Garmin Sleep Coach: How it works and which watches can unlock the insights

Everything you need to know about the sleep suggestions feature.

A growing array of fitness trackers and sports watches now provide tailored sleep recommendations and insights, with Garmin’s Sleep Coach as the company’s answer to this trend.

Only a limited number of Garmin watches support the feature as of this writing, but we are now starting to see it rolled out to some premium models in beta software updates.

In this guide, we will explain the key details surrounding Sleep Coach: which devices support it, how it functions, and how to access the data.

Which watches support Garmin Sleep Coach

Wareable

Garmin’s Sleep Coach feature was the headline addition of the Venu 3 and Vivoactive 5 releases that arrived in August 2023.

In the last year, however, it’s been rolled out to many older watches and has become standard on all major new releases.

Advertisement

Below is the current list of Garmin devices that support Sleep Coach:

Approach S50

Approach S70

D2 Mach 1 series

Descent G2 | Descent Mk3 | Descent Mk3i

Enduro 2/3

Epix Pro (Gen 2) | Epix (Gen 2)

Fenix 7 series

Fenix 8 series

Fenix E series

Forerunner 165/255/265/570/955/965/970

Instinct 3 series

MARQ (Gen 2) series

Quatix 7 series

Tactix 7 series

Tactix 8 series

Venu 3 series

Vivoactive 5/6

How does Sleep Coach work?

Credit: Wareable

Essentially, Sleep Coach recommends the amount of sleep your body needs based on your activity load, stress history, recovery status, and previous sleep patterns.

When you first begin using Sleep Coach, recommendations are determined by an age-based baseline before other Garmin features, such as Training Load, HRV Status, Sleep History, and Naps, are introduced.

It will adjust the amount of sleep you require in intervals of 10 minutes, and will never recommend less than seven hours or more than nine hours.

Advertisement

How to view Sleep Coach suggestions

Credit: Wareable

There appears to be a bit of variance between Garmin devices and how Sleep Coach suggestions appear, but you can view them either through your compatible Garmin device or Garmin Connect.

Just note that the Sleep Coach widget on Garmin Connect may not show if the change in your suggested hours is less than 50 minutes above or below your general baseline.

Sleep Coach on your Garmin watch

Swipe down to access your watch’s glances. Tap ‘Edit’ or ‘Add’, depending on your watch model. Scroll through the list and find ‘Sleep Coach’. Then, add it and select its position in the order. Press the top-right button when the Sleep Coach glance is highlighted to view recommendations and factors.

Sleep Coach on Garmin Connect