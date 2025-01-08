Noise Luna 2.0 smart ring debuts at CES with 30 days of battery life

CES 2025: Indian wearables mega-giant Noise made its CES debut this week, showcasing its all-new Luna 2.0 smart ring.

Noise might not be a household name in the US or UK, but it has amassed a huge market share in India with its RTOS smartwatches, which it sells at incredibly low prices.

The company has raised the stakes in recent years and is now breaking out of its native market. The Luna 2.0 smart ring boasts features that are sure to grab the attention of its rivals.

The Luna Ring Gen 2.0 is constructed using fighter jet-grade titanium. It monitors stress, sleep, heart health, blood oxygen levels, and women’s health. Its accuracy is validated by Philips Biosensing, achieving 98.2% precision, according to Noise.

The real standout is its claim of up to 30 days of battery life on a single charge, with the added convenience of getting five charges from its nifty case.

Noise is also integrating an AI assistant (who isn’t these days). You can see that in action in the picture above. On the CES floor, I spoke with Noise co-founder Amit Khatri, who shared that the company’s 20 million users (yes, they’re that big) have enabled them to make some compelling AI-driven insights. I remain skeptical until I see AI offering tangible value.

While this device isn’t slated for Western markets, I was thrilled to explore Noise’s products firsthand at their booth. Indian tech is currently driving significant innovation, leveraging massive domestic user bases, abundant engineering talent, and a global outlook.

Keep Noise on your radar.