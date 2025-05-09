Whoop 5.0 vs. Whoop MG: Our post-test analysis and key differences explained

Struggling to understand Whoop's revamped platform and devices? This comparison guide answers the key questions

The latest generation of Whoop introduces two new pieces of hardware: Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG. However, choosing between these trackers isn’t just about the hardware capabilities; Whoop has also introduced new membership tiers central to the decision.

Whether you’re upgrading from Whoop 4.0 or are tempted by the brand’s just-announced generation, though, the key considerations are the same.

After reviewing the Whoop 5.0 and MG, we can say with authority that the most significant difference is the advanced medical features exclusive to the new ‘Life’ tier and MG tracker. As we expand upon more below, we think most users should opt for the mid-tier ‘Peak’ membership and the Whoop 5.0 device.

Understanding this distinction is key. However, below, we’ll cover all the key battlegrounds: the new pricing tiers, design differences, which features both can access, and the battery life you can expect. Here’s what we advise.

Full testing: To grasp the full update, check out our extensive Whoop platform upgrade and Whoop 5.0 review. In it, we analyze all the key feature upgrades, answer whether Whoop has improved heart rate accuracy, and test battery life claims.

Membership and pricing tiers: The key battleground

Global pricing for Whoop’s new membership tiers | Credit: Whoop

The most significant differentiator between experiencing the Whoop 5.0 and the Whoop MG isn’t necessarily the hardware; it’s determined by the membership tier you subscribe to. Whoop has restructured its offering into three levels:

This is the entry point. You receive the hardware and access to the foundational Whoop experience: Sleep, Strain, and Recovery insights, as well as core activity tracking, VO2 max data, and Women’s Hormonal Insights. Whoop Peak ($239/year): This mid-tier also comes with the Whoop 5.0 hardware. It includes everything in ‘One’ but unlocks the most significant new platform features, such as Healthspan (with ‘Whoop Age’ and ‘Pace of Aging’), the Health Monitor, and the real-time Stress Monitor.

This mid-tier also comes with the hardware. It includes everything in ‘One’ but unlocks the most significant new platform features, such as Healthspan (with ‘Whoop Age’ and ‘Pace of Aging’), the Health Monitor, and the real-time Stress Monitor. Whoop Life ($359/year): This top-tier plan is the only way to get the Whoop MG hardware. It encompasses all features from ‘Peak’ and adds medical-grade functionalities: the on-demand Heart Screener with ECG (for AFib detection and irregular heart rhythm notifications) and the new Blood Pressure Insights (currently in beta).

Essentially, the Whoop MG isn’t a separate device you buy; it’s the hardware that facilitates the premium features of the ‘Life’ membership. This pricing strategy makes the ‘Peak’ tier, with the standard Whoop 5.0, an attractive proposition for those wanting the core new health and longevity insights without the top-end medical features and associated cost.

Designs: Barely different; note the band compatibility

Credit: Wareable

At first glance, and in core physical design, the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG sensor pods are virtually identical. Both are 7% smaller than the outgoing Whoop 4.0, maintaining the screenless, minimalist aesthetic. The general feel and wearability are the same, whether you have the 5.0 or the MG. In my experience, it’s also not very different-feeling from the 4.0 tracker on the wrist.

The critical physical difference lies in the clasp of the Whoop MG band. To enable its exclusive ECG functionality, the MG’s clasp incorporates the necessary ECG-conductive contacts to touch with your other hand (as shown above). The standard Whoop 5.0 clasp does not have these.

Beyond that specific clasp difference tied to the MG’s function, the general design language, material feel (depending on the band chosen), and how they interact with new accessory lines (like the CoreKnit or premium LeatherLuxe bands) are consistent across both.

It’s also important to remember that the new clasp system on both 5.0 and MG means your old Whoop 4.0 bands are no longer compatible. Bummer.

Features: It’s all about the health insights

Credit: Wareable

This is where the membership tier, and thus the hardware, truly dictates your experience. As this is more of a comparison of tiers, we think this is again best explained using the bullet points below:

Shared improvements (both 5.0 & MG):

Regardless of tier, the new generation hardware boasts a 60% faster processor for a snappier app experience and quicker syncing. Workout auto-detection is also more precise (as shown above). Both also benefit from the new Sleep Performance Update, Women’s Hormonal Insights access, and fully-launched step tracking (which was, until this update, in beta).

‘One‘ membership (Whoop 5.0)

Sleep, Strain, Recovery scores

VO2 max estimates and heart rate zones

Women’s Hormonal Insights

Step tracking

‘Peak‘ membership (Whoop 5.0)

Everything in Whoop One, plus:

Healthspan (WHOOP Age, Pace of Aging): This is arguably the flagship new software feature, offering deep insights into physiological aging.

Health Monitor (tracking key vitals like resting heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, respiratory rate, blood oxygen)

Stress Monitor (real-time stress tracking and guided breathwork)

‘Life’ membership (Whoop MG)

Everything in Whoop Peak, plus:

Heart Screener with on-demand ECG: FDA-cleared for detecting signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) and providing Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications.

Blood Pressure Insights (Beta): Patent-pending technology for daily estimated systolic and diastolic readings (requires initial cuff calibration).

It’s also worth noting that the upcoming ‘Advanced Labs’ feature (integrated blood test results) will be a paid add-on available to members on any tier, so it’s not a differentiator between the 5.0 and MG hardware itself.

Battery life: 14 days as standard, but check your charger

Credit: Wareable

There’s welcome parity here. Both the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG hardware boast the same significantly improved battery life, rated for 14+ days on a single charge.

This is a massive upgrade from the five (or so) days we found when testing the Whoop 4.0 over the last three years.

However, there’s a slight difference in the charging accessory provided based on tier:

Whoop One (with 5.0) comes with a wired ‘Basic Charger’

comes with a wired ‘Basic Charger’ Whoop Peak (with 5.0) & Whoop Life (with MG) include the new wireless PowerPack, extending usage for up to a month

So, while the intrinsic battery life of the sensor units is identical, the convenience of the charging solution varies with the membership.

Verdict: Why Whoop 5.0 (via Peak) is the best fit for most

Credit: Wareable

When deciding between the Whoop 5.0 and the Whoop MG, you’re essentially deciding which membership tier’s features justify the cost.

For the vast majority of users, we think that the Whoop 5.0 device paired with the Peak membership ($239/year) likely hits the sweet spot. This combination delivers all the core generational hardware improvements (fantastic battery life, faster processing).

Crucially, it also gives users access to the transformative new Healthspan feature, Health Monitor, and Stress Monitor. These features (particularly Healthspan) truly redefine Whoop’s push into broader health and longevity, and they don’t require the most expensive tier.

The Whoop MG device, exclusive to the Life tier ($359/year), is tailored for a more specific individual. If you have a known heart condition where regular ECG monitoring provides peace of mind, or if you are particularly keen to be at the forefront of emerging wearable tech like cuffless blood pressure estimations (and understand its current beta/wellness status), then the significant extra investment for the MG’s capabilities might be worthwhile. These are powerful tools.

However, if your primary interest lies in optimizing your fitness, recovery, sleep, and gaining deeper insights into your physiological aging and stress without needing FDA-cleared cardiac screening, the Whoop 5.0 via the Peak tier offers a comprehensive and compelling package. We also think the extra outlay from the Core membership is more than worth it.

With Peak, you get the best of Whoop’s new platform direction and hardware efficiency without paying the premium for medical-grade sensors that, while impressive, may not be necessary for everyone’s health journey.