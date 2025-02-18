Huawei Band 10 boasts improved sleep tracking and wellbeing assistant

Huawei unveils the tracker's new design and features - but the pricing and release date are still unknown.

Huawei has detailed the Band 10 ahead of the upcoming release of the next-gen fitness tracker.

At least from the product page shared by the Chinese brand, it looks to be a much more significant update than last year’s Band 9.

The key improvements will arrive in holistic tracking, with Huawei touting new sleep insights and an emotional wellbeing app that provides mood-related recommendations.

The tracker has also received a design makeover. Huawei will launch the Band 10 in seven distinct colors (including the above luminous green, purple, pink, and blue) and an updated metal case boasting a 1.47-inch AMOLED display. For reference, the previous generation featured an aluminum case and debuted in colors nowhere near as fun as this.

We still don’t have pricing details or a release date for the Band 10. However, based on previous releases, the global edition should be available for around $50/£40 next month.

Credit: Huawei

Advertisement

Wellness is the word

While Huawei saves most of its top-end health features for its smartwatches, the Band 10 is already shaping up as a neat-looking budget wellness tracker.

If it maintains the ultra-cheap price tag of previous generations, it could also be a serious alternative to the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 and Smart Band 9 Pro.

Yet, as with all devices at this price range, we’ll be interested in testing the accuracy of the new features against alternatives and gold-standard trackers.

Huawei says its ‘Enhanced Sleep Health Assistant’ will use HRV data to provide personalized insights, actionable recommendations, and detailed summaries of sleep stages.

The ‘Emotional Wellbeing Assistant’ is also intriguing. The brand notes that it will monitor physiological changes throughout the day.

We assume that will also be done via HRV data. If it detects a shift in your mood (or stress levels, we suppose), it can even adapt the tracker’s face to match.

Advertisement

Battery life is also slated for three days with the AOD enabled, eight days in ‘typical use’ with the display option disabled, and 14 days with all the major power-intensive features disabled.

In the meantime, we’ll monitor its full availability and any pricing details that emerge. The tracker is currently viewable on Huawei’s website but unavailable for pre-order. Stay tuned.