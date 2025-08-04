Whoop teases major new feature rollout for 4.0 users—and more coming soon

Significant changes are coming to Whoop's Strength Trainer, Journal, AI Coach, and more

Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed has confirmed a slate of new features coming to the brand’s line of discreet fitness trackers, including rollout dates for previously announced tools and teasing some long-requested updates.

The headline news for many members is that Healthspan, the platform’s physiological aging feature, will finally be rolling out to all Whoop 4.0 users from 5 August.

The feature, which calculates a ‘Whoop Age’ based on your lifestyle and biometric trends, was a key part of the Whoop 5.0/MG launch earlier this year. Until now, though, it had been limited to users on the new hardware.

Ahmed also confirmed that the previously teased ‘Advanced Labs’ feature is coming soon—which follows word back in May that it would arrive “later this year” for those in the US. The feature will allow users to integrate biomarker blood test results directly into the Whoop app, offering a more complete picture of their health—similar to Ultrahuman’s just-launched ‘Blood Vision’ platform.

(Image credit: Wareable)

For gym-goers, the most welcome news is what appears to be called ‘Strength Trainer Trends’.

It’s a tool I’ve loved using myself since it launched a couple of years ago. Yet, it’s been crying out for updates since, as I’ve long stated in our round-up of the best wearables for the gym and our guide to using Whoop’s Strength Trainer.

From what Ahmed suggests, it sounds like users will be able to finally analyze performance progression, total weight lifted, and personal bests over time. If so, it would address a significant gap in the feature that has otherwise treated every strength workout, albeit with a better-tuned Strain Score since it rolled out, in isolation.

Another new feature teased is Journal Trends, which, working similarly to the updates to Strength Trainer, appears to help users visualize the impact of behaviors over time.

There’s also an all-new Profile to showcase achievements and streaks, and a smarter Whoop Coach for more personalized AI guidance.

The Wareable take

All considered, this represents a fairly sizeable update from Whoop, mixing the delivery of old promises with genuinely useful-sounding new features.

Bringing Healthspan to the Whoop 4.0 user base, which we suspect includes many users who felt aggrieved by the upgrade rollout of 5.0/MG devices back in May, is the most interesting move. It was the addition we believed was the most impactful when reviewing the latest generation, and one we’re sure will help keep long-time members engaged.

Meanwhile, the imminent launch of Advanced Labs (again, only in the US for now, though Whoop hints via Reddit it’s actively working to roll this out to more countries) and the long overdue tweaks to other areas of the platform begin to complete the picture Whoop painted earlier this year.

As Ahmed noted in his announcement post on LinkedIn, the list teased also isn’t complete, with more unannounced features set to join this crop. So, in the meantime, keep an eye out for word on those.