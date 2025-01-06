Close Menu
Eli Health’s Hormometer tracks crucial hormones from saliva

James StablesBy 2 Mins Read
Eli Health Hormometer

CES 2025: Eli Health has launched Hormometer, a hormone testing and tracking device that uses smartphones to analyze data at home.

I’ve been writing a lot about continuous hormone monitoring breaking out in the near future. While Hormometer isn’t quite real-time tracking, it’s launching this January in the US, so it will offer the benefits of at-home testing in 2025.

The Hormometer stick tracks cortisol and progesterone levels from saliva. The stick is placed in the mouth for 60 seconds and shows a result on the strip in 20 minutes — a bit like a COVID test. The user then scans the strip with their smartphone camera via the app, which can analyze the test, and interpret the results.

Hormometer

Cortisol testing can offer insights into stress levels, and how that affects everything from immune responses to wellness and sleep.

Progesterone offers a window into the menstrual cycle and could unlock more accurate insights than the cycle tracking we’ve been used to seeing from apps and wearables.

Eli Health says it has already got tests for testosterone and estradiol in the works. The latter could have huge benefits for those going through IVF, reducing the need to attend regular testing in hospital — and boost the chances of success.

Up until now, most hormone testing is done via blood or urine. Continuous hormone monitoring start-ups have focused on some kind of minimally-incase skin patch or sensor, much like we’ve seen with continuous glucose monitoring (CGMs). But the fact that Hormometer can do this via saliva makes everything easier.

Hormometer

A single test costs only $8, if people sign up for a year’s commitment.

Hormone monitoring isn’t new, but bringing its insights to people at home, who might be going through IVF, trying to conceive, or tackling health issues is a big deal. It’s especially big for women’s health, which is driven by the cycle and hormonal changes. It’s great to see this becoming simpler, cheaper and easier.

James is the co-founder of Wareable, and he has been a technology journalist for 15 years.

He started his career at Future Publishing, and worked on Windows: The Official Magazine until becoming editor of What Laptop Magazine. As an editor of technology media titles, James launched Windows 8: The Official Magazine, and TechRadar's iPad magazine edition .tech.

After these launches, James became the features editor of T3 Magazine and T3.com and was a regular contributor to TechRadar – before leaving Future Publishing to found Wareable in 2014.

James has been at the helm of Wareable since 2014 and has become one of the leading experts in wearable technologies.

He has provided expert comments to a host of sources and has appeared on BBC News and Sky News to talk about smartwatch releases

James also appeared as an expert on Channel News Asia's documentary on wearable tech.

He has also spoken about wearables at a range of events, and hosts a monthly wearable technology event called Wearables London.

And James has also moderated wearable tech panels at Web Summit, IFA, and The Wearable Technology Show.

