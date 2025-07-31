Zuckerberg: Those without AI smart glasses will be at a disadvantage

The Meta CEO lays out his vision for a future where AI glasses deliver personal superintelligence

Mark Zuckerberg has made his boldest statement yet on the future of AI and hardware, claiming that people without smart glasses will eventually be at a “significant cognitive disadvantage.”

The warning came during Meta’s Q2 earnings call, which followed a Zuckerberg blog post where the CEO detailed his vision for ‘personal superintelligence’.

“I think in the future, if you don’t have glasses that have AI—or some way to interact with AI—I think you’re … probably [going to] be at a pretty significant cognitive disadvantage compared to other people,” he said on the call.

In his post, Zuckerberg outlines a future where powerful AI is a personal tool available to everyone, rather than a centralized force that automates jobs.

He calls it “personal superintelligence,” an AI that “knows us deeply, understands our goals, and can help us achieve them.” This vision, he argues, will empower individuals in their creative, social, and personal pursuits.

Pitching glasses as the hardware of choice

To make this deeply personal AI truly useful, Zuckerberg also believes it needs to understand our context—and that’s where hardware comes in.

“I continue to think that glasses are basically going to be the ideal form factor for AI,” he stated on the earnings call, echoing similar sentiments in his post.

“Because you can let an AI see what you see throughout the day, hear what you hear, [and] talk to you,” he said.

He believes these devices will become our primary computing devices, ultimately replacing the smartphone.

This vision isn’t just a far-off dream anymore, either; it’s being built on the foundation of the surprisingly successful Ray-Ban Meta glasses—still the glasses we rate as the best on the market—and backed by Meta’s colossal investment in its Reality Labs division.

However, since the unit has lost nearly $70 billion since 2020, it remains a high-risk play that investors are likely eager to see generate significant returns soon. Ultimately, only time will tell on that front.