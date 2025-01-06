Eli Health’s Hormometer tracks crucial hormones from saliva

CES 2025: Eli Health has launched Hormometer, a hormone testing and tracking device that uses smartphones to analyze data at home.

I’ve been writing a lot about continuous hormone monitoring breaking out in the near future. While Hormometer isn’t quite real-time tracking, it’s launching this January in the US, so it will offer the benefits of at-home testing in 2025.

The Hormometer stick tracks cortisol and progesterone levels from saliva. The stick is placed in the mouth for 60 seconds and shows a result on the strip in 20 minutes — a bit like a COVID test. The user then scans the strip with their smartphone camera via the app, which can analyze the test, and interpret the results.

Cortisol testing can offer insights into stress levels, and how that affects everything from immune responses to wellness and sleep.

Progesterone offers a window into the menstrual cycle and could unlock more accurate insights than the cycle tracking we’ve been used to seeing from apps and wearables.

Eli Health says it has already got tests for testosterone and estradiol in the works. The latter could have huge benefits for those going through IVF, reducing the need to attend regular testing in hospital — and boost the chances of success.

Up until now, most hormone testing is done via blood or urine. Continuous hormone monitoring start-ups have focused on some kind of minimally-incase skin patch or sensor, much like we’ve seen with continuous glucose monitoring (CGMs). But the fact that Hormometer can do this via saliva makes everything easier.

A single test costs only $8, if people sign up for a year’s commitment.

Hormone monitoring isn’t new, but bringing its insights to people at home, who might be going through IVF, trying to conceive, or tackling health issues is a big deal. It’s especially big for women’s health, which is driven by the cycle and hormonal changes. It’s great to see this becoming simpler, cheaper and easier.