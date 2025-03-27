Garmin Connect gets a premium tier with AI insights

Garmin becomes the latest brand to add a paid-for tier—but the free Connect tier will remain untouched.

Garmin has announced a premium tier of its companion app platform, Garmin Connect Plus, which will provide subscribers with advanced insights and AI suggestions.

Existing Connect users will be able to try the $6.99 monthly sub (or $69.99 annually) for 30 days for free, and Garmin has confirmed that existing features and data will stay free.

The addition of AI insights is the headline draw of Connect Plus. Akin to Strava’s Athlete Intelligence, Oura’s Advisor, and Whoop’s Coach—all launched over the last 18 months—Garmin’s ‘Active Intelligence’ will arrive in beta and add personalized context and suggestions to users.

The brand hasn’t provided much information on the feature, though insights are said to become more effective over time. This is similar to what we’ve heard from Samsung, who announced an AI-driven overhaul to its Health platform in January.

Other than Active Intelligence, paid-up users can enjoy a more in-depth version of the dashboard, live activity data, and expanded LiveTrack features.

The Plus dashboard, which was last given a lick of paint in a Garmin Connect overhaul last January, is more aligned with Strava’s paid tier; there’s room for month-on-month running time comparisons, time spent in running power zones, and more detailed pace analysis.

Live activity data allows you to view your indoor stats on a bigger screen. Ideal for those who indoor bike or lift, this shows real-time heart rate, pace data, or workout videos.

For those who like to stay safe with LiveTrack, Connect Plus allows user-selected family and friends to be notified by text when an activity has begun. A LiveTrack profile page can also be personalized and shared with followers.

We’re just getting to grips with Connect Plus, and we’ll post a full explainer with our thoughts over the coming days.