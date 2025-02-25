MWC 2025: Wearable tech releases to expect from Barcelona

MWC 2025 is less than a week away - here are the wearable tech launches we might see.

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona isn’t typically fertile ground for wearables announcements or launches, and we don’t expect that to change in 2025.

However, we’re still hopeful for something from the usual wearables brands. After all, last year’s show was surprisingly busy. We watched Samsung tease the Galaxy Ring, tried Xiaomi’s latest smartwatches, and demoed more AI hardware and AR smart glasses than was advisable.

Here, we’ll round up the key rumors about new wearables before the show begins on 3 March. Check back next week to see what we uncover in the Catalan capital.

In brief: Wearables launches we could see at MWC

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

Xiaomi Watch 3

Xiaomi Watch S4

Huawei Band 10 (full launch)

Oppo Air Glass 4

Mibro GS Explorer S

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

Samsung Galaxy Ring | Credit: Wareable

Samsung first showed off a physical copy of its debut Galaxy Ring at MWC after teasing the smart ring at its Unpacked event the month before.

We haven’t had any such teasers this time around, nor have we seen any leaked filings or rumors, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung won’t surprise us in Barcelona with a look at its second-generation ring.

We’re not expecting a full launch for the Galaxy Ring 2 until July, given that’s when the first-gen model arrived, but a glimpse at some changes would be a significant development.

Xiaomi Watch 3

We’re still waiting for an update to the Xiaomi Watch 2 (above) | Credit: Wareable

It’s been a little while since Xiaomi delivered the Wear OS-packing Watch 2 and even longer since the Watch 2 Pro arrived. We’re hoping for an update at MWC, as the Chinese brand is said to be preparing some significant announcements in other areas.

There have been no rumors about a third-generation version of the watch (although there was never a Watch 1/1 Pro). Still, Xiaomi may surprise us here with an update to its budget-friendly Wear line.

After all, it’s typically easy to gauge the global edition’s arrivals based on when they arrived in China, but this isn’t a device that’s available in its native country.

Xiaomi Watch S4 (and maybe Watch S4 Sport)

Xiaomi Watch S4 | Credit: Xiaomi

While we may not see the more interesting Watch 2/2 Pro lineup updated at MWC, the global version of the Watch S4 will likely debut at the Barcelona show. After all, this latest Xiaomi smartwatch was already launched in China in October.

We’re still waiting to see if the Watch S4 Sport makes it out of China, too. Developed in partnership with Suunto, this outdoor-ready smartwatch was a fun surprise when announced last summer.

We’re not especially expecting anything on that front, given a lack of industry whispers, but Xiaomi could steal the show from a wearables perspective if these two both see sunlight at the Fira.

Huawei Band 10

Credit: Huawei

We already know Huawei will be present at the show, and we suspect it could be our first chance to see the just-announced Band 10 fitness tracker.

If it does, we can expect to receive the only bits we don’t know about it after it was given an official announcement: the price and release date specifics.

If it’s there, we’ll get some hands-on time with the device and show off the updated metal case and 1.47-inch AMOLED display. We’ll have to wait for a full review sample to assess the brand’s claims of improved sleep tracking accuracy, plus the addition of a wellbeing assistant.

Oppo Air Glass 4

Credit: Wareable

Smart glasses have underwhelmed us at MWC over the last couple of years, but the Oppo Air Glass 3 (shown above) provided plenty of promise during our quick demo.

We’ve heard literally nothing about a fourth-gen version specs, but this perhaps makes sense given that previous Air Glass devices haven’t been launched outside of China. The Air Glass 3, similarly, was shown off as a prototype and nothing more.

With the rise of AI and smart glasses already proving to be a significant theme at CES 2025, we’re hoping for a significant update from Oppo to keep the dream of useable consumer-facing specs alive.

Mibro GS Explorer S

Credit: Wareable

The outdoor watch newcomer simply couldn’t wait for MWC to kick off before announcing the new releases it’ll be showcasing in Barcelona. After releasing the GS Explorer at the back end of 2024, the brand is now teasing a GS Explorer S.

It’s not necessarily clear what new features the ‘S’ version will bring, but Mibro has said: “The GS Explorer S will further enhance the user experience with Bluetooth calling functionality, ensuring seamless connectivity while on the move.”

We gave the GS Explorer 3/5 stars in our full review (above), so we’re hoping this version amends more than just the Bluetooth calling

It’s also teased some kids smartwatches, so we’ll see if we can glean any more info while we’re on the show floor.