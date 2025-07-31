This Garmin Forerunner 255 price cut makes it an ideal budget running watch option

If you’re on the hunt for a new running watch but want to keep things relatively budget-friendly, this Garmin Forerunner 255 deal could be the perfect fit.

Despite being released a few years back, the 255 remains a formidable sports watch for intermediates. It has all the essential tools for those looking to get more from their workouts—such as Garmin’s gold standard Multi-Band GPS setting— and tools like HRV Status and Training Readiness to monitor recovery.

With this current price snip, it’s even more enticing, too. Instead of being offered at the original $349.99 price point, you can pick up the Forerunner 255 at just $239.99 – a massive $110 saving.

Why we still recommend the Forerunner 255:

As we’ve just alluded to, the 255 boasts tons of advanced insights that allow you to keep a proper eye on your training and recovery. It’s essentially the same watch as the Forerunner 265 released less than a year later, just with a memory-in-pixel (MIP) rather than AMOLED.

And while you do miss out on that more colorful display tech, the benefit of a MIP Garmin running watch is the longer battery life.

The Forerunner 255 is seriously long-lasting in its ‘smartwatch mode’ (which includes the display remaining always-on), and you can get up to 14 days of use on a single charge. For reference, we only managed around 3-4 days with both the 265 and just-released Forerunner 570 (the successor to the 265).

That impressive staying power also extends to GPS battery time. If you just stick to the basic GPS functionality, you can make the 255 last up to 30 hours.

Still sitting at around $350, the Forerunner 255 isn’t exactly the most expensive Garmin running watch in the lineup. However, now that this deal has come about, you can nab a great, feature-packed sports watch for an even more palatable price.

As ever, it’s unclear how long Amazon will have this one listed with the discount, so act fast to avoid disappointment.