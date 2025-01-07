Amazfit Active 2 boasts offline maps and an AI voice assistant for a laughably low $99

The standard of entry-level, super cheap smartwatches went through the roof last year, and the just-announced Amazfit Active 2 may be the early frontrunner in the category for 2025.

Debuted on the show floor at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, the brand has detailed the Amazfit Active successor with a redesigned heart rate sensor, AI voice assistant support, and offline maps (with turn-by-turn prompts).

Amazfit also indicates the budget sports watch’s battery life sits at a solid 10 days, with a stainless steel body, 160 sports modes, and a punchy AMOLED display all featuring alongside.

Credit: Wareable

The standard model is $99 (or around £80), and a $30 (£25) upgrade is available for those who wish to add NFC support for contactless payments (though this is only in Europe) and a more scratch-resistant sapphire glass display.

However, for all the bells and whistles Amazfit has crammed into the Active 2, perhaps the most interesting is the Zepp Flow voice support. This harnesses the watch’s built-in mic and speaker to act on basic commands, such as settings and notification replies.

We’ve already got our hands on the sports watch and had a quick play around with the design and Zepp OS at the show, and we’re looking forward to putting it through the wringer ahead of its global release in February. Stay tuned for our full review.