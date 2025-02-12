Best hiking and outdoor watches for adventurers and ultra runners

We've hiked and trekked with all these devices to create the ultimate buying guide.

If you enjoy hiking, trail running, or tracking other sports in the great outdoors, a dependable GPS sports watch with a long battery life and mapping features is essential.

In addition to tracking off-piste adventures, rugged watches from brands such as Garmin, Suunto, Apple, and Polar can serve as essential safety tools.

Yet, watches designed for outdoor activities often come with a high price tag and excessive specs for the average user. Understanding your intended use here is crucial, as selecting the best model mainly involves steering clear of features you won’t use.

For example, while a long battery life is great, you don’t necessarily need 100 hours of GPS tracking if you plan to do 10-kilometer trail runs. Yet, this kind of feature is crucial if you’re participating in multi-stage races with constant elevation changes.

In this guide, you will find our top recommendations after testing, including new devices released in 2025, such as the Garmin Instinct 3. You’ll learn about each model’s tracking accuracy, battery performance, and design as we lead you toward the best sports watch for your needs.

Summary: Our top outdoor sports watch picks

Credit: Wareable

Best outdoor watch: Garmin Fenix 8 – Full review

The extensive Garmin Fenix 8 range provides the most comprehensive tracking features, mapping support, and battery options to meet your needs.

Best outdoor smartwatch: Apple Watch Ultra 2 – Full review

For weekend warriors who don’t require multi-week battery life, Apple’s Ultra line provides excellent tracking accuracy and a wealth of integrations with third-party platforms.

Best cheap outdoor watch: Amazfit T-Rex 3 – Full review

The T-Rex 3 builds on the advancements Amazfit achieved with the previous generation and continues to undercut its competitors. It provides free offline mapping, real-time breadcrumb navigation, the ability to upload and follow routes, a vibrant color touchscreen, and long-lasting battery life.

Key considerations when choosing an outdoor watch

Credit: Wareable

Design

Compared to traditional smartwatches, GPS watches should provide an improvement in durability, additional space for sensors, and a larger battery capacity. The primary trade-off is comfort.

A smaller, lighter watch might be better for anyone planning trail runs or ultra runs, where every extra gram of weight counts. However, if you’re looking for a watch that can endure high-speed water sports like surfing, choose one with a 100m waterproof rating instead of the typical 50m.

Mapping

Mapping support is one of the key reasons you might be looking for an outdoor watch rather than a standard smartwatch or running watch. Some watches also enable you to upload maps and routes by first sending them to a companion app and then syncing the data with the watch.

Before buying, check the supported file formats and the ease of importing and exporting. The primary format is GPX, which is one of the most common mapping file types. Other watches may provide full maps preloaded onto the device. Garmin’s high-end outdoor watches offer TOPO-style maps that can be either preloaded or downloaded, depending on the model.

This means you’ll be able to view detailed mapping data on your watch screen instead of just a simple line directing you, which we will discuss next.

Navigation

Most quality outdoor watches provide simple breadcrumb navigation to track routes, allowing you to follow a line on the screen that encourages you in the right direction.

Breadcrumb navigation and features that help you return to your starting point are valuable assets if you intend to do a lot of hiking, trail running, mountain biking, and similar activities.

Battery life

The key here is the GPS battery life. While most outdoor watch manufacturers focus on battery performance in terms of typical smartwatch usage, you’ll want to clarify the hours of actual tracking time.

Some watch brands provide different GPS battery life estimates depending on the ability to decrease GPS tracking accuracy to enhance battery performance. These power-saving modes will ensure you still receive reliable data for expeditions where you may need to track for multiple days without access to charging facilities.

Garmin Fenix 8

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Fenix 8 key specs and features

43mm, 47mm, or 51mm case size with built-in flashlight

Multi-continent TopoActive maps are preloaded

Dual-frequency GNSS (Multi-Band; SatIQ; All Systems)

Tracking modes for 60+ sports (including hiking, mountain biking, and surfing)

Touchscreen AMOLED or MIP display and five waterproof buttons

10-48 days smartwatch battery; 6 hours-118 days GPS battery life

Garmin Pay

Garmin Connect IQ app store

Waterproof up to 100 meters

The 2024 Fenix 8 is the leading outdoor watch. Garmin’s flagship offers impressive battery life and tracking capabilities for all outdoor activities, available in numerous premium designs and sizes.

The visuals are enhanced from earlier Fenix models, now featuring an AMOLED panel previously exclusive to the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2). However, Fenix 8 Solar options remain for those who prefer the traditional transflective MIP style and solar charging (though the 43mm version is not available).

We prefer AMOLED for its excellent map functionality in the wild, with easy GPX imports. Garmin’s latest generation enhances map detail with terrain contours and dynamic round-trip routing, allowing you to enter a target distance and get directions easily.

After tracking, integrations with Strava, TrainingPeaks, and Runalyze offer deeper insights when Garmin Connect data falls short. The dual-frequency GNSS ensures top accuracy in urban, forested, coastal, and remote areas, while the fifth-gen Elevate HR sensor ranks among the best we’ve tested.

There are countless reasons to choose the Fenix 8, including the improved flashlight, leak-proof buttons, strength training programs, redesigned operating system, and voice assistant support—all new for this generation. However, the key reason to look elsewhere is the price.

The Fenix 8 is pricier than the previous generation, mainly due to AMOLED screens. If the cost is a concern, consider the Fenix 7 Pro below.

Check out our full Garmin Fenix 8 review

Pros

Great AMOLED battery life Class-leading mapping and navigation support

Cons

It's a lot more expensive than the Fenix 7 Pro Core performance not too dissimilar to previous Fenix

Core performance not too dissimilar to previous Fenix Heart rate tracking during exercise still not flawless

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Credit: Wareable

Apple Watch Ultra 2 key specs and features

49mm case size

Dual-frequency GNSS

Digital Crown and extra button designed for use with gloves

36-hour battery, 12 hours of GPS

Apple Pay

App Store for WorkOutDoors, Komoot, Footpath and more

100m water resistance and suitable for diving

Apple’s flagship smartwatch is pitched as an outdoor partner, and it certainly boasts credentials that make it a good fit for iPhone users who want a blend of mapping, slight ruggedness, and smart features.

The 49mm Ultra is a different beast from the mainstream Apple Watch. It has a sturdy reinforced case, sapphire glass display, 100m water resistance, dual-frequency GNSS, dive-rated functionality, and a compass app that can navigate to waypoints.

Pound-for-pound, it can’t compete with a watch like the Garmin Fenix 8 in outdoor tracking. The main miss is the battery, which, although able to last 2-3 days (with around 12 hours of GPS tracking), pales next to the multi-day hours promised by top Garmin watches.

We also couldn’t help but miss native GPX navigation, even a growing number of top Ultra apps are plugging feature gaps like that.

The Apple Watch Ultra is no flop – especially considering the rest of the package. It’s an incredible smartwatch for weekend warriors, day hikers, and trail runners who will enjoy the standard Apple Watch features when not conquering the wilderness.

Perhaps most of all, we love the macho design. It adds some much-needed personality to the Apple Watch collection.

Read our full Apple Watch Ultra 2 review

Pros

Great screen Supreme GPS accuracy

Supreme GPS accuracy Gestures are cool AF

Cons

Wellness feels a tad stale Short on prosumer metrics

Short on prosumer metrics New carbon neutral bands slightly dull

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro key specs and features

42mm, 47mm, or 51mm case size with built-in flashlight

Multi-continent Topoactive maps

Dual-frequency GNSS (Multi-Band; SatIQ; All Systems)

Tracking modes for 60+ sports (including hiking, mountain biking, and surfing)

Touchscreen MIP display and five waterproof buttons

18-22 days smartwatch battery, 10 hours-74 days GPS battery life

Garmin Pay

Garmin Connect IQ app store

Waterproof up to 100 meters

Are you put off by the price or the eye-popping AMOLED display on the Fenix 8? The Fenix 7 Pro may provide a solid middle ground between (relative) affordability and features.

The 2023 transflective MIP display may lack crispness for mapping, but the experience remains strong. It offers rugged case options, vibrant colors, durable display glass, and unique features like a built-in flashlight and Gen 5 Elevate optical sensor, unlike the standard Fenix 7 range.

It’s pricier than most watches, but offers full-color Topo maps (multi-continent maps preloaded or downloadable) and Multi-Band GNSS support for improved outdoor tracking in challenging satellite coverage areas.

Moreover, the battery life is exceptional—largely because of the less power-consuming display. Depending on the case size (42mm, 47mm, or 51mm), you can monitor everything from an ultramarathon to a multi-week adventure.

The 7X Pro, for instance, can still provide around 40 hours in Garmin’s most power-intensive All-Systems + Multi-Band setting. It’s crazy stuff.

You get all the same sports profiles, integrations, and data as the Fenix 8, minus advanced mapping, voice control, a sensor guard, and leak-proof buttons. However, you can save money and still enjoy a premium outdoor watch. For a better screen at a lower price than the Fenix 8, consider the Epix Pro (Gen 2).

Check out our full Garmin Fenix 7 Pro review

Pros

Multi-Band, flashlight, and solar charging are now standard Unparalleled fitness tracking

Cons

Other premium Garmin watches offer much better value ECG hardware not yet used

ECG hardware not yet used Smart features are lacking

Garmin Enduro 3

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Enduro 3 key specs and features

Sapphire display/titanium bezel & case

120-hour GPS battery that extends to 320 hours with solar charging

1.4-inch, 280 x 280 transflective MIP display

Touchscreen and button controls

Size: 51 x 51 x 15.6 mm

Weight: 63g

Dual-frequency GNSS (Multi-Band; SatIQ; All Systems)

Essentially a Fenix 8 Solar 51mm with supernatural battery powers, the Enduro 3 is the absolute best option for those who crave battery longevity.

Unlike the overwhelming task of choosing the right Garmin Fenix model, the Enduro is a refreshingly simple proposition. It’s only available in a 51mm titanium case featuring a transflective, touchscreen MIP display and sapphire glass covering.

We think the design tweaks make for a much cleaner look compared to the Enduro 2, and you also get the same new mapping benefits offered on the Fenix 8, such as dynamic trip routing. The software overhaul, improved torch, strength training plans, and Focus Modes are here, too, as is the upgraded Gen 5 Elevate optical sensor.

It’s much the same as the previous generation when you’re tracking. You get a gamut of features covering everything from ultra runs to multi-day hikes. It will track rest stops at aid stations, offers ClimbPro analysis of hills on routes, waypoints, and points of interest, trail runs VO2 Max, and full performance and recovery analytics.

Almost unbelievably, Garmin has achieved even better battery performance. We recommend checking out our Enduro 3 review for the full scale of real-world, ultramarathon testing (and more). But, suffice it to say you’ll only have to charge this watch every few weeks even with incredibly heavy use. No rival can come close.

Read our full Garmin Enduro 3 review

Pros

Incredible battery life Lighter design

Lighter design Boosted nav smarts/Offline music

Cons

Only one size No AMOLED

Coros Vertix 2S

Credit: Wareable

Coros Vertix 2S key specs and features

Works with Strava, Komoot, TrainingPeaks, and more

Preloaded landscape maps and downloadable TOPO regional maps

1.4-inch LCD touchscreen display

Dual-band mode for improved outdoor tracking accuracy

ECG sensor to measure HRV

32GB music player and GoPro/Insta 360 camera controls

40 days battery in daily use and 118 hours GPS battery life

Waterproof up to 100 meters

The Coros Vertix 2S may not be a standout pick here, but the mammoth battery life and addition of dual-frequency GNSS make it a viable alternative to some of Garmin’s top options, like the Enduro 3.

Its upgraded dual-frequency GNSS was much more accurate than the Vertix 2 during testing, and also more aligned with what we see from Garmin and Apple.

As before, the 2S comes with preloaded landscape maps, and you can also download TOPO maps from the Coros or draw routes in the Coros app and easily sync them to the watch for navigation. The turn-by-turn feature worked well, and the back-to-start option was a lifesaver on some trails.

Battery life also remains a strong point in the latest Coros outdoor watch. The brand promises 40 days in regular use, which is a slight drop from the previous model, but still impressive. During our tests, an hour outdoors using the dual-frequency mode only depleted the battery by about 2%. This means you can comfortably go weeks without charging it, which is fantastic for long trips.

All in all, it’s a robust choice for anyone who loves the outdoors. The mapping features are great for navigating trails, and the battery life is more than enough for multi-day adventures. It lacks the polish and smartwatch features some competitors offer, but solid tracking and battery performance make it a reliable alternative.

Check out our full Coros Vertix 2S review

Polar Grit X2 Pro

Credit: Wareable

Polar Grit X2 Pro key specs and features

1.39-inch, 454 x 454 resolution AMOLED touchscreen

Dual-frequency GPS

Up to 10 days in smartwatch mode and 43 hours in high-accuracy GPS mode

Preloaded TOPO maps

Waterproof up to 100 meters

Supports over 150 sport modes

Nightly recharge measurements

While we don’t rate the Polar Grit X2 Pro nearly as highly as the Garmin Fenix 8, it’s still a robust outdoor watch that brings significant upgrades over its predecessor.

One of its standout features is the AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and improved usability, making it easier to navigate even in bright conditions and mapping.

The Grit X2 Pro also boasts dual-frequency GPS, enhancing accuracy and reliability in challenging environments, and features a full gamut of pre-loaded offline TOPO maps for North America and Europe. As before, you can also download additional maps, with support also remaining for route syncing from Komoot and Strava.

The Grit X2 Pro performed well in our battery life testing, roughly matching up with Polar’s claims of 43 hours in high-accuracy GPS mode (which can extend to 140 hours in Eco Training Mode). The watch also maintains reasonable battery drain during sleep tracking, averaging just 3% overnight – a notable improvement compared to earlier models.

Despite these strengths, the Grit X2 Pro does have limitations, particularly in smartwatch functionalities and occasional connectivity issues with the Polar Flow app.

While it is a formidable option for outdoor enthusiasts, those seeking extensive smartwatch features will be better served elsewhere. And if you don’t need the rugged design, the Vantage M3 or Vantage V3 provide plenty of the same experience for less.

Check out our full Polar Grit X2 Pro review

Pros

Big and bright AMOLED screen Strava route syncing

Strava route syncing Good HR performance

Cons

Flaky phone connection Frustratingly slow raise to wake

Frustratingly slow raise to wake Not many smartwatch features

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Credit: Wareable

Amazfit T-Rex 3 key specs and features

177 sports modes

Up to 27-day smartwatch battery life

180 hours of GPS time

Dual-frequency tracking mode

Real-time breadcrumb trail navigation

Free offline maps

PeakBeats training insights

Zepp OS

Works with Android and iOS

Waterproof up to 100 meters

Building on the T-Rex 2, Amazfit’s latest budget outdoor watch has had a bit of a facelift. And despite the angular redesign, this is still a sports watch built for rugged use.

The design changes ensure it’s a good chunk bigger than the predecessor. The case is 48.5mm, up from 47mm, while the display has grown from 1.39 to 1.5 inches (with a peak brightness now reaching 2,000 nits).

The AMOLED panel may not match the sharpness of those from Samsung or Apple, despite similar brightness specifications. However, it remains more than adequate for outdoor activities and navigation.

The T-Rex 2 still features dual-frequency mode, with slight stability improvements but still trailing the Garmin and Apple standard. It now supports offline maps showing terrain contours, while retaining breadcrumb navigation from the previous generation.

Additionally, you now have access to 177 sports modes (increased from approximately 150), featuring options like a Hyrox Race, Ultramarathon, and an enhanced strength training preset. Amazfit has also integrated its PeakBeats training insights and made updates to the companion app.

Battery life improves to 27 days in smartwatch mode (up from 24) and 13 days with heavy usage. However, recharging remains frustratingly slow, taking around three hours to reach 100%.

The T-Rex is a solid upgrade from the previous generation, and it’s our top choice for those wanting a balance of tracking and smartwatch features without a big price tag.

Suunto Race S

Credit: Wareable

Suunto Race S key specs and features

1.32-inch screen; 45mm case

Up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, 30 hours in high-performance GPS mode, and 120 hours in power-saving mode

Offline map support with turn-by-turn directions, synced via Wi-Fi.

Dual-frequency GNSS

Supports over 95 sports

Rated for 50 meters

The lack of Suunto watches on this list is largely due to improved competition, but the Race S is a solid option for those who prefer the brand to Garmin or others.

Compact with a 45mm case, protected by Gorilla Glass, and waterproof up to 50 meters, though slightly less durable than the larger Suunto Race. The battery lasts up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, 30 hours with high GPS, and 120 hours in power-saving mode, but the smaller design is appealing.

Mapping capabilities are also here, including offline support with turn-by-turn navigation Panning and zooming work well, even on the smaller display, and the dual-frequency GNSS support provides accurate tracking, rivaling higher-end models.

Training insights are comprehensive, featuring recovery insights, interval workouts, and energy-level tracking. Yet, data presentation in Suunto’s app needs serious improvements. Heart rate accuracy can also be inconsistent, especially in interval workouts, so we recommend putting some of those savings towards an external monitor for more precise data.

Overall, though, the Suunto Race S is an effective, wallet-friendly option with respectable navigation and GPS accuracy. Although it has minor drawbacks, like occasional display lag and limited smartwatch features, it’s a solid choice for those prioritizing sports tracking over advanced smartwatch functionality.

Check out our full Suunto Race S review

Pros

Affordable pricing – compared to rivals Mapping features

Mapping features Good display quality

Cons

Reduced durability Laggy touchscreen

Laggy touchscreen Questionable heart rate tracking

Garmin Instinct 3

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Instinct 3 key specs and features

Comes in solar and AMOLED models

Can upload routes and breadcrumb navigation

Elevate V4 for heart rate and blood oxygen

Safety and tracking features

Dual-frequency GNSS

5-7 days battery life with AOD enabled; 17-23 tested in Multi-Band mode

Garmin Pay and Connect IQ store support

Waterproof up to 100 meters

The Instinct 3, refreshed for 2025, delivers key upgrades in display technology and outdoor navigation features. Available in 45mm and 50mm sizes, it comes in two versions: a punchier AMOLED model and a Solar model with a memory-in-pixel display (and extended battery life).

A key upgrade over the Instinct 2 (but not the 2X) is the dual-frequency GNSS, enhancing location accuracy in dense forests, mountains, or urban areas with signal interference. This makes the latest Instinct a stronger outdoor alternative to the Fenix range than before.

However, it still doesn’t support full-color topographic mapping like Garmin’s high-end lines—and the display isn’t touchscreen, which we found an odd omission during testing.

The essential navigation tools, including breadcrumb trails, point-to-point routing, and a digital compass, have been retained. Yet, it’s disappointing that ‘proper’ mapping remains scarce, even though the existing features make it a solid choice for hikers who prioritize accurate positioning over detailed maps.

Garmin has, at least, reinforced the Instinct 3 with a tougher build featuring metal components, MIL-STD 810 durability, and 10ATM water resistance. And the built-in flashlight is a handy extra for when you would otherwise use a headtorch or smartphone light.

Battery life remains impressive, even in the AMOLED version we tested in our full review. With the AOD enabled, it lasted roughly five or six days, while we achieved around 17 days using the Multi-Band GPS mode. That’s not too different from the Fenix 8.

Check out our Garmin Instinct 3 review

Pros

Keeps that playful, fun Instinct look Multi-Band GPS boosts tracking accuracy

Cons

Baffling move not to include touchscreen support Still no full mapping support

Still no full mapping support Keeping sub-display in UI seems odd

Garmin Forerunner 965

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Forerunner 965 key specs and features

AMOLED touchscreen display

Multi-continent TopoActive maps

Dual-frequency GNSS (Multi-Band; SatIQ; All Systems)

Tracking modes for 60+ sports (including hiking, mountain biking, and surfing)

6-7 days in always-on mode; 20 hours of GPS battery life

Garmin Pay

Garmin Connect IQ app store

Waterproof up to 5ATM

The most premium of Garmin’s Forerunner models, the 965 is the perfect option for those who don’t require the heft of the Fenix range – or don’t want anything to do with the price tag.

It’s still a considerably expensive watch, but the AMOLED display ensures the built-in mapping and navigation are much improved over the last-gen Forerunner 955.

With touchscreen support also included, it can feel like a run-focused Fenix. It still offers all the premium training features, superb battery life, and smart features like offline music playback, but does so in a more lightweight package.

You aren’t missing many mapping features. You have key ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass) for turn-by-turn navigation, Garmin’s accurate Multi-Band GNSS/GPS tracking, and 32GB internal storage for maps.

We have reservations about the Forerunner 965 as an outdoor device. Its display and titanium bezel are not as durable as the sapphire display and case in the Fenix/Epix ranges, so consider this for rugged excursions.

It has the last-gen Garmin Elevate sensor, so it may not be ideal for those seeking maximum wrist accuracy. However, it remains a great choice if you don’t mind dings and scratches or plan to protect it with third-party accessories.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 965 review