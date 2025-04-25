Close Menu
Garmin’s Instinct 3 gets a tactical upgrade—and now it’s ready for black ops

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
Garmin isn’t done tinkering with the Instinct 3 lineup just yet. Quietly announced and launching on April 30, the ‘Tactical Edition’ adds a suite of military-inspired features to the already rugged outdoor watch line, complete with a larger 50mm case that outbulks the standard 45mm Instinct 3.

This Tactical Edition is available in both Solar and AMOLED versions, complementing the existing standard version variants. These already represent some of Garmin’s most durable wearables, and the TE continues the theme; the solar model boasts essentially unlimited battery life under optimal sunlight, while the AMOLED still delivers a punchy 24–40 days of use.

Like the Garmin Fenix 8 twin, the Tactix 8, this new version also builds on what’s available in the original, featuring stealth mode, night vision compatibility, and a kill switch that instantly wipes all user data. Yes, it is actually called the kill switch. It’s part fitness tracker, part paranoia—perfect for runners, hikers, or anyone who just really doesn’t want their GPS history falling into the wrong hands.

Functionally, it keeps all the goodies you’d expect from the Instinct 3 line: Multi-Band GNSS, built-in altimeter, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and Garmin’s usual suite of training and wellness metrics. Yet, the Tactical edition is aimed at a more niche audience—think military personnel or doomsday preppers with cardio goals.

Or, perhaps, those who just want the latest Instinct in a murdered-out design. After all, the originals are only available in eye-catching colors, and this all-black design is undoubtedly a nice palate cleanser for the lineup.

Again, this one’s available starting next week in the UK (30 April), and is available in the US now. The solar model costs $499.99/£429.99, and the AMOLED editions will set you back $599.99/£499.99.

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

