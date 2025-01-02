Apple Watch Activity awards: Toughest and limited edition badges for 2025 revealed

Whether you call them Apple Watch awards, achievements, badges, or something else entirely, the Activity app’s shiny little digital kudos are a great way to keep you motivated.

You can earn them simply by using your smartwatch during workouts or performing a specific activity type on a particular day. And though they don’t particularly have any bearing on your overall fitness, there’s no doubt that you can quickly get addicted to collecting them.

That’s why we’ve created this guide. If you’re interested in seeing exactly which limited-time badges will likely be available in 2023, or how you can view your past achievements, venture below.

Limited-time Apple Watch Awards we might see in 2025

Advertisement

Each year, Apple will dole out many limited-time awards users can earn.

The most common is the ‘Monthly Challenges’. These rotating, semi-personalized challenges may ask you to burn a certain amount of calories or rack up a certain number of exercise minutes over a month.

Rarer awards are given out on specific days of the year, such as the ‘International Women’s Day Challenge’ or ‘Earth Day Challenge’. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

We’ll update this list as more are announced by Apple throughout 2025, but below is what was available to collect in 2024 (not including regional-specific awards like Veterans Day).

The conditions for earning each award tend to change each year. However, we don’t typically see many new introductions, so this should provide insight into most of what’s coming.

You should also be notified on your Apple Watch the day before a limited-time award becomes available.

Advertisement

Ring in the New Year Challenge: Close all three rings for seven days in a row in January

Close all three rings for seven days in a row in January Heart Month Challenge: Close your Exercise Ring – usually available on 14 February

Close your Exercise Ring – usually available on 14 February Earth Day Challenge: Do any workout for 30 minutes or more on Earth Day – likely available on 21 April 2025

Do any workout for 30 minutes or more on Earth Day – likely available on 21 April 2025 International Dance Day Challenge : Record a dance workout for 20 minutes or longer – likely available on 29 April 2025

: Record a dance workout for 20 minutes or longer – likely available on 29 April 2025 World Meditation Day Challenge: Record 5 minutes or more in the Mindfulness app (or any that connects Mindful Minutes to the Apple Health app) – likely available on 21 May 2025

Record 5 minutes or more in the Mindfulness app (or any that connects Mindful Minutes to the Apple Health app) – likely available on 21 May 2025 Global Running Day Challenge: Record a running workout of at least 5 kilometers on Global Running Day – likely available on 4 June 2025

Record a running workout of at least 5 kilometers on Global Running Day – likely available on 4 June 2025 Yoga Day Challenge : Do a yoga workout of at least 10 minutes – likely available on 21 June 2025

: Do a yoga workout of at least 10 minutes – likely available on 21 June 2025 National Parks Challenge: Record a workout of any type for 20 minutes or longer – likely available in August 2025

Record a workout of any type for 20 minutes or longer – likely available in August 2025 World Mental Health Day Challenge: Record at least 10 mindful minutes – likely available on 10 October 2025

How to view your Apple Watch Awards

You’ll likely have unwittingly earned many badges already, and you can check your progress via the iPhone or Apple Watch Activity app.

To view Activity Awards on the Apple Watch, head to the Activity app and swipe left twice. You’ll then be greeted with a full library of badges, categorized under ‘Close Your Rings’, ‘Limited Edition’, ‘Workouts’m and ‘Competitions’.

Shown in the list will be earned and unearned badges, and this is also the case for the iPhone version. It’ll take an identical form in the Activity app here, and all you need to do to access it is scroll down to the ‘Awards’ section from the main ‘Summary’ tab, as shown above.

Advertisement

List of standard Apple Watch Awards

Most Apple Watch badges can be earned all year round, with some taking the form of streaks, others being single-activity records and the odd few being a celebration of your cumulative effort.

Below, we’ll list all the common achievements you can aim for – and they live under the ‘Close Your Rings’, ‘Workouts’, and ‘Competitions’ tabs.

‘Close Your Rings’ Apple Watch Awards

Move Goal 200% – double your daily Move goal

Move Goal 300% – triple your daily Move goal

Move Goal 400% – quadruple your daily Move goal

New Move Goal – set a new Move goal and break it once

New Move Record – set a new personal best of most calories burned in a day

New Exercise Record – set a new personal best of exercise minutes in a day

Longest Move Streak – go on a streak of reaching your Move goal

Perfect Week (Move) – reach your Move goal each day of the week

Perfect Week (Stand) – reach your Stand goal each day of the week

Perfect Week (Exercise) – reach your Exercise goal each day of the week

Perfect Week (All Activity) – reach all three goals every day for a full week

100 Move Goals

365 Move Goals

500 Move Goals

1,000 Move Goals

1,250 Move Goals

1,500 Move Goals

1,750 Move Goals

2,000 Move Goals

2,250 Move Goals

2,500 Move Goals

2,750 Move Goals

3,000 Move Goals

‘Workouts’ Apple Watch Awards

This section is reserved for all the badges specifically related to each of the 18 total workout modes – and none, as far as we know, for workouts you tag as ‘Other’.

These typically include a ‘First [exercise type] workout’ and ‘[Exercise type record]’, though for running, for example, these also include things like ‘Fastest 5K’ and Longest Running Workout’.

Advertisement

The most common ‘Workout’ award you’re likely to come across is the ‘7-Workout Week’, which you earn by, you guessed it, performing seven total workouts over a Monday-Sunday period.

Unlike with the ‘Close Your Rings’ awards above, you won’t see these greyed out if you haven’t earned them yet.

‘Competitions’ Apple Watch Awards

These awards rely on sharing Apple Watch Activity Rings info with another user and partaking in a Competition.

Once you’ve done so, you’ll have the ability to receive a badge every time you beat an individual user (or friend, as they’re sometimes known), as well as a token badge – ‘Competition Complete’ – even if you lose.