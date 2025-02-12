Garmin Descent G2 makes waves with sustainable design and AMOLED display

Garmin has unveiled the Descent G2, its latest rugged waterproof watch tailored for recreational and technical divers.

Following the Instinct 3 announced back at CES 2025 in January, the Descent range is the latest to receive the AMOLED display upgrade.

The G2 features a 1.2-inch panel, making it more comparable to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for water-based adventures while also serving as a typical Garmin smartwatch when back on dry land.

For recreational divers, the latest Descent includes features for single and multi-gas dives, closed rebreather (CCR) diving. A built-in compass and customizable alerts help divers navigate and monitor their depth, while a ‘big numbers mode’ makes critical data easier to read underwater.

Meanwhile, freedivers will able to make use of the dynamic apnea mode, apnea alerts, variometer, and velocity chart.

Credit: Garmin/Wareable

The device has also been constructed with sustainability in mind, with 100% of the plastic used in the watch’s housing, bezel, and buttons coming from recycled ocean-bound materials. It also features a sapphire glass lens, a 100-meter dive-rated design, and the same leak-proof buttons that feature on the Garmin Fenix 8.

Away from the water, as we say, this functions like any other premium Garmin outdoor watch. Training Readiness, like other Descent models, has been tweaked to show as ‘Dive Readiness’, analyzing the same sleep, HRV Status, stress, and training load metrics as found on other watches.

The Descent G2 also supports other workout-tracking modes, health features such as blood oxygen, Garmin Pay, and smartphone notification mirroring for iOS and Android. Garmin also estimates that it should last around 10 days in smartwatch mode.

It’s available in the black and pink colour variations (shown above) at launch, and is available to buy now for $699/£589.