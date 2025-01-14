The best wearables for weightlifting and gym workouts – and why Whoop is (still) our top pick

We highlight the top workout tracker for 2025 - and other options to consider.

If lifting weights is the cornerstone of your fitness routine, it’s fair to say you’ve been woefully unsupported in the world of wearables over the last decade.

Many startups have valiantly attempted to become the go-to option for strength training in that time, but almost all have failed.

So, while there’s no shortage of impressive running watches, smart swimming goggles, and dedicated golf trackers, wearables for functional fitness and weightlifting are sorely lacking.

With that said, a wearable for the gym that stands above the rest is the Whoop 4.0.

This is the best tracker we’ve tested for any workout that involves lifting weights or tracking functional exercises – and it can also double up and provide accurate insights into almost anything else you want to track in a gym environment (or out of it).

Why Whoop is (still) the best pick for gym workouts

Wareable

Advertisement

While smartwatches and sports watches will track reps (with varying degrees of accuracy), none view strength training with the same lens as Whoop does with its platform.

The company has unique exercise profiles to tag your workouts – including F45 training, Barry’s classes, Stairmaster, and powerlifting – but these (like most wearables) aren’t tailored.

There’s no form tracking or repetition counting; it’s just a simple measure of exertion gleaned from assessing your cardiovascular load.

If that’s the case, why is Whoop the best gym wearable? Well, because of its dedicated Strength Trainer feature.

Credit: Wareable

Rather than a catch-all workout profile or go-nowhere rep tracking, this platform allows you to build and track custom workouts in real-time. You can customize the order of your exercises, create supersets, and even add interval sections specifically for running, cycling, or rowing.

Advertisement

A more holistic view of your strength training

It may not sound much, but it means Whoop is the only device we’ve ever tested that truly grasps the concept of muscular load and places it neatly within the context of your wider training and recovery.

Strength Trainer still adheres to Whoop’s core tracking principle – the 0-21 daily Strain score – but, instead of just looking at heart rate, it will also factor in your workout intensity through the inbuilt accelerometer and gyroscope.

Post-workout, your total tonnage will be displayed alongside insights from Whoop’s AI Coach, and a breakdown of how much your workout skewed toward either cardiovascular or muscular load.

Credit: Wareable

It results in the most accurate-feeling assessment of strength workouts we’ve ever tested. It ensures a workout split like Push-Pull-Legs is now judged more fairly alongside cardio-first efforts such as running, swimming, and cycling.

It’s not just the element of receiving fair credit that’s important here, either. In the Whoop platform, your Strain score is everything, so a correct assessment of your workout today ensures that your Strain recommendation and recovery figures will be more accurate tomorrow.

Advertisement

Whoop Strength Trainer in 2025: Still room to grow

We should note that Whoop and Strength Trainer isn’t infallible, though.

We’ve discussed the downsides of the tracking and wider platform in our full Whoop review linked above (and in our in-depth guide to Whoop’s Strength Trainer).

Essentially, the actual ‘tracking’ element here is still fairly basic. We’ve also experienced long-standing bugs with features like supersets and exercise re-ordering in the iOS app.

However, given it only launched in early 2023, we expect Whoop to build considerably on this initial platform with features like progression recommendations, workout plans, and lifting history.

We didn’t get anything in 2024, so here’s hoping 2025 is a big year for Strength Trainer.

For now, though, this is still the best option if you care to do more than mindlessly log strength workouts – and crave a device that can view your training alongside readiness, sleep, and health.

Advertisement

Other gym wearables to consider

The Whoop 4.0 may be our pick for the best gym wearable, but that’s not to say there aren’t other devices to consider.

None of these picks can zero in on the training and recovery elements quite like Whoop, but, based on our testing, they do have their uses if Whoop isn’t quite right for your needs or budget.

Apple Watch Series 10 SmartStack | Credit: Wareable

Apple Watch Series 10 – a smartwatch for the gym

The Apple Watch and its workout tracking are recommended if you’re a beginner and iPhone owner who wants an accurate smartwatch to track the heart rate of spinning sessions, HIIT classes, or gym sessions.

There’s also a wealth of third-party options available in the App Store. We even did a fun experiment and replicated the Whoop experience using Apple Watch apps.

Strong is probably our favorite of these apps. It gives you the Whoop-like ability to check off exercises in real-time. However, an app like Gymaholic also provides 3D avatars and handy instructional steps.

Advertisement

We’ve name-checked the Series 10 here, but remember that any Apple Watch that can update to the latest software (watchOS 11) will track workouts the same way.

Wareable

Garmin Forerunner 165 – a running watch for the gym

If a lot of your cardio work takes place in the gym – be it on the treadmill, watt bike, or otherwise – the Forerunner 165 is a solid pick.

With ANT+ support, it can tap into the machine’s metrics and enrich your post-workout data. For your strength sessions, the watch’s workout profiles also allow automatic rep tracking and the option to port workouts from the Garmin Connect app.

This watch is also compatible with Android and iPhone, meaning you’re not limited in the same way as you are with an Apple Watch or Wear OS watch.

Advertisement

Wareable

Polar Verity Sense – a heart rate monitor for the gym

Many people don’t love lifting weights or performing HIIT with a watch on. We can see why, having scuffed up a few displays with gym equipment in our time. But there are alternatives, such as Polar Verity Sense.

This won’t analyze your form or track reps, but it is a great way to track heart rate and accuracy is akin to a chest strap.

Instead, the Verity Sense is placed on the arm. Its ANT+ and Bluetooth support also ensure it can link up with compatible smart cardio machines.

With it, you also get up to 600 hours of storage for workouts and 20 hours of battery. This means you can strap it on and get to work without your phone nearby.

Advertisement

Wearables for the gym: What to consider

Check what and how it tracks

Many wearables promise to track a range of gym-related activities, but few can track metrics specific to those activities. A workout profile may suggest that it will track push-ups, but few will log that movement and capture reps.

Instead, you’re often left with just heart rate data.

Sharing data

Collating wearable data inside other training-focused apps like Strava or TrainingPeaks can be helpful. These provide an alternative breakdown of data and show you how it sits with your non-gym-based training.

Share data with connected equipment

It’s also useful to have a wearable that can share and transmit data to other connected gym equipment. And the key to that is having something that offers ANT+ or Bluetooth smart connectivity.

Some devices will let you connect to single or multiple devices. This allows you to see real-time stats on indoor trainers or another smart gym kit.

Advertisement

Wearing options

Gym wearables may typically worn on the wrist. However, a few options let you move the key tracking sensors around the body. From our testing, we’ve even found that attaching devices to our bodies with accessories can improve accuracy.

Our top pick Whoop can be worn on the wrist or bicep, or fitted inside compatible Whoop Body garments.

Price and subscriptions

Some devices are available for a one-time purchase fee. Others are free but come with an ongoing monthly or annual subscription.

You should consider the type of commitment you want to make before deciding. As ever, also be sure to shop around to see what your budget will allow.