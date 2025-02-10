OnePlus Watch 3 is official and boasts 120-hour battery life

OnePlus has begun revealing more about its upcoming smartwatch, including the three-day AOD battery life and case materials.

After a veritable tsunami of leaks over the last few months, OnePlus has officially unveiled its third-gen smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3.

The brand returned to form with last year’s Watch 2, delivering a 100-hour Android smartwatch that outlasted plenty of its rivals. It’s playing the same hit this time, with the Watch 3 estimated to last five days in smart mode (120 hours).

The smartwatch will arrive in Europe and North America on 18 February.

Price details aren’t available, given that OnePlus remains committed to drip-feeding information about upcoming releases. Yet, we do know plenty about the battery improvements.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is slated to last much longer than the second-gen family | Credit: Wareable

Big battery upgrade could result in a three-day AOD life

The brand is touting improved battery energy density thanks to its Silicon NanoStack Battery. In real terms, this translates to reduced power consumption.

It’s also bringing a whopping battery unit upgrade. The Watch 3 will feature a 631mAh battery, up from 500mAh in the previous generation.

At least by OnePlus’ calculations, the smart battery should last 120 hours, with 16 days available in the power-saving mode (up from 12 days). An estimate of battery life in ‘heavy use’ has also been shared, with the brand suggesting up to 72 hours is possible with the AOD turned on, 30 minutes of daily GPS use (with Spotify streaming), and a long list of the watch’s smart functions enabled.

For reference, we found that the Watch 2 generally lasted a second night of sleep during testing. However, it would need a quick top-up if you particularly hammered the GPS tracking or brightness settings during a cycle. So, this would represent a huge upgrade.

Getting enough battery to see you through your next activity should also be easier with the Watch 3, too, with 10 minutes on the charger said to provide a full day of power.

The OnePlus Watch 3 will arrive in green/silver and black/black | Credit: Wareable

Design bits: What we know so far

OnePlus hasn’t shared any official imagery of the Watch 3, but it has noted that the upcoming device retains the stainless steel case from the previous generation.

It will also feature a titanium alloy bezel, with the Watch 2’s 2.5 sapphire crystal glass swapped for a 2D equivalent on all color variations. OnePlus suggests this will result in a brighter pop on the screen, and it should also mean the display covering is flatter. We’ll have to wait for the full reveal to assess both those counts.

The watch will launch in two colors, green and black. The ‘Emerald Titanium’ version features a silver titanium bezel, stainless-steel body and buckle, and a green rubber band. Meanwhile, the ‘Obisidian Titanium’ version swaps silver for black.

We’ll have a full review of the OnePlus Watch 3 on 18 February, so stay tuned for all the details.