Garmin Tactix 8 is an over-the-top Fenix spawn for military juggernauts

Looking for the best smartwatch for covert operations and ground warfare? Garmin's Tactix 8 has your back.

Garmin has announced the Tactix 8, with the latest generation tactical smartwatch boasting a smaller case size option, speaker and microphone, and new rucking and diving features.

As always, the latest model reflects much of what Garmin has created in the current Fenix flagship. The AMOLED version introduced in the Tactix 7 is now a standard feature for both the 47mm and 51mm cases, while a Solar edition is still available for those looking to extend battery life.

In true Tactix fashion, the rugged design has been built to military standards (MIL-STD-810), while also borrowing the latest Fenix’s leak-proof buttons and scratch-resistant sapphire display.

There are numerous military-focused features, including a 40-meter dive rating suitable for scuba and apnea dives, which come with full underwater navigation and support for multiple gas mixes.

Advertisement

This focus extends to land-based adventures, too. A new rucking function allows users to input the weight of their packs to assess the strain of carrying heavy loads. Additionally, software support from Applied Ballistics can offer calculations for long-range shooting, while Stealth Mode and Night Vision Mode add security and subtly for all your covert ops.

As with all Garmin lines featuring AMOLED and Solar variants, the battery life varies depending on which you pick. The brand estimates you’ll be able to glean 16 days in smartwatch mode from the 47mm AMOLED model, while the top-end option is the 51mm Solar model and its 48-day life.

How much you hammer the included TopoActive maps, dual-frequency GNSS, and hands-free voice commands will also have a big impact. As you would expect, given it’s based off the Fenix 8, it also comes with the typical top-end Garmin training and health features, such as ECG capability, Training Status, VO2 max estimates, and more.

The Tactix 8 is available to check out now ahead of availability rolling out on 21 February. It starts at a whopping $1,299.99/£1,189 for the 47mm AMOLED version, or $1,399/£1,279 for the 51mm version.

At Wareable, we’re lovers and not fighters, and would readily admit we’re not the best equipped to test the frankly ludicrous amount of military features on this one. Nevertheless, we’ll monitor deals for those seeking to save on the high asking price over the coming year or so.