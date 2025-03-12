Best discreet, non-watch fitness trackers without a screen

There are plenty of wearables without a huge screen that can track your health and wellness accurately.

Tracking fitness and health doesn’t have to involve wearing a big screen on your wrist, with plenty of wearables allowing you to track discreetly and accurately.

Some may be put off by the dazzling displays on most modern smartwatches and fitness bands, while others may not be able to wear a watch for more practical reasons. Whatever the case, there are excellent alternatives in the world of smart rings, pendant trackers, and hybrid watches.

In 2025, most big brands offer a solid option to consider—Fitbit, Xiaomi, Garmin, Oura, and more all have subtle trackers at reasonable prices. And here at Wareable, we’ve tested the lot.

So, in this guide to the best alternatives to traditional smartwatches, we’ve compiled the top options from our in-depth reviews to help you find a wearable to monitor stats on the quiet.

Key considerations when choosing a discreet tracker

Heart rate data

If you don’t wear a tracker on your wrist or against your skin, it won’t be able to read your heart rate. This means you’ll forgo many key health and wellness features of today’s wearables.

Some in the list below—such as Xiaomi’s latest Smart Band devices—can switch between a pendant-style tracker and a wrist-based device. So, consider versatility in this area, too.

Wear it on clothes or somewhere else?

If you’re considering a tracker that can be worn on clothes, pay close attention to the types of clothes it can attach to or live on. Some discreet trackers also need dedicated garments.

This also applies to devices worn underneath clothing; some are more comfortable than others, and not all are engineered to track every feature (for example, steps) from other body areas.

Alternatively, there are ‘hybrid’ smartwatches that track heart rate and health metrics but appear like traditional, non-smart watches.

Battery life

You won’t want to charge daily if you’re all about discreet tracking. Luckily, by forgoing a power-intensive display, most devices on our list have a battery life of at least a week.

However, figures still vary dramatically depending on the form factor and brand. For example, being smaller, most smart rings can’t last as long as a hybrid smartwatch.

Usage also plays a considerable role here. If you opt for a device that doesn’t track heart rate, it’s likely to last much longer than a wearable with PPG.

Whoop 4.0

Whoop Strap 4.0 in brief: key specs and features

Whoop ‘Body’ clothing and bands enable discreet and versatile body placement

Tracks stress, heart rate, respiratory rate, HRV, blood oxygen, and temperature

Five-day battery life (with charging performed via battery pack)

Automatic workout tracking for most workout types and unique daily ‘Strain’ score

Pricey subscription model means it’s a premium option

Discreet wearables tend to be light on metrics, but the opposite is true with the Whoop 4.0.

The 2021 release remains the most advanced option on our list, collecting serious health stats and insights focused on recovery, strain, sleep, and stress. Whoop step count data only went live in 2024 and remains in beta, which speaks volumes to the tracker’s priorities. Instead, Whoop’s device is focused on your training, sleep, and recovery needs.

You’ll notice there isn’t a screen, making it significantly more discreet even when worn on the wrist. Yet, the true power of the Whoop 4.0 as a discreet tracker lies in the variety of wearing options available.

It still has to be worn against the skin to function. However, it can be hidden from view on the upper arm (via a bicep strap above), under a compression sleeve, or tucked into a piece of Whoop ‘Body’ clothing.

Since it launched in 2021, we’ve worn it daily as part of ongoing testing against other trackers. The core wellness metrics, Stress Monitor and Health Monitor, are excellent and intuitive and compare well in accuracy to industry-leading wearables. In 2025, Whoop also updated its sleep algorithm to refine its accuracy, which we believe was previously one of its weaker areas.

Our main criticism of Whoop remains its price. It works via a subscription rather than a one-and-done upfront payment, making it one of the most expensive wearables to invest in for the long term. However, nothing else quite like it, which is why it’s such a good fit for many.

Check out our full Whoop 4.0 review

Pros Discreet and easy to wear

Discreet and easy to wear Sensitive health monitor

Sensitive health monitor Accurate sleep tracking

Accurate sleep tracking Packed with actionable insights Cons Few insights on fitness or improvement

Few insights on fitness or improvement Many people will still want a Garmin/Apple Watch

Many people will still want a Garmin/Apple Watch Stress monitoring still questionable

Stress monitoring still questionable Data heavy

Fitbit Inspire 3

Credit: Wareable

Fitbit Inspire 3 in brief: key specs and features

It can be worn on the wrist or clipped onto clothing via an official accessory

Works with Android and iOS

Up to 10 days of battery life

Tracks sleep, steps, calorie burn, workouts, and basic health metrics

Doesn’t have built-in GPS, but can harness a phone for distance tracking

The Inspire 3 is a fitness tracker primarily worn on the wrist, but you can purchase an extra accessory to clip it to clothing and keep things discreet.

The clip enables you to secure the Inspire 3 to the waistband of your trousers – or you can also wear it on a belt or bra. There is no heart rate data when clipped, but it will track steps, estimate calorie data, and monitor sleep.

Without heart rate data, you forgo in-depth features such as the Health Dashboard and advanced sleep metrics. So, you’ll have to place it back on the wrist if you care about heart rate tracking, using Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes feature, or getting the most accurate sleep data.

However, you’ll still get access to many of its basic features, including inactivity alerts and phone notifications for messages, texts, calls, and calendar appointments.

The Inspire 3 offers a Fitbit’s best battery life numbers, with 10 days achievable between charges. Without heart rate tracking active during each charge cycle, this can be extended even further, based on our experience.

It costs a little more than the Smart Band 9 (below), but the excellent Fitbit app makes it worth the extra cost, in our opinion. Just also keep in mind this one is now a little long in the tooth and could be replaced at some point in 2025.

Read our full Fitbit Inspire 3 review

Pros Powerful health/fitness features

Powerful health/fitness features A good looking band

A good looking band Brilliant battery life Cons Double the price of budget options

Double the price of budget options Small screen

Xiaomi Smart Band 9

Credit: Wareable

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 in brief: key specs and features

‘Pebble Mode’ and accessories enable wear on a shoe, wrist, or as a necklace

16-day battery life (seven days with AOD enabled in our testing)

1.62-inch AMOLED display

5ATM water rating and IP68 water resistance

Tracks workouts, heart rate, stress, steps, and health metrics

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 (like its predecessor) retains alternative wearing options thanks to its Pebble Mode. Adding a couple of Xiaomi accessories allows users to wear the Band 9 on their shoelaces during running or walking workouts or as a necklace pendant (as shown above).

During our review, it did a solid job of serving up running form metrics such as cadence and strike patterns. It’s also much improved on the Smart Band 8, where Pebble Mode would sometimes drain the battery life on our accompanying smartphone considerably.

The latest edition also includes ironed-out metrics that were loosely in line with the Running Dynamics figures tracked via a Garmin HRM-Pro Plus chest strap.

Pebble Mode does have downsides, though. Data such as heart rate, stress, and SpO2 monitoring are off-limits until you put it back on your wrist, though information like step counts and distance covered can still be tracked.

The display is an eye-catching 1.62-inch, with a 192 x 490-pixel resolution. And it’s now brighter, reaching 1,200 nits of brightness.

In testing, we found that most data was still below the accuracy of rivals such as Fitbit. However, it’s an excellent tracker at this price point, enabling users to switch seamlessly from a wrist-worn device to something more discreet when needed.

Check out our full Xiaomi Smart Band 9 review

Pros Battery life is unnecessarily good

Battery life is unnecessarily good Popping display and neat design

Popping display and neat design HR tracking data is very respectable Cons Not the biggest upgrade from Band 8

Not the biggest upgrade from Band 8 Most sleep and health data isn't accurate (or useful)

Most sleep and health data isn't accurate (or useful) Still lacking built-in GPS

Oura Ring 4

Credit: Wareable

Oura Ring 4 in brief: key specs and features

Ring ensures hidden tracking, though it is relatively chunky

Provides in-depth insights into stress, heart health, steps, sleep, and more

Automatic workout tracking—but not the best form factor for tracking exercise

Up to eight days of battery life

Requires a monthly subscription fee

Smart rings have proven to be the most subtle wearable tech form factor over the last few years, and the Oura Ring 4 is the best you can buy in 2025.

We were a little disappointed that Oura didn’t slim the design down more in the Ring 4, but it is now more accurate, with more sensors that lead to virtually no gaps in tracking data. Oura also touts improved workout tracking accuracy for the Ring 4.

Yet, while we love the longitudinal insights into our cardio health, this still isn’t a tracker we recommend for workouts. Instead, the Oura Ring 4 excels as a holistic tracker. It delivers exceptional insights into stress triggers and resilience, engaging daily scores based on a wide range of biomarkers, and offers plenty of partnerships in health and fitness to flesh out its own data.

The sleep tracking is also particularly impressive, with data we grade as the best you can find on any wearable. It’s also much less obstructive to wear at night, compared to a wrist gadget.

Like the Whoop 4.0, the biggest downside is price, as you’ll need to pay for a pricey ring and commit to a subscription. Still, this is a top option if you’re not sold on fitness trackers that live on the wrist but want robust and unique wellness metrics. Plus, the Oura Ring 3 is still a solid pickup for those on more of a budget.

Read our full Oura Ring 4 review

Pros The best wellness tracker out there

The best wellness tracker out there Smart circadian insights

Smart circadian insights Brilliant presentation of data Cons Rivals are thinner and more comfortable

Rivals are thinner and more comfortable Really expensive

Really expensive Workout tracking still iffy

Ultrahuman Ring Air

Ultrahuman Ring Air in brief: key specs and features

Lightweight titanium ring focuses on sleep, circadian rhythm, and overall wellness

Tracks sleep, recovery, HRV, resting heart rate, skin temperature, and activity

Provides limited workout tracking; heart rate data not ideal for exercise

Battery life is around five days

No subscription fees

If the Oura Ring piqued your interest, but its cost gave you pause, consider the Ultrahuman Ring Air. This is the brand’s second-generation smart ring. Weighing only 2.4g, it is lighter and more compact than the original, ensuring a more comfortable fit.

We’ve included it here because smart rings offer more discreet alternatives to smartwatches, yet the Ultrahuman Ring Air stood out significantly during our testing period.

The feature set resembles that of Oura. Sleep is the primary focus, and a sleep index considers a wide range of data and metrics. We found the sleep tracking largely reliable, with accuracy comparable to its smart ring rival and Whoop.

It also focuses on recovery and helps manage circadian rhythms, including regulating stimulants and encouraging healthy wind-down times. These elements aren’t highly advanced, but are still interesting additions that complement the deeper insights.

Additionally, a recovery score monitors metrics like resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and body temperature. These metrics are evaluated against established baseline scores, and a traffic light system indicates if they fall outside your personal norms.

Priced at $349/£280 without ongoing subscriptions, it presents a cost-effective alternative to the Oura. However, caution: Like others on this list, it’s overdue to be replaced by a newer version, which could happen in 2025.

Check out our full Ultrahuman Ring Air review

Pros Solid health data

Solid health data Stimulant window data interesting

Stimulant window data interesting Thoughtful prompts and recommendations Cons Circadian window needs to be developed

Circadian window needs to be developed Still chunky and masculine

Still chunky and masculine Lack of breathing rate data

Lack of breathing rate data Bland design

Hybrid smartwatches

They look like analog watches, yet are fitness trackers in disguise. Choose a hybrid if you don’t want to show off your tech. You can check out our dedicated hybrid smartwatch guide, but we’ve selected some of the best options below.

Withings ScanWatch Light

Withings ScanWatch 2 Light in brief: key specs and features

Tracks heart rate, steps, sleep, and exercise with a PPG optical sensor

No built-in GPS for outdoor exercise tracking

Basic smart notifications and is compatible with iOS and Android

Boasts up to 30 days of battery life with typical use

Available in a 37mm case size with various color options

The ScanWatch 2 Light is smaller and lighter than the ScanWatch 2 and pleasingly cheaper. It comes in a smaller 37mm case, which is given a glow-up from the more classic ScanWatch 2.

It excludes the advanced health features, eliminating ECG, SpO2, and temperature tracking. Therefore, it is suitable for those seeking a general overview of health, which we think represents a larger cross-section of people looking at discreet wearables.

It functions more as a fitness tracker than as a health watch without those key health sensors, making it better suited for those who wish to monitor their step count and overall heart health.

Yet, the ScanWatch Light still provides heart rate and sleep tracking, offering reasonable accuracy. While it may not be best in class – categories that Whoop and Oura excel in – it certainly provides a solid overview of your time in bed and whether you’re getting sufficient rest.

However, you will need to wear the watch to bed, which we understand may not appeal to everyone.

Check out our our full Withings ScanWatch 2 Light review

Pros Elegant design and high quality materials

Elegant design and high quality materials Solid sleep tracking support

Solid sleep tracking support Good battery life Cons Fitness tracking performance is mix bag

Fitness tracking performance is mix bag No groundbreaking features

No groundbreaking features Screen isnu2019t ideal for all smartwatch features

Garmin Lily 2

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Lily 2 in brief: key specs and features

Small hybrid for women with a focus on fashion and health tracking

Offers sleep monitoring, cycle info, and activity tracking

Provides smart notifications and is compatible with iOS and Android

Features patterned, low-res monochrome display

Battery life of up to five days

For those who want their tracking wrapped in a stylish, jewelry-like package, the Garmin Lily 2 delivers. This petite, 34mm watch is designed for smaller wrists and blends seamlessly into everyday wear, making it one of the most discreet watches available. It’s probably not strictly a hybrid, but it fits this section and guide well.

It excels in the basics—step counting, heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and Garmin’s useful Body Battery feature—but does lacks more advanced tracking features like built-in GPS, meaning runners and cyclists will need to stay connected to their phone for accurate distance tracking.

Sleep and women’s health tracking are also included. They don’t quite match the depth found in Garmin’s higher-end models, but we think it’s still more than enough for those looking for a device with hidden smarts. They will mostly be hidden, as well, because the patterned monochrome display is stylishly hidden when inactive. It isn’t the most vibrant or responsive compared to full-fledged watches, but it’s perfect for blending in.

If you want a fitness tracker that looks like jewelry first and a smartwatch second, this is one of the best options in 2025. In late 2024, Garmin also released the Lily Active 2, featuring improved battery life (nine days estimated, up from 5), GPS, and two new side buttons. It’s a great alternative if you still want that clever hidden display tech.

Check out our full Garmin Lily 2 review

Pros Elegant and lightweight design

Elegant and lightweight design Good set of fitness and health features

Good set of fitness and health features Decent accuracy

Decent accuracy Body Battery and stress tracking are great Cons No built-in GPS

No built-in GPS Low res, monochrome display

Low res, monochrome display Average women's health trackinbg

Average women's health trackinbg Sleep tracking could be improved

Withings ScanWatch 2

Withings ScanWatch 2 in brief: key specs and features

Classic-styled hybrid watch with a grayscale display dial

Tracks heart rate, ECG, SpO2, sleep, activity, and temperature trends

Provides improved heart rate accuracy from the original ScanWatch

No built-in GPS for outdoor exercise

Up to 30 days of battery life

It still features the same small monochrome OLED screen on the dial, for basic stats and notification alerts – and comes in 38mm and 42mm sizes.

The ScanWatch 2 is a good health tracker, with largely accurate heart rate from our testing, and solid – if not world class – sleep tracking. And it has ECG too, for the tracking of Afib, and will monitor for signs of sleep apnea, too.

It’s also a capable tracker of workouts too – and no slouch when it comes to your yoga class or spin session. It will also tap into your phone’s GPS for run tracking, which won’t be as accurate as proper built-in GPS but does a job.

As a health hybrid, it’s one of the best out there.

Check out our full Withings ScanWatch 2 review

