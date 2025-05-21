The 14 best Oura apps and integrations to supercharge your smart ring

Oura has over 800 integrations available—discover some of the best and get more out of your smart ring.

Oura’s excellent hardware isn’t the only reason it sits at the top of our best smart ring rankings—it’s also the top option if you need a device that integrates well with other platforms.

Last year, the company announced an integrations library so users can connect a host of services to the Oura app. The idea is to expand the ecosystem by allowing Oura to communicate with other apps, with two-way syncing often available and allowing users to enjoy richer platforms.

While Oura excels at tracking sleep and core vitals, the form factor limits its capabilities in other areas. Workouts are an example of where Oura and smart ring competitors struggle.

Some apps, including glucose monitoring and women’s health metrics, are subject to FDA regulation, which means integrating is a perfect way to bring top-grade features to Oura without the ring having to track it natively.

In total, Oura supports over 800 integrations. It’s an impressive number, to be sure, but we’re not going to list them all. Instead, and because most require a subscription to both services, we’ve selected 14 that we believe are the best and most far-reaching.

To try these out, open the Oura app’s hamburger menu (in the top left) and select ‘Integrations’.

Women’s health integrations

Natural Cycles

Natural Cycles is the only FDA-cleared birth control app that connects to Oura for biometric insights. Using the smart ring, it analyzes body temperature and other key indicators to determine users’ daily fertility status, helping them plan or prevent pregnancy naturally.

Clue

Clue also offers predictions and insights into your reproductive health, helping you understand and manage your menstrual cycle with precision and ease. The Clue and Oura integration syncs temperature data measured by the Oura Ring.

Glow

Glow provides personalized predictions for reproductive health. The Oura integration enables Glow Premium members to get personalized insights about how the menstrual cycle and stress levels impact your sleep.

Wild.AI

Wild.AI considers active women’s current life stage and unique hormonal cycle to provide personalized recommendations to take advantage of their physiology. With this integration, the platform can import sleep and resting heart rate data from Oura to appear in your morning check-ins and hormone-based reports.

Stress and mental health integrations

Headspace

Who hasn’t heard of Headspace, the guided meditation and mental health app? This integration enables Oura Members to access select stress-focused Headspace content including meditations, guided breathwork, and muscle relaxation exercises from the Oura App.

Apollo Neuro

We weren’t fans of Apollo Neuro in our review period, but if you use the vibration wearable, theirs is an Oura hook-up. Oura Ring data is analyzed to customize playlists of Vibes based on your vitals. Apollo Neuro claims that the vibrations can improve your sleep, stress resilience, and recovery.

Thrive Global

Thrive Global is a corporate wellness platform that takes wearables data and attempts to turn it into habit-building insights. Oura is an integration that will feed the Thrive app.

Metabolic health and fitness integrations

Oura pairs with metabolic health services

Dexcom

Dexcom and Oura’s partnership made waves when it was announced last year, and the pair followed it up with full integration in May 2025.

The glucose monitoring giant’s FDA-approved Stelo—available in the US without a prescription—is integral to Oura’s ‘Glucose’ feature. It integrates to allow users to see real-time glucose data from the biosensor alongside their usual sleep, stress, and activity metrics in the Oura app.

Users will see contextual graphs and insights into how their blood sugar levels are responding to their meals, sleep, and activity.

However, while Oura doesn’t send any data (like meal tracking or events) back to the Dexcom app, it will if you link Apple Health or Health Connect by Android.

Strava

Oura integrates with Strava by syncing your Strava workouts into the Oura app, helping improve your Readiness and Activity Scores with more complete data. You can also share workouts recorded with Oura’s Workout Heart Rate feature directly to Strava.

Unfortunately, auto-detected or manually logged Oura activities cannot be shared. However, this two-way sync remains a superb way to maintain an accurate Oura experience, particularly for users who take their ring off for specific workouts.

Cronometer

Users of the Cronometer food logging and metabolism tracker can add metrics like sleep, readiness score, and now cycle phases via its Oura integration. It also tracks the effectiveness of supplements and vitamins.

meta[bolic]

Users of the metabolic.health platform can also connect Oura data, which will be directly accessible to healthcare professionals at both of the clinical platforms that meta[bolic] operates – GluCare.Health and Zone.health. This should enable more personalized treatment plans.

HRV4Training

An app and web platform that combines training load with heart rate (HR) and heart rate variability (HRV) data from devices like Oura Ring to help athletes monitor the effectiveness of their training routines.

CorePower Yoga

If you’re a user and want to integrate your smart ring, this integration allows you to see Oura metrics inside its app. Members will also receive a discount on its subscription.

Technogym

In May 2025, Oura announced its collaboration with Technogym to integrate recovery metrics, including HRV, resting heart rate, and sleep patterns, into its Wellness Passport.

That information powers the Technogym Coach, an AI-driven guide that delivers daily, personalized training recommendations based on each member’s needs and aspirations.