Brilliant Labs’ $299 Halo glasses are designed to remember your life

The startup's second pair of smart glasses feature an ambitious memory system and 14-hour battery life

Brilliant Labs, the open-source AI hardware company that made a splash last year with its Frame smart glasses, has unveiled its next-generation device: Halo.

The new $299 AI-powered glasses aim to redefine the category with a suite of groundbreaking features, including an AI agent that can remember your life, build apps on the fly with your voice, and last all day.

The headline feature is a patent-pending system called ‘Narrative’. Brilliant Labs describes this as an “agentic memory system” designed to act as an extension of your own memory. Using Halo’s onboard camera and microphone, its Noa AI agent analyzes the context of your daily experiences—the people you meet, the conversations you have—to build a private and personalized knowledge base. The goal is to allow you to recall details from your life by simply asking.

Just as ambitious is ‘Vibe Mode’, a new feature that allows users to create custom applications for the glasses using only natural language. Instead of an app store, you can give Noa commands like, “build me a maps app that shows me the next three turns”. These ‘vibes’ can then be shared and remixed by the community, creating a radical new open-source ecosystem for wearable apps.

Credit: Brilliant Labs

All of this technology is packed into a discreet frame that weighs just over 40 grams—meaning it retains the same key selling point as the first-gen model from last year.

Advertisement

Despite the slim profile, Halo still contains a full-color microOLED display, bone conduction speakers, and a suite of sensors. Also packed in is an Alif Semiconductor B1 chip, and an AI/ML microcontroller making its debut in Halo. This, Brilliant Labs says, enables an impressive battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Wareable’s view:

Brilliant Labs continues to carve out a unique and compelling niche in the smart glasses space. While giants like Meta focus on locking users into their ecosystems, Brilliant Labs is doubling down on its open-source, privacy-first ethos that we discussed with founder Bobak Tavanger on the PULSE Podcast last year.

Last year’s Frame felt like an exciting proof-of-concept for developers. And, at least at first sight, Halo—with its conventional design, all-day battery, and intriguing software—feels like the company’s first real product for ambitious early adopters.

Halo will be available for $299 in Matte Black, with pre-orders starting today on the Brilliant Labs website. It will begin shipping globally in late November 2025 as a limited release, and prescription lenses will be available through an exclusive partnership with SmartBuyGlasses.