Garmin’s Instinct 3 gets a tactical upgrade—and now it’s ready for black ops

Garmin isn’t done tinkering with the Instinct 3 lineup just yet. Quietly announced and launching on April 30, the ‘Tactical Edition’ adds a suite of military-inspired features to the already rugged outdoor watch line, complete with a larger 50mm case that outbulks the standard 45mm Instinct 3.

This Tactical Edition is available in both Solar and AMOLED versions, complementing the existing standard version variants. These already represent some of Garmin’s most durable wearables, and the TE continues the theme; the solar model boasts essentially unlimited battery life under optimal sunlight, while the AMOLED still delivers a punchy 24–40 days of use.

Like the Garmin Fenix 8 twin, the Tactix 8, this new version also builds on what’s available in the original, featuring stealth mode, night vision compatibility, and a kill switch that instantly wipes all user data. Yes, it is actually called the kill switch. It’s part fitness tracker, part paranoia—perfect for runners, hikers, or anyone who just really doesn’t want their GPS history falling into the wrong hands.

Functionally, it keeps all the goodies you’d expect from the Instinct 3 line: Multi-Band GNSS, built-in altimeter, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and Garmin’s usual suite of training and wellness metrics. Yet, the Tactical edition is aimed at a more niche audience—think military personnel or doomsday preppers with cardio goals.

Or, perhaps, those who just want the latest Instinct in a murdered-out design. After all, the originals are only available in eye-catching colors, and this all-black design is undoubtedly a nice palate cleanser for the lineup.

Again, this one’s available starting next week in the UK (30 April), and is available in the US now. The solar model costs $499.99/£429.99, and the AMOLED editions will set you back $599.99/£499.99.