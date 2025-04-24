Complete guide: How to use Apple Pay and Wallet on the Apple Watch

Everything you need to know about paying for stuff with your Apple Watch

One of the best features of the Apple Watch is Apple Pay. It enables you to make contactless payments straight from the wrist quickly and securely.

From public transport networks to shops and bars. Contactless is pretty much standard across Europe and the US is widespread too.

But how do you set up Apple Pay, and where on Earth can you pay with it?

Well, fear not. If you want to know which stores will let you tap and pay with your watch, as well as the restrictions in your territory, read on below.

How to set up Apple Pay on Apple Watch

Setting up is relatively painless, and made simpler because the Wallet app will sync between the iPhone and Apple Watch. To add a new card, follow the steps below and the prompts from your card issuer to verify your identity:

Open the Watch app on the iPhone. Under ‘My Watch’, find and tap ‘Wallet & Apple Pay’. Tap ‘Add Card’, then follow the steps for adding a ‘Debit or Credit Card’ or ‘Travel Card’, or choose from a ‘Previous Card’.

Apple Pay on Apple Watch: Is it secure?

If you haven’t set up a passcode on your Apple Watch, you will be prompted to do so. Apple Pay won’t work without it, so potential thieves can’t make payments from your smartwatch.

Once everything is set up, the process is fairly straightforward. You scan your card using your phone’s camera, then update any missing information.

Once you finish, you’ll be sent an email or SMS with a verification code, which you must enter into the phone app. Once verified, a confirmation that you’re ready to go will pop up on the Apple Watch.

Additionally, if your Apple Watch goes missing or is stolen, you can:

Put your Apple Watch in lost mode to suspend the ability to pay from your Apple Watch.

Using your Apple Account, you can remove the ability to pay using your credit and debit cards in Wallet. In the Devices section, choose your Apple Watch, then select ‘Remove Items’ below Apple Pay.

How do I use Apple Pay on Apple Watch?

Credit: Wareable

Now that you’re all set up, it’s time to start splashing the cash from your wrist. On the Apple Watch, just approach the contactless receiver—be it at a storefront counter or a London Underground barrier—and double-tap the side button.

A picture of your card will appear, and it will be ready to go. Just hold your Apple Watch to the card reader, and you should hear a tone (or feel a vibration) and receive a tick on the watch face instantly.

How to set up Express Travel Card

The Apple Watch allows the use of Express Travel Cards, enabling you to access transit networks without needing to activate the Apple Wallet by double-tapping the side button. Instead, simply hold your Apple Watch to the reader.

This needs to be activated in the Wallet app. Go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone > Wallet and Apple Pay and assign your card to the Express Travel Card.

FAQ: Is Apple Pay/Wallet linked to the iPhone?

The Wallet app on your iPhone and Apple Watch share the same functionality for storing cards and passes, such as boarding passes and tickets.

So, when you add a card or pass to your iPhone’s Wallet, it will automatically appear on your Apple Watch. Similarly, adding a card or pass directly to your Apple Watch Wallet will also be reflected on your iPhone.

Yet, while the Wallet app itself is synchronized, the purchase history for each device is separate.

FAQ: Can I use Apple Pay without my iPhone?

Yes, absolutely. Once set up on Apple Watch, it works independently of your iPhone, regardless of whether you have a standard or LTE Apple Watch.

FAQ: Can I use Apple Pay without a passcode?

No. You have to have a passcode enabled on your Apple Watch to enable Apple Pay.

In most countries there’s no limit for contactless payments via Apple Watch. While some issuers will cap contactless payments, because the Apple Watch is protected by the passcode, there’s usually no limit to how much you can spend.

Banks and countries supported

In terms of territories, Apple Pay is now available in around 100 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, Switzerland, the UK, Ireland, and the USA. Even the Vatican City is involved, meaning the Pope can harness the power of contactless wrist payment.

And around two-thirds of banks globally are now supported on Apple Pay. Clearly that’s too many to list here, so check this guide to see if your bank is supported.

