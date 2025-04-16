Oura vs. Garmin: Full comparison and what we recommend after years of testing

We've tested the wares of each brand side-by-side for years. Here's our full breakdown.

Garmin and Oura represent two premier options for tracking health, sleep, and fitness, but they have distinct strengths and weaknesses.

As such, picking between them can be difficult. Do you opt for Garmin’s superior fitness tracking or Oura’s pedigree in health and wellness insights? Smart ring or watch? Monthly subscription or one-and-done?

These are the key considerations when picking between the pair, but there are also plenty of finer points here that make up both of these ecosystems. We’ll use this guide to discuss as many as possible and help you discover which is best for your tracking needs.

Read more in-depth coverage:

How I tested for this comparison

Credit: Wareable

I’ve tested and reviewed all major Garmin watches from the past five years (and plenty before that, too). My ‘go-to’ for Garmin comparisons and ongoing testing is the Fenix 8, which I use to track running, cycling, swimming, strength training, and… everything else.

Advertisement

I’ve also lived with Oura Ring (Gen 3 Horizon and Gen 4, shown throughout), using them to compare hundreds of nights of sleep data, stress summaries, and readiness insights with other wearables.

Price comparison

Credit: Wareable

With Garmin boasting such an extensive range, comparing prices head-to-head is fruitless. However, it is important to understand the broad pricing philosophies here.

Oura, for example, requires users to pay a monthly (or annual) $5.99/£5.99 fee — a subscription it’s consistently told Wareable underpins its continued feature development and research.

Subscriptions also exist for Garmin—but in a different way. If you’re looking at gaining extra features over the top of the usual Garmin Connect app experience – say, green contours for golf course maps – that’s when you’ll have to shell out extra. As of April 2025, there’s also the Garmin Connect+ subscription to consider—though early feedback has been rough.

Typically, though, you’re done when you pay for a Garmin watch. And, as we say, the watches can range anywhere from $200-ish for a Vivoactive, Instinct, entry-level Forerunner or Lily to well over $1,000 for a Fenix 8 or MARQ (Gen 2).

Advertisement

The pricing range for Oura’s rings is more narrow. Gen 3 rings start at $199, while the latest Gen 4 model is available for $350-$500.

Device overview: Smart ring vs. watch

Credit: Wareable

At the risk of ignoring the most obvious point of comparison here: Garmin only makes watches and Oura only makes rings. From what Garmin has told us, it doesn’t envisage that changing any time soon – and Oura already integrates pretty nicely with watches from Apple and platforms like Strava.

Which form factor is better will depend entirely on what you’ll be tracking. However, both platforms are geared around 24/7 wear — particularly Oura. You’ll limit insights dramatically if you only plan to wear sporadically.

Design considerations with an Oura:

The ring will actually encounter more day-to-day wear, especially on your index finger (which you’re advised to do for maximum accuracy). And even if you’re not bashing it up in the gym or on DIY projects, we’ve found Gen 3 and Gen 4 rings (and practically every smart ring we’ve tested long-term) are liable to scratches.

An Oura Ring is more discreet than a Garmin watch, though don’t be fooled into thinking it can pass for a ‘regular’ ring. Even the latest model – the Oura Ring 4 – is chunky compared to rival options like the RingConn Gen 2 and Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Advertisement

There are, at least, lots of finishes to help you blend it among other rings or jewelry.

Credit: Wareable

What to consider with Garmin’s designs:

Garmin, meanwhile, has watches that suit every wrist size and style. The top-end MARQ watches can pass for luxury timepieces, while the Fenix and Forerunner lines are unapologetically sporty. Those who prefer G-SHOCK-looking watches have the Instinct range to consider, while the Venu and Vivoactive lines are the brand’s answer to smartwatches like the Apple Watch.

There are dedicated design features and styles for the outdoors, ultra-endurance, swimming, running, golf, diving, aviation, and kids. If you have a defining feature you want to show off, Garmin probably has a watch for you.

The form factor, of course, also lends itself to a more hands-on experience. You’ll be able to triage notifications, experience live tracking, check stats instantly, and – perhaps most obviously – use it to tell the time.

Then there are the wares outside of watches: golf rangefinders, cycling computers and power meters, HRM chest straps, and much more. It’s an ecosystem brimming with choice, and (as you would expect) it all plays nicely together.

Advertisement

Winner: Draw (Garmin for choice and smarts; Oura for discreet tracking)

Full reviews we recommend reading:

Health, sleep, and stress tracking

The essence of the Oura experience focuses on providing health and wellness insights, which is why we recommend it over Garmin.

Sleep tracking

Oura sleep tracking (Credit: Wareable)

Its sleep-tracking insights are focused and accurate. Oura is more concerned than most with tracking the markers that inform behavioral change: chronotypes, consistency, sleep contributors like timing and activity, and HRV.

Typical insights like sleep stages (notoriously limited in accuracy, Oura is about as good as it gets in this aspect), sleep scores, and blood oxygen monitoring during the night (significantly improved for the Ring 4) are also here, but this is a much fuller picture than what you get with Garmin.

Advertisement

Garmin has improved over the last couple of years, adding context to its sleep scores and a sleep coach that dynamically adjusts suggested hours based on recent sleep history and HRV Status. Yet, it still reports minimal awake time during the night, which can skew overall sleep hours, and scores don’t feel as aligned with our subjective reporting (or other trackers).

Stress tracking

Oura’s Daytime Stress feature (Credit: Wareable)

Oura also outlasts Garmin in stress tracking, with the wider context playing a crucial role again here. It has two core features in this area – Resilience and Daytime Stress (shown above).

The former crunches recovery and sleep data together to deliver a digestible, constantly evolving grade on your ability to handle stress, and the latter plots points throughout the day to assess whether your day leaned more toward restorative or stress.

They’re exceptional tools to help you understand what behaviors trigger different body responses, with Garmin’s tracking limited to a 0-100 assessment of your day. It’s not that this interpretation isn’t accurate to feel, and context is okay, but we don’t grade the presentation as highly as Oura’s.

Advertisement

Read more about the best stress trackers we’ve tested

Health features

Credit: Wareable

It’s a little more tit-for-tat in health. Garmin and Oura offer interpretations of daily readiness, sleep temperature to inform cycle tracking, in-depth HRV monitoring, and heart health features like VO2 max. Both brands also have their exclusives.

Garmin can integrate with its smart scales to offer more valuable and accurate weight and calorie insights, and features like Body Battery (a constantly updating 0-100 figure of your energy levels), Fitness Age, and Pulse Ox Acclimation are all incredibly handy. In certain regions, some Garmin watches also offer ECG readings.

Oura can’t offer that level of information. Yet, its women’s health features are a bit more complete (thanks to pregnancy tracking), and ones like cardiovascular age (a rolling pulse wave velocity measurement) are very neat to monitor.

Winner: Oura

Advertisement

Activity tracking

Credit: Wareable

Oura has made strides in this area over the last year, adding improved workout detection and integrations that shoulder some of the burden. Still, we’re unsure if it could ever come close to matching the might of Garmin’s sports and activity tracking experience.

Heart rate tracking during exercise is still a bit of a mixed bag (though it can generally understand the intensity of a workout), there’s no GPS tracking, and training insights are limited to VO2 max, step tracking, calorie burn estimates, and views of your inactivity time.

Credit: Wareable

If exercise and workouts play a smaller role than others in your overall health, it’s a holistic and passive approach that will suit you. But it isn’t a workout tracker you should rely on.

Garmin, on the other hand, is built around sports tracking. Not only does it best Oura here, but it also offers a more in-depth fitness experience than any other brand. Its GNSS tracking is industry-leading, and optical heart rate tech is in the top tier alongside Apple.

Advertisement

Garmin Connect will let you design your homepage around your priorities (Credit: Wareable)

Depending on which Garmin watch you favor, there are also bespoke tracking features for practically every workout profile you can think of (and tons you’ve never even considered tracking). Once you finish tracking, Garmin also presents your workouts effectively in Connect.

Running and cycling profiles are still prioritized, with more in-depth features like Endurance Score, Hill Score, Cycling Ability, and Race Predictor. Yet, its more modern flagship watches offer a better all-around focus than ever, with features like mapping, preloaded golf courses, and personalized strength plans all included.

If you’re serious about training, there’s no better platform to run it all through.

Winner: Garmin

Battery life

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Neither Oura nor Garmin shortchanges users in battery life, but the breadth of the latter’s lineup is the key separator here. Depending on the Garmin you select, you can have a tracker logging your activity, sleep, and health for a few days or months.

The brand also boasts class-leading numbers for watches with AMOLED displays (even if they’re not quite as eye-popping as Apple’s or Samsung’s equivalents), offers solar charging models of some watch types, and even has a literal watch built around lasting long (the Enduro 3).

There’s no Garmin watch you’ll have to charge up daily like a (admittedly more feature-packed) smartwatch, making them great fits for those who want to forego any battery anxiety.

Oura can’t compete with that, but it’s still a multi-day device.

Our testing shows Ring 4 will generally last around six or seven days with all tracking features turned on, roughly similar to the Ring 3. But there’s no charging case (like you see from rival smart rings), which means it’s limited to cable power-ups, like Garmin.

Winner: Garmin

Advertisement

Verdict: Which should you choose?

Credit: Wareable

With very different strengths and weaknesses, you could pick up a device from each of Garmin and Oura’s ecosystems and have a well-complemented wearable array.

That isn’t practical (or affordable) for many users, though, so what kind of user is each best for?

If you have a more holistic view of activity tracking or crave a discreet health and wellness tracker that can inform behavioral change, nobody does it better than Oura. We’re sure the membership fee will be a sticking point for some, and the ring form factor can have its negatives, but the experience is relatively unrivaled in non-activity insights.

Where it falters slightly – in battery life and activity tracking – Garmin is an industry leader. Accuracy is among the best for GPS and heart rate monitoring. Plus, there are countless options to suit your budget and style, and almost all watches can last longer than comparable options from rivals.