.

2. Find ‘Accessibility’ and tap through.

3. Next, choose ‘Siri’.

4. Finish by turning the ‘Type to Siri’ switch on.

Make Siri wait longer before responding

If you find that Siri begins responding too early, you can choose to make the assistant wait longer.

1. Open the Settings app on the Apple Watch.

2. Find ‘Accessibility’ and select it.

3. Next, find ‘Siri’ around halfway down the list.

4. Under the ‘Siri Pause Time’, choose ‘Longer’ or ‘Longest’ to change the time Siri waits for you to finish.

Delete Siri history

Apple holds your Siri queries for around six months to help improve responses, but you can delete them by following these steps.

1. Open the Settings app on the Apple Watch.

2. Find ‘Siri’, and then ‘Siri History’ from the subsequent list.

3. Next, tap ‘Delete Siri History and then confirm the choice on the next screen.

Choose how Siri responds

If you find that Siri is triggering falsely too frequently or you just simply want it to match your mode, tweak how the voice assistant responds with these settings.

1. Go to the Settings app on your Apple Watch.

2. Tap ‘Siri’ and then ‘Siri Responses’.

3a. Choose from ‘Always On’, where Siri speaks responses even when the Apple Watch is silent.

3b. Choose ‘Control With Silent Mode’, where Siri’s responses are muted when the Apple Watch is set to Silent Mode.

3c. Choose ‘Headphones Only’, where Siri responses are only spoken when the Apple Watch is connected to Bluetooth headphones.

Turn Siri transcriptions on/off

This will allow you to see or remove both queries and Siri’s responses on the Apple Watch display.

1. Open the Settings app on the Apple Watch.

2. Find ‘Siri’ and go to ‘Siri Responses’.

3. Scroll through the options and turn the switches under ‘Always Show Siri Captions’ and ‘Always Show Speech’ on or off.

Change Siri’s voice and language

There are now tons of options available for mixing up Siri’s dialect. Find them with these steps.

1. Find and open the Settings app on the Apple Watch.

2. From the ‘Siri’ tab, find ‘Language’ or ‘Siri Voice’ (if your language allows).

3. After tapping through, select which new language or voice you want Siri to use. It will show with a tick.

12 useful Siri commands to try on your Apple Watch

Hey Siri, what time is it in [location]?

Hey Siri, start a 25-minute running workout for me

Hey Siri, turn down the volume by [%]

Hey Siri, what’s the weather in [location]?

Hey Siri, what’s my day looking like?

Hey Siri, turn on Airplane mode

Hey Siri, set a timer for [time] minutes

Hey Siri, send a message to [contact]

Hey Siri, call [contact]

Hey Siri, create an event titled [name] for [date]

Hey Siri, get me directions to [place or location]

Hey Siri, turn on the [light name] in [room name]

Problems with Siri on the Apple Watch?

As with every smart assistant, you’ll likely experience the odd miscommunication – or Siri’s equivalent of the shrug emoji.

We’re afraid you’ll have to live with that, but there are ways to deal with more fundamental problems, such as Siri not responding on the Apple Watch.

Try these steps to ensure you’re doing all you can to help Siri work:

