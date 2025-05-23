Garmin adds five major smartwatch upgrades—and all-new subsciber features

Garmin has rolled out its latest major software update across a wide range of its smartwatches – including the Fenix 8, Forerunner 970, Instinct 3, and Venu 3 series – delivering a familiar blend of helpful free features and access to new premium, subscription-based ones.

On the free side, Garmin is adding some crowd-pleasing (and arguably overdue) functionality. A dedicated ‘Rucking Activity’ profile now allows users to track weighted hikes, manually inputting pack weight to ensure metrics like VO2 max aren’t skewed by the extra load. This ‘Pack Weight’ input can also be added to other activities like running and hiking.

Security also gets a bump with an optional passcode to protect your on-watch data, complete with automatic wrist detection for re-access. For sleep-tracking aficionados, a new ‘Breathing Variations’ feature leverages Pulse Ox data during nighttime rest to provide insights into breathing pattern shifts. And in a nod to a very specific user base, competitive marksmen get a ‘Stage Timer’.

But the real strategic play lies in the new premium features for subscribers, including an all-new ‘Garmin Trails’ feature for Connect+ users.

The new service is similar to Strava Routes or Komoot Tours (which also offer paid-for features), though it exists entirely within the Garmin ecosystem. It offers detailed filtering (dog-friendliness, waterfalls, steepness) and trail data accessible via the Explore or Connect apps.

Similarly, Venu 3 users can now unlock high-end golfing features previously reserved for premium Approach watches, but only via a Garmin Golf Membership ($9.99/month or $99.99/year). This grants access to full-color CourseView maps, PlaysLike distance, and Green Contours.

The update is rolling out now. Check Garmin Express or enable automatic updates to see what your device gets.